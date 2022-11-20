Read full article on original website
David Attlesey
2d ago
why is that the school can release the name of the deceased student , but can't release of the names of the students that were injured . Kinda of a stupid rule if you think about it .
Boston Red Sox Address Team Need, Sign Free Agent PitcherOnlyHomersBoston, MA
University President-elect Sunil Kumar tours campuses, speaks to studentsThe Tufts DailyMedford, MA
New England's Largest Zoo Announces 50% Off Tickets for 2 Days Only!Dianna CarneyMendon, MA
Red Sox; Devers Getting Close To Contract ExtensionOnlyHomersBoston, MA
1 dead, 27 injured in Waltham bus crashkandelWaltham, MA
Related
Officials reveal new information about Waltham bus crash that killed Brandeis student
Vanessa Mark, a 25-year-old Brandeis University student, was killed. She is remembered as "a bright, cheery personality in really every sense of the word." Officials released additional information Monday about the fatal bus crash that occurred Saturday night in Waltham. An investigation into the incident remains ongoing. Vanessa Mark, a 25-year-old Brandeis University student, was killed in the crash.
1 Dead, 27 Injured After Bus Carrying Brandeis University Students Crashes in Massachusetts
The student who died on the scene was identified as undergraduate Vanessa Mark One college student is dead and more than two dozen are injured after their shuttle bus crashed on Saturday night in Waltham, Mass., according to the Middlesex County District Attorney's office. A driver and 27 students from Brandeis University were in the shuttle bus heading from a hockey game at Northeastern University when the vehicle crashed on South Street around 10:32 p.m., per the press release from the office. Undergraduate student Vanessa Mark was pronounced dead...
fallriverreporter.com
Name released of student killed in Massachusetts bus crash that injured 27, classes canceled
WALTHAM – Middlesex District Attorney Marian Ryan and Waltham Chief of Police Kevin O’Connell have confirmed the ongoing investigation into a crash that occurred last night in Waltham involving a shuttle bus that was transporting 27 students from Brandeis University from a hockey game at Northeastern University. The...
One killed, 27 hurt in bus crash involving Brandeis University students
WALTHAM, Mass. — An investigation is underway after a serious bus crash on South Street in Waltham late Saturday night. According to Brandeis University Assistant Vice President of Communications Julie Jette, a shuttle bus contracted by Brandeis was returning to campus from a Cambridge and Boston route when it crashed.
1 dead, at least 19 injured after car drives through Massachusetts Apple store
One person is dead and at least 19 people are injured after a car drove through an Apple store in Hingham, Massachusetts, the Plymouth County District Attorney's Office said Monday.
WBUR
'Officer shuffle': Some ousted cops find jobs at new departments in Mass.
A UMass Dartmouth police officer gave a student a ride in his cruiser to her residence hall late one night in October 2010. When they arrived, Officer David Laudon gave the 20-year-old a hug and grabbed her breast, she told university police, according to a department report. Laudon later texted her: "Those boots make me hot, and I want to go to bed with you."
1 Dead, 17 Others Injured After SUV Plows Into Mass. Apple Store: 'An Unthinkable Morning'
Four of the injured victims are in critical condition, according to Plymouth County District Attorney Tim Cruz One person has died and 17 others are injured after a vehicle crashed into an Apple store in southern Massachusetts, according to local officials. A dark-colored SUV plowed through the glass entryway to the store at the Derby Street Shoppes in Hingham, Mass., around 10:45 a.m. on Monday, Plymouth County District Attorney Tim Cruz said at a press conference. Upon arrival, first responders found "people with numerous injuries inside the store," the district attorney explained. One of...
SUV slams into Massachusetts Apple store; 1 dead, 16 injured
HINGHAM, Mass. (AP) — An SUV crashed through the front window of an Apple store Monday in Massachusetts, killing one person and injuring 16 others, authorities said. Police were investigating but didn’t immediately say whether the crash was believed to be accidental. Hingham police Chief David Jones would say only that it was an active investigation. The driver of a 2019 Toyota 4Runner was being interviewed. “This morning was an unthinkable morning, and people are trying to get through it and process what happened,” Plymouth District Attorney Timothy Cruz said at a news conference. The victim was identified by law enforcement as Kevin Bradley, 65, of New Jersey. He was pronounced dead at the scene, officials said.
newbedfordguide.com
Massachusetts man dives or falls off of bridge, dive team search underway
“Massachusetts crews are searching for a man that reportedly landed in frigid waters early this morning from a bridge. According to Lieutenant Paul Sullivan of Massachusetts State Police, at 3:15 a.m. they received a report of a white male 29-30 years old either jumping or falling off the Larz Anderson Bridge into the Charles River.
At least 10 injuried after serious bus crash in Waltham
At least 10 people were injured following a serious bus crash on South Street in Waltham late Saturday night. The roof and side of the bus were shorn off and debris littered the lawn on which the wrecked bus came to rest between two trees. Graphic video sent to Boston 25 News captured several victims of the crash being treated for their injuries. A multitude of ambulances and fire trucks were spotted populating South Street.
Crews respond to Worcester fire
Firefighters responded to a fire in a multi-story building on Coral Street in Worcester Monday evening. Firefighters responded to the scene around 7:30 p.m. and were able to knock down the fire around 30 minutes later. There were no injuries reported but a segment of the third-floor wall could be...
NECN
Medical Staff Treating ‘Serious Head Trauma,' ‘Mangled Limbs' After SUV Crashes Into Hingham Apple Store
Medical staff at South Shore Hospital in Weymouth, Massachusetts are treating 17 patients after an SUV crashed through the window of an Apple Store in Hingham, some of whom have life-threatening or limb-threatening injuries. First responders said the SUV smashed through a plate glass window at the Derby Street Shops...
Why are there so many wild turkeys in Massachusetts?
BOSTON - No matter where you live in Massachusetts, have you noticed an influx of turkeys, especially over the last few years? It's not your imagination. It can seem amusing when they stroll across or down the street, blocking traffic, but they can also be a menace and cause car damage and anxiety for a lot of fearful people as well. WBZ's Paula Ebben discovered that this is really a turkey comeback success story. They can be a problem alright... strutting, intimidating, "they gather outside my dorm" one local student said. Blocking traffic in Abington and Cambridge, another woman...
bunewsservice.com
Massachusetts residents continue to grapple with NSC-131 activity while alleged leader faces charges in court
An officer approaches a protester holding a sign that says “this court is pro-Nazi” on the West Roxbury District Courthouse steps on Oct. 17, 2022. The officer removes the protester, stating “the judge wants to keep the steps clear.” The demonstrators arrived to protest Chris Hood, an aspiring police officer and local neo-Nazi.
liveboston617.org
Police Cruiser Collides with Other Vehicle in Dorchester Friday
At approximately 20:40 hours on Friday, November 11th 2022, Boston EMS and Boston Police officers from District B-3 responded to a call from a fellow Police officer reporting that he had been in a car accident with another vehicle on Norfolk Street in Dorchester. Police officers quickly responded to the...
4 Great Burger Places in Massachusetts
If you live in Massachusetts and you also happen to eat burgers from time to time, then your are definitely in the right place because that's what this article is all about, so keep on reading. Below I have put together a list of four amazing burger spots in Massachusetts that are known for serving incredibly tasty burgers, made with fresh ingredients only so definitely check them out if you haven't already.
Westford Woman Goes Missing On Hike In New Hampshire; Police Ask For Public
New Hampshire police are asking for public help to find a Westford woman who disappeared Sunday, Nov. 20, after going on a hike. Emily Sotelo left for a hike at Lafayette Place Campground in Franconia, NH, and intended to make her way through Mount Lafayette, Haystack, and Flume. Her family, who dropped her off the trail, told searchers that she doesn't have much experience with winter hiking.
Police: More human remains found at South Boston apartment
Fetal remains were found in a freezer at the East Broadway home on Thursday. Additional human remains were found in a South Boston apartment Friday, a day after police discovered what appeared to be fetal or infant remains at the same address, according to authorities. Around 2:15 p.m. Thursday, police...
This Town in Massachusetts Has Been Ranked as One of the Best Places To Live in the United States
Disclaimer:The following information is updated for 2022. It is for educational purposes. If you're planning on moving to the great state of Massachusetts, you should add the following town to your list.
Heads of 3 Mass. medical associations call for public’s help battling RSV
An “unusual increase” in RSV is contributing to strained capacity at hospitals in and around Greater Boston. Citing an “unusual increase” in respiratory illness that has hospital and ER capacity stretched thin, three Massachusetts physician groups are calling on the public for help. Physicians across Massachusetts...
