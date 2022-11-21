ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
The Independent

England vs Iran live stream: How to watch World Cup fixture online and on TV

By Alex Pattle
The Independent
The Independent
 2 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=33WtxX_0jHaVn7T00

England kickstart their Qatar World Cup campaign against Iran on Monday, which begs a 56-year-old question: Is football coming home?

If the answer is to be “yes”, Gareth Southgate’s team will need to safely navigate Group B, which also features USA and Wales .

Four years ago, a last-gasp header from Harry Kane saw England down Tunisia and begin their World Cup in Russia with a win. The Tottenham striker and his Three Lions teammates went on to reach the semi-finals, where they fell to eventual runners-up Croatia in extra time.

Now in Qatar, a year-and-a-half after losing the Euros final to Italy, England begin a new quest for their first men’s trophy since 1966 as they go head to head with Iran.

Here’s all you need to know.

When is it?

England vs Iran will kick off at 1pm GMT (4pm local time) on Monday 21 November.

The Group B match will take place at the Khalifa International Stadium in Doha.

How can I watch it?

BBC One will air the game live, and it will also be available to stream live on BBC iPlayer.

The Independent , meanwhile, will provide live updates of all the build-up, in-game action, and post-match fallout.

What is the team news?

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3hbeY1_0jHaVn7T00

James Maddison spent some of this week training alone , having been substituted in the first half of Leicester’s win against West Ham before the international break. Struggling with a knee issue, the midfielder could well miss out here.

Meanwhile, Manchester City defender Kyle Walker has confirmed that he will be absent for this match , but the right back expects to be fit in time for England’s next outing – against USA.

Kalvin Phillips was included in Southgate’s squad despite having barely taken to the pitch for Man City this season, so it would be surprising if he started in the Three Lions’ midfield here.

Meanwhile, Iran striker Sardar Azmoun was injured in the run-up to the tournament and has been trying to prove his fitness since, meaning his participation against England is up in the air.

Predicted line-ups

ENG - Pickford; Trippier, Stones, Maguire, Shaw; Rice, Bellingham; Mount; Sterling, Kane, Saka

IRN - Beiranvand, Moharrami, Kanaanizadegan, Pouraliganji, Hajsafi, Ezatolahi, Ghoddos, Noorollahi, Jahanbakhsh, Taremi, Ansarifard

Odds

England – 1/3

Iran – 11/1

Draw – 18/5

Via Betfair .

Prediction

Iran will likely sit back and look to frustrate England, hoping for a draw or even a platform to snatch a narrow win. The Three Lions should, however, have the quality to break down Iran; it may just be a matter of whether they can create an opening early or later in the game. If England strike early, Iran will be forced to change tack, which could well see them torn apart. England 4-0 Iran .

