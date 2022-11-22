Recap: The Club Q shooting suspect is facing hate-crime, murder charges as officials laud the 'heroes' who stepped in to save lives

A bouquet of flowers is left near Club Q, an LGBTQ nightclub in Colorado Springs, Colorado, on November 20, 2022. (Photo by Jason Connolly / AFP)

A gunman opened fire at an LGBTQ bar in Colorado Springs on Saturday night.

The shooting suspect was identified as a 22-year-old man, who was stopped by "two heroic people."

The club had planned an "all ages" drag brunch on Sunday in honor of Transgender Day of Remembrance.

A veteran who saved lives at Club Q joined the hands of his friends as they received first aid because he didn't know if they were going to live

Army Veteran Richard M. Fierro, who helped save lives during Saturday's shooting at a LGBTQ+ nightclub in Colorado Springs, Colorado, told CNN he joined the hands of two of his close friends because he believed they might not survive their gunshot wounds.

Fierro helped subdue the gunman who killed at least five people — one of whom was Fierro's daughter's boyfriend Richard Green Vance — and told CNN at that moment, he didn't care about his own safety.

"I cared about everyone that was around me. and I cared especially about my family," Fierro said.

After the police arrived at Club Q, Fierro said he immediately began trying to save a friend's life. He said he was trying to get one of his friends, who was shot in the chest, leg, and arms to "stay with him."



A Club Q patron who was shot in the leg limped through shattered glass looking for injured people and handing out rags until police arrived

After being shot in the leg, Jerecho Loveall — who works as an operations manager for a lumber company — remained in the bar, looking for people and handing out rags until the police arrived.

"The adrenaline was rushing through my body and at that time I did not know, or I didn't want to admit that I had been hit. I was just worried about making sure everyone I cared about and loved was okay," he told Insider.

People visit a makeshift memorial near the Club Q nightclub on November 21, 2022 in Colorado Springs, Colorado. On Saturday evening, a 22-year-old gunman entered the LGBTQ nightclub opened fire, killing at least five people and injuring 25 others before being stopped by club patrons, Photo by Scott Olson/Getty Images

Sheriffs in the Colorado county where the Club Q shooting took place have refused to enforce 'red flag' laws

The Sunday shooting at an LGBTQ club in Colorado Springs occurred in a county where officers refused to exercise the full scope of the state's red flag law, which allows law enforcement or family members to petition a judge to temporarily seize an individual's firearms if they pose a significant risk.



A drag dancer stomped on the Colorado Club Q gunman with high heels, according to an Army veteran who tackled and disarmed the shooter

A drag performer helped a US Army veteran disarm and eliminate the threat posed by a man who killed five people at an LGBTQ+ night club in Colorado Springs over the weekend, stomping the shooter with high heels after he had been tackled mid-shooting spree.



The shooting suspect is facing hate crime, murder charges: reports

The 22-year-old shooting suspect is facing hate crime and first-degree murder charges, according to the Gazette .

The Gazette reported that the arrest-only charges are all felonies. He has not yet been arraigned.

El Paso County courts referred Insider to court documents showing an arrest report for the suspect was sealed.

People light up candles at a makeshift memorial for the victims of Saturday's fatal shooting at Club Q in Colorado Springs, Colo., outside Rocco's WeHo in West Hollywood, Calif., Sunday, Nov. 20, 2022. AP Photo/Damian Dovarganes

Victims include 2 bartenders and a trans woman who was 'like a mother' to her friends

Among the five victims of the shooting were two bartenders who worked at Club Q and a trans woman who was visiting from Denver, according to tributes shared online.

Daniel Davis Aston, 28, was a bartender at Club Q who was killed in the shooting. A transgender man, Aston was beloved as a "master of silly business" who "lit up a room, always smiling, always happy and silly," his mother told the Associated Press.

Another bartender and co-owner of the club, Derrick Rump, was also killed. Tiara Latrice Kelley, a performer at Club Q, told The Gazette that Rump always "kept his smile" and always wanted to make people happy.

Kelly Loving, a patron at the bar, was on a FaceTime call with friends when the shooting unfolded.

The other two victims have not been publicly identified.



People hold a vigil at a makeshift memorial near the Club Q nightclub on November 20, 2022 in Colorado Springs, Colorado. Photo by Scott Olson/Getty Images

How patrons and police stopped and arrested the Club Q shooter within minutes of him opening fire in the crowded Colorado Springs nightclub

The deadly shooting at Club Q, an LGBTQ nightclub in Colorado Springs, unfolded in just minutes.

A timeline of the shooting based on details from authorities shows the shooting suspect killed 5 people and wounded 25 more, then was subdued by patrons at the bar and arrested within 6 minutes.



A man subdued the shooter by grabbing one of his weapons and beating him with it: mayor

A patron at the Colorado Springs LGBTQ bar where a gunman killed at least five people subdued the gunman by tackling him, taking one of his guns and beating him with it, and then stayed on top of him, the city's mayor said.

Colorado Springs Mayor John Suthers told CNN that it was an "incredible act of heroism."



Suspect in Colorado Springs shooting appears to have threatened his mom with a homemade bomb a year before deadly Club Q shooting: NYT

The suspect accused of killing 5 and injuring 25 in a shooting at Colorado LGBTQ nightclub may have had a prior criminal history, The New York Times reported.

A man with a similar name and age as the suspect was arrested in June 2021 after threatening to injure his mother with a homemade bomb at a home outside of Colorado Springs, the Times reported.

The man was charged with felony menacing and three kidnapping charges.

Police did not confirm to the Times whether or not the Colorado shooting suspect and the man suspected of threatening his mother were the same individual.

Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez, D-N.Y., attends a House Financial Services Committee hearing on Facebook's Libra. Tom Williams/CQ Roll Call

AOC tells GOP to 'connect the dots' between 'an anti-LGBT+ campaign' and the deadly shooting at Colorado Springs nightclub

Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez called out the Republican Party, telling them to "connect the dots" following the deadly shooting in Colorado over the weekend.

"After Trump elevated anti-immigrant & anti-Latino rhetoric, we had the deadliest anti-Latino shooting in modern history," AOC said in a tweet on Sunday. "After anti-Asian hate w/COVID, Atlanta. "Tree of life. Emanuel AME. Buffalo."

"And now after an anti-LGBT+ campaign, Colorado Springs," AOC continued.

AOC criticized Colorado Rep. Lauren Boebert's response to the mass shooting.

Boebert, who is pro-gun rights and has notably pushed anti-LGBTQ rhetoric, and legislation , tweeted on Sunday: "The news out of Colorado Springs is absolutely awful. This morning the victims & their families are in my prayers."

"This lawless violence needs to end and end quickly," she added.

AOC responded, "You don't get to 'thoughts and prayers' your way out of this. Look inward and change."

Multiple fundraisers were created to assist victims of the shooting.

Two GoFundMe accounts created to assist the victims of the Colorado Springs shooting have been verified by the platform, according to FOX 21 News .

One fundraiser, " Victims of Club Q Colorado Springs Mass Shooting," was started by a former employee of the nightclub.

Another one titled " Support for the Club Q Families and Survivors " has raised nearly $60,000 as of Saturday.

Speaker of the House Nancy Pelosi (D-CA) talks to reporters during her weekly news conference ahead of the vote on the Inflation Reduction Act of 2022 at the U.S. Capitol on August 12, 2022 in Washington, DC. Despite not achieving everything the House Democrats wanted, the $737 billion act will focus on slowing climate change, lower health care costs and creating clean energy jobs by enacting a 15% corporate minimum tax, a 1% fee on stock buybacks and enhancing IRS enforcement. Chip Somodevilla/Getty Images

Pelosi calls Club Q shooting 'despicable': 'This deadly attack is a reminder that we must do more'

"Our hearts break at the senseless slaughter of least five beautiful souls and the many more injured or forever traumatized, at what was a sanctuary of safety and solidarity," House Speaker Nancy Pelosi said in a statement on Sunday.

She added: "The attack on Club Q, on the eve of Transgender Day of Remembrance, is despicable — further shattering the sense of safety of LGBTQ Americans across the country. While Democrats have taken steps to combat gun violence, this deadly attack is a reminder that we must do more."

President Joe Biden speaks at the Arnaud C. Marts Center on the campus of Wilkes University in Wilkes-Barre, Pa., on August 30, 2022. AP Photo/Matt Slocum, File

Biden releases statement on deadly Colorado Springs shooting: 'We cannot and must not tolerate hate'

"Gun violence continues to have a devastating and particular impact on LGBTQI+ communities across our nation and threats of violence are increasing," Biden said in a statement Sunday afternoon, citing the 2016 Pulse nightclub shooting in Orlando, Florida, and the growing violence against transgender people .

The statement continued: "Places that are supposed to be safe spaces of acceptance and celebration should never be turned into places of terror and violence. Yet it happens far too often. We must drive out the inequities that contribute to violence against LGBTQI+ people. We cannot and must not tolerate hate."

The White House's remarks come less than a day after the administration called on Congress to push the Respect for Marriage Act to ensure that LGBTQI+ couples "are respected and protected equally under federal law."



Bouquets of flowers and a sign reading "Love Over Hate" are left near Club Q, an LGBTQ nightclub in Colorado Springs, Colorado, on November 20, 2022 Jason Connolly / AFP

Advocates react to the shooting, saying vulnerable communities 'pay the price again and again for our political leadership's failure to act'

"We mourn with the LGBTQ+ community in Colorado Springs for the lives taken and those wounded in this act of hate. America's toxic mix of bigotry and absurdly easy access to firearms means that such events are all too common and LGBTQ+ people, BIPOC communities, the Jewish community and other vulnerable populations pay the price again and again for our political leadership's failure to act," Kevin Jennings, CEO of Lamba Legal, a legal organization for the LGBTQ+ community, said in a statement.

"We must stand together to demand meaningful action before yet another tragedy strikes our nation."

Rhode Island Rep. David Cicilline emphasized how nightclubs are a safe space for the LGBTQ+ community.

"L.G.B.T.Q.+ clubs are often a place of refuge and affirmation for our community, yet once again, what should have been a safe space became the target of a violent and deadly attack," Cicilline, who serves as chairman of the L.G.B.T.Q.+ Equality Caucus said, per the New York Times .

Cicilline continued: "We must honor the lives lost in this shooting and all L.G.B.T.Q.+ lives lost due to violence with action — action to address the twin epidemics of hate and gun violence in this country."

Joshua Thurman, of Colorado Springs, reacts the morning after a mass shooting at Club Q, an LGBTQ nightclub in Colorado Springs, Colorado, on November 20, 2022. Getty Images

A witness describes hiding in the dressing room when the gunman was inside the nightclub.

A witness who was inside Club Q celebrating their birthday described their harrowing experience when the shooting started.

"As I was dancing on the dance floor, I heard shots fired," Joshua Thurman told KRDO . "I thought it was the music because there were no screams."

"When I realized what was going on I ran into the dressing room immediately," Thurman continued. "There was a customer that followed me and there was a drag performer who was in the dressing room. I made them lock the doors and we got on the ground and cut down the lights immediately."

Thurman said while the group was hiding in the dressing room, they heard more gunshots and a scuffle with the alleged gunman.



A mourner holds up candle against a rainbow lit backdrop during a vigil for those killed in a mass shooting at the Pulse nightclub downtown Monday, June 13, 2016, in Orlando, Florida. David Goldman/AP

Pulse shooting survivor says he's 'stuck in that same nightmare' after waking up to news of the Colorado Springs LGBTQ club shooting

Christopher Hansen said he was "devastated" when he woke up to the news of the shooting at an LGBTQ club in Colorado Springs this morning.

Hansen, who survived the 2016 Pulse nightclub shooting in Orlando that left 49 dead, said the news triggered flashbacks of when he escaped the nightclub in Florida and helped carry survivors to safety .

"It is something that is terrible, that is tragic to our community. Being targeted as a gay individual, or a nightclub of fun and excitement, a safe haven for laughter and joy and connection with your friends," Hansen, 38, told Insider. "Then being shot up at the end of the night or even anytime during the night, knowing that you're just being targeted for hate, or targeted because you're different, or targeted because someone else is having a bad day."

He added: "It sucks that when you turn on the TV, or you have a text message, or you open up your social media that someone else is having the same experience that you've had. That nobody understands or nobody knows that yellow brick road that you've traveled on, hoping that you can click your heels. 'There's no place like home' to bring you home. But really you're still stuck in that same nightmare that you've been in from the very beginning."



A police car is set up near a gay nightclub in Colorado Springs, Colo., Sunday, Nov. 20, 2022 where a shooting occurred late Saturday night. (AP Photo/Geneva Heffernan)

Suspect in Colorado LGBTQ club shooting that left 5 dead and 18 injured had a standoff with police last year after a bomb threat, reports say

The suspect who police say killed at least 5 people and injured 18 others in a Colorado LGBTQ club had a standoff with police last year after allegedly threatening his family with a homemade bomb, according to reports.

Colorado Springs Police Chief Adrian Vasquez identified a 22-year-old man who police took into custody at the scene of the shooting as the suspect. Vasquez said the man entered ClubQ on Saturday night and immediately began shooting with a "long rifle" before two people "confronted and fought" him, holding him down until police arrived.

In June of 2021, the suspect was arrested and charged with two counts of felony menacing and three counts of first-degree kidnapping after the standoff with police, according to KRDO . Colorado Springs Police Public Information Officer Pam Castro would not answer any questions about the suspect's previous interactions with police at a press conference on Sunday.



Rep. Lauren Boebert, who has notably spewed anti-LGBTQ rhetoric, says the 'lawless violence' needs to 'end quickly'

Rep. Lauren Boebert speaks out against the "violence" following reports of the Colorado Spring shooting.

"The news out of Colorado Springs is absolutely awful," Boebert tweeted on Sunday. "This morning the victims & their families are in my prayers.

She continued: "This lawless violence needs to end and end quickly."

Boebert has previously been called out for anti-LGBTQ legislation and remarks , including slamming drag shows.

"Take your children to CHURCH, not drag bars," she tweeted in June.

Colorado Gov. Jared Polis speaks out about the Club Q mass shooting, calls it 'horrific' and 'devastating'

Colorado Gov. Jared Polis released a statement condemning the shooting on Sunday morning.

"This is horrific, sickening, and devastating. My heart breaks for the family and friends of those lost, injured, and traumatized in this horrific shooting," Polis said, adding that necessary resources were sent to Colorado Springs authorities.

Polis, the US' first openly gay governor, added, "Colorado stands with our LGBTQ community and everyone impacted by this tragedy as we mourn."

A police officer exits his car near a crime scene at a gay nightclub in Colorado Springs, Colo., Sunday, Nov. 20, 2022, where a shooting occurred late Saturday night. (AP Photo/Geneva Heffernan) (AP Photo/Geneva Heffernan)

Suspect identified and in police custody

Police on Sunday identified the shooting suspect as a 22-year-old male.

Chief Adrian Vasquez said that "the suspect used a long rifle during the shooting" and that at least two firearms were found at the scene.

Police said at least two people helped stopped the shooter from killing more people.

"Initial evidence and interviews indicate the suspect entered Club Q and immediately began shooting at people inside, as he moved further into the club," Colorado Springs Police Chief Adrian Vasquez said. "While the suspect was inside of the club, at least two heroic people inside the club confronted and fought with the suspect and were able to stop the suspect from continuing to kill and harm others."

"We owe them a great debt of thanks," the police chief added.

The FBI says it is providing assistance to the Colorado Springs Police Department in the investigation.

The club suggested in a statement that attendees helped take down the shooter.

Club Q posted a statement to its Facebook page : "Club Q is devastated by the senseless attack on our community. Our prayers and thoughts are with all the victims and their families and friends."

In its statement, the club, Club Q, suggested that attendees helped tackle the shooter.

"We thank the quick reactions of heroic customers that subdued the gunman and ended this hate attack."

A police officer lifts barricade tape while in their vehicle as they respond to a mass shooting at the Club Q gay nightclub in Colorado Springs, Colorado, U.S., November 20, 2022 Kevin Mohatt/Reuters

Police say the number of casualties "is subject to change" after the club shooting left at least 5 dead and 25 injured.

Police have reported five people killed and another 25 injured in a shooting at an LGBTQ club in Colorado, according to multiple reports.

In an early morning press conference , Colorado Springs Police Department's spokesperson Lt. Pamela Castro said on Sunday a person police believe is the suspect, who was injured, was found and is being treated in custody.

The number of casualties "is subject to change as the investigation continues," Castro said.

During the press conference, she said "officers immediately made entry" into Club Q after receiving calls at around 11:57 pm local time. "They did locate one individual who we believe to be the suspect inside."

"The suspect is being treated at a local hospital," Castro said, confirming they were also injured and are in police custody.

Castro said local hospitals are helping family and friends find those who were injured at the club.

In its statement, the club suggested that attendees helped tackle the shooter.

"We thank the quick reactions of heroic customers that subdued the gunman and ended this hate attack."

Lt. Castro did not comment on a motive for the attack.