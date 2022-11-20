HINGHAM, Mass. (AP) — An SUV crashed through the front window of an Apple store Monday in Massachusetts, killing one person and injuring 16 others, authorities said. Police were investigating but didn’t immediately say whether the crash was believed to be accidental. Hingham police Chief David Jones would say only that it was an active investigation. The driver of a 2019 Toyota 4Runner was being interviewed. “This morning was an unthinkable morning, and people are trying to get through it and process what happened,” Plymouth District Attorney Timothy Cruz said at a news conference. The victim was identified by law enforcement as Kevin Bradley, 65, of New Jersey. He was pronounced dead at the scene, officials said.

HINGHAM, MA ・ 2 DAYS AGO