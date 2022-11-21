ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Huntington Station, NY

Man Wanted For Stealing Pickup Truck From Huntington Station Car Wash, Authorities Say

By Nicole Valinote
Daily Voice
Daily Voice
 3 days ago

Authorities asked the public for help locating a man who is wanted for stealing a pickup truck that was parked outside of a car wash on Long Island.

A man stole a 2007 Dodge Ram outside of Turnpike Car Wash in Huntington Station at about 12:45 p.m. on Thursday, Oct. 13, Suffolk County Crime Stoppers reported on Thursday, Nov. 17.

Crime Stoppers said the vehicle was left running and unattended while being serviced.

The suspect fled the car wash, located at 217 West Jericho Turnpike, and traveled west in the Dodge, authorities said.

Suffolk County Crime Stoppers is offering a cash reward for information that leads to an arrest.

Tips can be submitted by calling 1-800-220-TIPS.

