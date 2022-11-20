Clear, bitter cold start to workweek on Long Island

Storm Watch Meteorologist Jake Dollinger says to prepare for wind chills as low as 10-15 degrees heading into the Monday morning commute. A freeze warning along the South Shore is in place until 10 a.m. Monday. Sensitive plants should come indoors.

OVERNIGHT: Bitterly cold. Temps bottoming out around 27 with wind chills as low as 20F. Winds W 10 mph.

MONDAY: Sunny and breezy. Highs near 40, lows near 31. Winds W 10-15 mph.

TUESDAY: Sunny, turning warmer. Highs near 46, lows near 34.

WEDNESDAY: Sunny & much warmer. Highs near 50, lows near 35.

THURSDAY: Sun & clouds. Highs near 50, lows near 39.

FRIDAY: Turning unsettled with isolated PM showers. Highs near 50.