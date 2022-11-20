ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
News 12

Clear, bitter cold start to workweek on Long Island

By News 12 Staff
News 12
News 12
 6 days ago

Storm Watch Meteorologist Jake Dollinger says to prepare for wind chills as low as 10-15 degrees heading into the Monday morning commute. A freeze warning along the South Shore is in place until 10 a.m. Monday. Sensitive plants should come indoors.

OVERNIGHT: Bitterly cold. Temps bottoming out around 27 with wind chills as low as 20F. Winds W 10 mph.

MONDAY: Sunny and breezy. Highs near 40, lows near 31. Winds W 10-15 mph.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0Ep4xE_0jHcdoMa00

TUESDAY: Sunny, turning warmer. Highs near 46, lows near 34.

WEDNESDAY: Sunny & much warmer. Highs near 50, lows near 35.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1Znwdy_0jHcdoMa00

THURSDAY: Sun & clouds. Highs near 50, lows near 39.

FRIDAY:  Turning unsettled with isolated PM showers. Highs near 50.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3UTvMn_0jHcdoMa00https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2UDJUC_0jHcdoMa00

Comments / 0

Related
Power 93.7 WBLK

Is Buffalo Bracing For Another Snowstorm?

As many Western New Yorkers continue to dig themselves out of historic snowfall, should we be getting ready for more snow?. Another major storm front is expected to move across Western New York starting late on Thanksgiving and going through the weekend. So what kind of weather could we see?
BUFFALO, NY
WSBS

LOOK: The Deepest Lake In The Berkshires is In Our Backyard

As winter sets in, there are plenty of places to visit in the beautiful Berkshires. Bet you didn't know we are home to the "deepest lake" in western Massachusetts and it is located just east of Great Barrington. Head south on route 57 and you'll be mesmerized by a 196 acre pond better known as Lake Buel.
GREAT BARRINGTON, MA
People

'Life-Threatening' Storm Could Bring Up to 5 Feet of Snow and Whiteout Conditions to N.Y.

Gov. Kathy Hochul announced a state of emergency for 11 counties near Lake Erie and Lake Ontario ahead of the storm A massive snowstorm is tearing across the Great Lakes region — and could result in "potentially historic snowfall" for parts of New York. "Periods of heavy lake-effect snow" are expected to impact the region through Sunday, with snowfall rates reaching three inches per hour east of Lakes Erie and Ontario, according to the National Weather Service. The "widespread" lake-effect snow has been accompanied by strong winds and occasional...
ERIE COUNTY, NY
News 12

News 12

121K+
Followers
41K+
Post
28M+
Views
ABOUT

News 12 Networks is the tri-state areas leader in hyperlocal news, weather, traffic, politics, investigative and more, delivering 24/7 award-winning coverage throughout New York, New Jersey, and Connecticut; plus at news12.com and on the news 12 mobile app.

 https://news12.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy