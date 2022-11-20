Clear, bitter cold start to workweek in New York City

Storm Watch Meteorologist Allan Nosoff says a freeze warning is in effect overnight until 10 a.m. Monday morning.

OVERNIGHT - BITTER BLAST : Mostly clear and bitterly cold. Lows down to 26. Wind gusts of 15-30 mph expected.

MONDAY - BITTER BLAST AM : Bitterly cold start. Feels like 16-19 in the morning. Still blustery with 15-30 mph gusts during the afternoon. Highs up to 41. Lows around 34.



TUESDAY: Mostly sunny and turning milder. Highs up to 50. Lows around 37.



WEDNESDAY: Plenty of sun and tranquil. Great for regional travel! Highs near 53. Lows around 39.

THANKSGIVING : Sunshine to start, clouds arrive late. Good for the parade! Highs near 52. Lows around 40.

BLACK FRIDAY - WEATHER TO WATCH PM : Rain possible by the afternoon. Better chance at night. Highs up to 55. Lows drop into the 30s.



SATURDAY - WEATHER TO WATCH : Rain possible. Mixing possible late. Depends on timing and track, and details remain limited as of now. Highs in the 40s, lows in the 30s.