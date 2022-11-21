ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
England vs Iran prediction: How will World Cup fixture play out?

By Alex Pattle
 2 days ago

England take on Iran in Qatar on Monday as both nations play their first match of the 2022 World Cup .

Gareth Southgate’s team will look to lay down a marker in Group B, by seeing off their opponents to set themselves up for what look like more difficult outings against USA and Wales.

Anything can happen at a major tournament like this, however, so the Three Lions must avoid complacency or they risk entering their remaining group games with even more pressure on their shoulders.

And there is already plenty of pressure on a team who reached the final of the Euros last summer before losing to Italy on penalties in London.

Here’s all you need to know.

When is it?

England vs Iran will kick off at 1pm GMT (4pm local time) on Monday 21 November.

The Group B match will take place at the Khalifa International Stadium in Doha.

How can I watch it?

BBC One will air the game live, and it will also be available to stream live on BBC iPlayer.

The Independent , meanwhile, will provide live updates of all the build-up, in-game action, and post-match fallout.

What is the team news?

James Maddison spent some of this week training alone , having been substituted in the first half of Leicester’s win against West Ham before the international break. Struggling with a knee issue, the midfielder could well miss out here.

Meanwhile, Manchester City defender Kyle Walker has confirmed that he will be absent for this match , but the right back expects to be fit in time for England’s next outing – against USA.

Kalvin Phillips was included in Southgate’s squad despite having barely taken to the pitch for Man City this season, so it would be surprising if he started in the Three Lions’ midfield here.

Meanwhile, Iran striker Sardar Azmoun was injured in the run-up to the tournament and has been trying to prove his fitness since, meaning his participation against England is up in the air.

Predicted line-ups

ENG - Pickford; Trippier, Stones, Maguire, Shaw; Rice, Bellingham; Mount; Sterling, Kane, Saka

IRN - Beiranvand, Moharrami, Kanaanizadegan, Pouraliganji, Hajsafi, Ezatolahi, Ghoddos, Noorollahi, Jahanbakhsh, Taremi, Ansarifard

Odds

England – 1/3

Iran – 11/1

Draw – 18/5

Via Betfair .

Prediction

Iran will likely sit back and look to frustrate England, hoping for a draw or even a platform to snatch a narrow win. The Three Lions should, however, have the quality to break down Iran; it may just be a matter of whether they can create an opening early or later in the game. If England strike early, Iran will be forced to change tack, which could well see them torn apart. England 4-0 Iran .

