New York City, NY

Clear, bitter cold start to workweek in New York City

By News 12 Staff
 6 days ago

Storm Watch Meteorologist Allan Nosoff says a freeze warning is in effect overnight until 10 a.m. Monday morning.

OVERNIGHT - BITTER BLAST : Mostly clear and bitterly cold. Lows down to 26. Wind gusts of 15-30 mph expected.

MONDAY - BITTER BLAST AM : Bitterly cold start. Feels like 16-19 in the morning. Still blustery with 15-30 mph gusts during the afternoon. Highs up to 41. Lows around 34.

TUESDAY: Mostly sunny and turning milder. Highs up to 50. Lows around 37.

WEDNESDAY: Plenty of sun and tranquil. Great for regional travel! Highs near 53. Lows around 39.

THANKSGIVING : Sunshine to start, clouds arrive late. Good for the parade! Highs near 52. Lows around 40.

BLACK FRIDAY - WEATHER TO WATCH PM : Rain possible by the afternoon. Better chance at night. Highs up to 55. Lows drop into the 30s.

SATURDAY - WEATHER TO WATCH : Rain possible. Mixing possible late. Depends on timing and track, and details remain limited as of now. Highs in the 40s, lows in the 30s.

News 12 Networks is the tri-state areas leader in hyperlocal news, weather, traffic, politics, investigative and more, delivering 24/7 award-winning coverage throughout New York, New Jersey, and Connecticut; plus at news12.com and on the news 12 mobile app.

