ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
LFCTransferRoom

FIFA World Cup Qatar 2022: Group F - Fixtures, Schedule, Results & Standings

By Neil Andrew
LFCTransferRoom
LFCTransferRoom
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2PX59r_0jHaggGX00

All the key details from Group F which includes Belgium, Canada, Croatia, and Morocco.

World Cup group F looks an interesting one and sees one of the favourites for the tournament, Belgium take on Canada, Croatia, and Morocco in Qatar.

A number of players linked with Liverpool over recent months including Youri Tielemans (Leicester City/Belgium), Marcelo Brozovic (Inter Milan/Croatia), and Jonathan David (Lille/Canada) will all be in action.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1LaZVR_0jHaggGX00

Youri Tielemans

IMAGO / Xinhua

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3qHnDg_0jHaggGX00

Marcelo Brozovic

IMAGO / NurPhoto

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2LEEw2_0jHaggGX00

Jonathan David

IMAGO / PanoramiC

Group F Schedule

Wednesday, 23rd November 2022

10:00am  Morocco 0-0 Croatia

7:00pm    Belgium 1-0 Canada

Sunday, 27th November 2022

1:00pm    Belgium 0-2 Morocco

4:00pm    Croatia 4-1 Canada

Thursday, 1st  December 2022

3:00pm    Croatia 0-0 Belgium

3:00pm    Canada 1-2 Morocco

All times are GMT.

Group F Standings

LFCTR Group F Prediction

This is another competitive group but Belgium and Croatia should qualify for the knockout stages based on the quality and experience of their respective squads.

Canada could be an exciting watch however with some excellent young players on show including David and Alphonso Davies of Bundesliga giants Bayern Munich.

Former Liverpool academy prospect, Liam Millar, is also in the Canadian squad with the 23-year-old now plying his trade at Swiss side, Basel.

[ Get PureVPN to access BBC iPlayer and ITV Hub outside the UK and watch the FIFA World Cup for free]

Read More Liverpool Coverage:

Follow Us On: Twitter | YouTube | Instagram | Facebook | Spotify | TikTok |

Comments / 0

Related
SB Nation

Will the United States automatically qualify for the 2026 World Cup?

With their 2022 World Cup hopes dashed by a loss Saturday to the Netherlands in the round of 16, the United States men’s soccer team now turns their eyes towards the 2026 World Cup. With the second youngest team in the 2022 World Cup, there is hope that despite the exit in the round of 16, the team can put together a deeper run in the 2026 World Cup.
New York Post

Cristiano Ronaldo tells South Korea’s Cho Gue-sung to ‘shut up’ after ‘insulting’ him

Cristiano Ronaldo doesn’t like to be rushed. The Portuguese megastar appeared to be upset as he was substituted off during the team’s World Cup loss to South Korea in the 65th minute on Friday. Although it appeared he might have been unhappy at manager Fernando Santos, Ronaldo clarified who his displeasure was directed at. “The Korean player was telling me to leave quickly and I told him to shut up because he has no authority,” Ronaldo told reporters after the game. “There is no need for controversy. It’s the heat of the match. Whatever happens, things always stay on the...
HollywoodLife

Gerard Pique Kisses GF Clara Chia After Playing His Final Soccer Match Before Retiring: Watch

Gerard Piqué, 35, showed some love to his girlfriend Clara Chia Marti after playing his final soccer match in his career on Saturday, November 5. Gerard, who announced his retirement from the sport last week, was seen kissing Clara on the cheek in a brief but cute PDA moment seen HERE. The couple started seeing each after Gerard and Shakira, 45, ended their 11-year-relationship in June.
CBS Sports

World Cup bracket updated: FIFA World Cup 2022 knockout stage schedule, printable wall chart; USMNT eliminated

We're down to the business end of the 2022 FIFA World Cup in Qatar. The United States came up short against the Netherlands in the round of 16 as we start to separate the pretenders from the contenders. You can find the full schedule here with start times and TV info. There's no better time to make your picks as we gear up to see who will take home one of the most coveted trophies in sports. We're down to 16 teams vying for the prize. We have our latest Power Rankings here to see where everyone stacks up -- and while you're at it, sign up for our new newsletter covering the beautiful game in all its glory, including daily updates about the World Cup, here.
FOX Sports

Kylian Mbappé is already one of the World Cup's all-time greats

DOHA, Qatar — France was letting Poland hanging around just a little too long for comfort. Les Bleus were in control following Olivier Giroud’s first-half strike in the defending World Cup champs’ round of 16 match Sunday in the Qatari capital, sure. But they hadn’t put things out of reach.
LFCTransferRoom

LFCTransferRoom

New York City, NY
2K+
Followers
7K+
Post
656K+
Views
ABOUT

LFCTransferRoom is a FanNation channel dedicated to coverage of Liverpool Football

 https://www.si.com/soccer/liverpool

Comments / 0

Community Policy