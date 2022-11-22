ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Colorado Springs, CO

At Least 5 People Were Killed After A Shooter Opened Fire At A Gay Club In Colorado Springs

By Julia Reinstein, Mary Ann Georgantopoulos
BuzzFeed News
BuzzFeed News
 1 day ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3bVgt8_0jHfdeXN00

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=39Th9S_0jHfdeXN00

Elijah Newcomb lays flowers near Club Q in Colorado Springs, Colorado, on Nov. 20, 2022.

Geneva Heffernan / AP

Five people were killed and at least 18 injured after a shooter opened fire at a Colorado Springs, Colorado, gay nightclub Saturday night, police said.

Colorado Springs Police Department spokesperson Sgt. Pamela Castro said that police received a phone call about an active shooting at Club Q shortly before midnight.

Police arrived at the scene within three minutes of the call, and within the next two minutes, police said, officers entered the club and subdued the suspect. He was in custody Sunday.

Colorado Springs Chief of Police Adrian Vasquez said Sunday that two "heroic" patrons confronted the shooter in the club and helped stop him from killing more people.

"Their actions clearly saved lives," Colorado Springs Mayor John Suthers said at a press conference Sunday.

Vasquez identified the shooter as 22-year-old Anderson Lee Aldrich and said two firearms were found at the scene, including a long rifle.

This isn't the first time Aldrich came to the attention of law enforcement. In June 2021, he was arrested on charges of felony menacing and first-degree kidnapping for "threatening to cause harm to [his mother] with a homemade bomb, multiple weapons, and ammunition," according to a press release from the El Paso County Sheriff’s Office .

The district attorney's office in Colorado Springs declined to answer questions about the 2021 arrest and said it is currently investigating. The Colorado court system had no public records under Aldrich's name, suggesting that charges were never filed.

Photos and videos posted on social media show a heavy police presence outside Club Q on Saturday night.

"Club Q is a safe haven for our LGBTQ citizens," Vasquez said Sunday. "Every citizen has a right to feel safe and secure in our city … without fear of being harmed or treated poorly."

Vasquez said this is an ongoing investigation and would not say whether the incident is a hate crime.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=45PuxA_0jHfdeXN00

Crime tape is set up near a gay nightclub in Colorado Springs on Nov. 20, 2022.

Thomas Peipert / AP

Vasquez did not identify the victims, saying that officers are working to notify families first. The FBI is assisting in the investigation, he added.

Seven of the injured victims were transported to Centura Penrose Hospital, a hospital spokesperson told BuzzFeed News. Two are in critical condition, another two are now in stable condition, and three have been discharged.

A spokesperson for another hospital, UCHealth Memorial, told BuzzFeed News that it is currently caring for 11 patients as of noon local time. They did not share details about the patients' conditions.

Joshua was inside Club Q when the gunman entered. He ran and hid. Heard the gunman being “beat up.” Tells @BeedieonTV “This was our only safe space in The Springs. Where are we gonna go?”#LGBTQ #ClubQ

@Jhelmuth 04:24 PM - 20 Nov 2022

A man named Joshua, who told KRDO-TV he had been on the club’s dance floor when the shooting began, said he initially mistook the sounds of gunfire for music. When he realized what was happening, he ran into a dressing room in the club, where he hid with two other people.

“I made them lock the doors, and we got down on the ground and cut off the lights immediately,” Joshua said. “We heard everything — we heard more shots fired, we heard the assailant being beat up by someone that I assume tackled him, we heard the police come in, we heard them yelling at him, we heard them saying [to] check certain people because they’re critical.”

Joshua said he was supposed to be in Denver on Saturday but came back to Colorado Springs a day early. He went to Club Q that night to celebrate his birthday, a place where he said he’s met many of his closest friends.

“This is our only safe space here in the Springs,” he said through tears. "And so, for this to get shot up, what are we gonna do now? Where are we gonna go? Yeah, we can rebuild and come together, but what about those people that lost their lives for no reason [and] the other 18 that were injured? I could’ve been one of them."

According to its Facebook page, Club Q was hosting a “Drag Divas” show Saturday night. The following day, to commemorate Transgender Day of Remembrance, the club had planned to hold an all-ages musical drag brunch and an evening drag show.

"Club Q is devastated by the senseless attack on our community," the club posted on its Facebook page following the attack. "Our prays and thoughts are with all the victims and their families and friends. We thank the quick reactions of heroic customers that subdued the gunman and ended this hate attack."

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2IvMFD_0jHfdeXN00
Facebook: ClubQOnline

Colorado Springs has long been known for its conservative political base , and the evangelical Focus on the Family is based there. Republican Rep. Lauren Boebert, known for her anti-Muslim comments and pro-gun activism, represents a neighboring district in Congress and has regularly fanned anti-LGBTQ rhetoric, calling gender-inclusive education "grooming," describing drag shows as " depravity ," and telling drag queens to stay away from children.

On Sunday, she tweeted that the victims and their families would be in her prayers.

https://t.co/fQlZz48R7R

@davidmackau 03:58 PM - 20 Nov 2022

In a statement, GLAAD said this "unspeakable attack has robbed countless people of their friends and family and an entire community's sense of safety." The fact that it occurred "on the eve of Transgender Day of Remembrance, when we honor the memory of the trans people killed the prior year, deepens the trauma and tragedy for all in the LGBTQ community," GLAAD added.

"You can draw a straight line from the false and vile rhetoric about LGBTQ people spread by extremists and amplified across social media, to the nearly 300 anti-LGBTQ bills introduced this year, to the dozens of attacks on our community like this one," the organization said.

Democratic Colorado Gov. Jared Polis — the first openly gay governor in the US — called the shooting "horrific, sickening, and devastating" in a statement Sunday morning, saying his "heart breaks for the family and friends of those lost, injured, and traumatized in this horrific shooting."

"We are eternally grateful for the brave individuals who blocked the gunman, likely saving lives in the process, and for the first responders who responded swiftly to this horrific shooting," Polis said. "Colorado stands with our LGTBQ community and everyone impacted by this tragedy as we mourn together."

President Joe Biden said in a statement that he and first lady Jill Biden were praying for the victims and their families. He also emphasized the need for "an assault weapons ban to get weapons of war off America’s streets" and an end to violence against the LGBTQ community, particularly trans women of color.

"Places that are supposed to be safe spaces of acceptance and celebration should never be turned into places of terror and violence. Yet it happens far too often," Biden said. "We must drive out the inequities that contribute to violence against LGBTQI+ people. We cannot and must not tolerate hate.

"Today, yet another community in America has been torn apart by gun violence," he continued. "More families left with an empty chair at the table and hole in their lives that cannot be filled. When will we decide we’ve had enough? We must address the public health epidemic of gun violence in all of its forms."

The American Public Health Association says gun violence in the US is a public health crisis. It is a leading cause of premature death in the country, responsible for more than 38,000 deaths annually. As of Nov. 20, at least 39,358 people have died from gun violence this year, according to data from the Gun Violence Archive .

UPDATE

Nov. 21, 2022, at 20:06 PM

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
The Associated Press

Gay club shooting suspect evaded Colorado's red flag gun law

DENVER (AP) — A year and a half before he was arrested in the Colorado Springs gay nightclub shooting that left five people dead, Anderson Lee Aldrich allegedly threatened his mother with a homemade bomb, forcing neighbors in surrounding homes to evacuate while the bomb squad and crisis negotiators talked him into surrendering. Yet despite that scare, there’s no public record that prosecutors moved forward with felony kidnapping and menacing charges against Aldrich, or that police or relatives tried to trigger Colorado’s “red flag” law that would have allowed authorities to seize the weapons and ammo the man’s mother says...
COLORADO STATE
The Associated Press

Gay bar shooting suspect faces murder, hate crime charges

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (AP) — The man suspected of opening fire at a gay nightclub in Colorado Springs was being held on murder and hate crime charges Monday, while hundreds of people gathered to honor the five people killed and 17 wounded in the attack on a venue that for decades was a sanctuary for the local LGBTQ community. Anderson Lee Aldrich, 22, faces five murder charges and five charges of committing a bias-motivated crime causing bodily injury in Saturday night’s attack at Club Q, online court records showed. Authorities said the attack was halted by two club patrons including Richard Fierro, who told reporters Monday night that he took a handgun from Aldrich, hit him with it and pinned him down with help from another person. Fierro, a 15-year U.S. Army veteran who owns a local brewery, said he was celebrating a birthday with family members when the suspect “came in shooting.” Fierro said during a lull in the shooting he ran at the suspect, who was wearing some type of armor plates, and pulled him down before severely beating him until police arrived.
COLORADO SPRINGS, CO
OutThere Colorado

History of mass shootings in Colorado

The Club Q in Colorado Springs shooting, sadly, is far from the first mass shooting in Colorado. In fact, the shooting comes just a week before the anniversary of the Planning Parenthood shooting in Colorado Springs in 2015 that left three dead. Police say five people are dead and 18...
COLORADO SPRINGS, CO
KRDO News Channel 13

Club Q shooting survivor shot in the back seven times shares his story

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KRDO) -- Barret Hudson is in the hospital Monday afternoon, after running away while being shot in the back seven times. He's one of the 25 people who were injured in the Club Q mass shooting. "I shouldn’t be here. I know I shouldn’t be here," said Hudson, sitting in his hospital The post Club Q shooting survivor shot in the back seven times shares his story appeared first on KRDO.
COLORADO SPRINGS, CO
CBS Denver

'I had taken a bullet to my leg:' Club Q shooting survivor speaks out

More information is coming out about the mass shooting that claimed the lives of five people at an LGBTQ club in Colorado Springs.Stories of heroism have been revealed, with several witnesses and the mayor of Colorado Springs saying people in the bar - either customers, employees or both - subdued the shooter until police arrived.Jerecho Loveall spoke with CBS News Colorado about his experience. He was shot in the leg during the rampage and didn't realize it until later. He was sitting at the bar when the gunman entered the club."Everyone was scared. He came in shooting a rapid fire...
COLORADO SPRINGS, CO
Westword

Denver Weekend Shootings and Most Violent Neighborhoods

The November 19 attack on Club Q in Colorado Springs that killed five people and injured 25 others is currently the major crime story not just in the state, but the country. As a result, weekend violence in Denver has received comparatively little attention. But three shootings took place between Saturday, November 19, and the end of Sunday, November 20.
DENVER, CO
KRDO News Channel 13

Court Docs: Line went dead during second 911 call, Colorado Springs man found murdered days later

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KRDO) --- Court documents obtained by KRDO reveal what led up to a man being murdered in the mountains, including calling for help twice. On June 10, the body of 30-year-old Manuel Armando Hernandez-Uribe was found lying along the 5200 block of Old Stage Road. According to the El Paso County Sheriff's The post Court Docs: Line went dead during second 911 call, Colorado Springs man found murdered days later appeared first on KRDO.
COLORADO SPRINGS, CO
KRDO

Two Pueblo police officers are on leave after a shooting that left a man dead

PUEBLO, Colo. (KRDO) -- Two Pueblo police officers are on administrative leave after they were involved in a shooting that left one man dead. According to the Pueblo Police Department, officers were dispatched to the 3600 block of Dillon Dr. on reports of a man with a weapon at 9:27 a.m. At the scene, PPD said officers contacted a man in the area.
PUEBLO, CO
KXRM

Suspect steals & damages $2000 worth of goods

(FOUNTAIN, Colo.) — The Fountain Police Department (FPD) is asking for the community’s assistance in identifying a burglary suspect who stole and damaged over $2,000 worth of merchandise on Thursday, Nov. 10. The suspect burglarized a business near the corner of Alegre Circle and Alegre Street, per FPD. The suspect is a White male wearing […]
FOUNTAIN, CO
KXRM

Family member dies & 4 seriously injured in DUI crash

(COLORADO SPRINGS) — An arrest affidavit reveals moments during and after a fatal three-vehicle crash that led to the arrest of a man for Vehicular Homicide and Driving Under the Influence on Friday, Oct. 28. The suspect’s family member died as a result of the crash, which also left four victims with serious injuries. Shortly […]
COLORADO SPRINGS, CO
KKTV

WARNING, GRAPHIC: 2 suspects from Pueblo dead following shootout with deputies

DOUGLAS COUNTY, Colo. (KKTV) -The Douglas County Sheriff’s Office released an edited video of a shooting that resulted in the deaths of two suspects from Pueblo. The shooting happened Tuesday night just after 11:30 at the RTD Lincoln Light Rail in Lone Tree. A news release from the sheriff’s office details what they believe happened next when they noticed a “suspicious” looking vehicle with no license plates and the locks punched out.
PUEBLO, CO
BuzzFeed News

BuzzFeed News

19K+
Followers
2K+
Post
5M+
Views
ABOUT

We cover what you care about, break big stories that hold major institutions accountable for their actions, and expose injustices that change people's lives.

 https://www.buzzfeednews.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy