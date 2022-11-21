ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Idaho murders - live: Police reveal ‘multiple’ friends were in the house when 911 call made

By Io Dodds and Sravasti Dasgupta
 6 days ago

Authorities have revealed that other “friends” were present in the house when the 911 call was made where four University of Idaho students were found murdered.

“There was other friends that had arrived,” Moscow police Chief James Fry said at a press conference.

“Honestly, I’m not quite sure [how many] at this time.”

While continuing to refuse the identity of the caller, police said that the call was made from a phone belonging to one of their roommates.

Authorities had previously refused to give any details about who placed the call just before noon on 13 November, hours after victims Kaylee Goncalves, Madison Mogen, Xana Kernodle and Ethan Chapin are believed to have been killed.

The three female victims shared the home with two roommates who were at home at the time of the killings but apparently were unaware of the violence.

Nearly a week later, no suspects have been identified.

Clara Payne
6d ago

the other 2 roommates are female. I mean it could be, but it's hard for me to believe that 1 or even both could over power 4 people. yes they were sleeping, but from what medical examiner said they were stabbed multiple times, but once fatally each... this case is just so weird. I feel awful for the families and friends, the community.

markxxx
6d ago

I wonder if the reason they told the public that they are not danger is because the roommates are the killers and the police are looking for more evidence before arrests are made.

Guest
6d ago

My thought is how did the person or persons get in?? An if there were 6 in the house why only 4 killed , I don’t want to speculate but my questions would be for the 2 that survived ? They heard nothing at all an one had defensive wounds , so it’s strange so then this person goes to another room an starts stabbing then another then another an another an quietly walks out🤔 an the other 2 woke up that Sunday morning could it be the perpetrator told them to remain in there rooms until it was over 🤔 🤔🤔🤔 I think the 2 survivors should not be ruled out totally.

