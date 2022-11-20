ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Clear, bitter cold start to workweek in the Hudson Valley

By News 12 Staff
 6 days ago

Storm Watch Meteorologist Jake Dollinger says to prepare for wind chills as low as 10-15 degrees heading into the Monday morning commute.

OVERNIGHT: Bitterly cold. Temps bottoming out around 24, with wind chills in many spots at 15-20. Winds W 5-10 mph.

MONDAY: Staying sunny but breezy. Highs near 40, lows near 31. Winds SW 10 mph, G 25 mph

TUESDAY: Sunny and warming up. Highs nearing 46, lows in the low-mid 30s.

WEDNESDAY: Sunny and much warmer. Highs near 51 degrees, lows in the mid-30s.

THURSDAY: Sun and clouds. Highs near 51 degrees, lows in the mid-upper 30s.

FRIDAY:  Turning unsettled, with potential for rain & wind. Highs near 50 degrees.

