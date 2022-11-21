Idaho murders - live: Police reveal ‘multiple’ friends were in the house when 911 call made

Authorities have revealed that other “friends” were present in the house when the 911 call was made where four University of Idaho students were found murdered.

“There was other friends that had arrived,” Moscow police Chief James Fry said at a press conference.

“Honestly, I’m not quite sure [how many] at this time.”

While continuing to refuse the identity of the caller, police said that the call was made from a phone belonging to one of their roommates.

Authorities had previously refused to give any details about who placed the call just before noon on 13 November, hours after victims Kaylee Goncalves, Madison Mogen, Xana Kernodle and Ethan Chapin are believed to have been killed.

The three female victims shared the home with two roommates who were at home at the time of the killings but apparently were unaware of the violence.

Nearly a week later, no suspects have been identified.