Senegal vs Netherlands confirmed line-ups: Team news ahead of World Cup fixture

Senegal come into the World Cup knowing they’ll be without star forward and all-time record goalscorer Sadio Mane , who picked up an injury the week before the tournament and will be sidelined for several months.

This is their third appearance at a finals and although it will take a huge effort to match their best finish yet of reaching the quarter-finals, there will be hope that a place in the knockout stage is not beyond them, particularly if key central defender Kalidou Koulibaly is on top of his game.

First up is a tough test against Netherlands, though, the most-fancied team in Group A and semi-finalists eight years ago - though the Dutch failed to qualify for Russia four years ago.

They also have their own injury issues in attack with Memphis Depay a doubt, though he’ll play some part at the tournament even if he misses this first game.

Here’s everything you need to know ahead of the game.

When is the match?

Senegal face Netherlands on Monday 21 November at 4pm GMT (7pm local), at the Al Thumama Stadium.

Where can I watch it?

This fixture will be broadcast by ITV 1, with a live stream available on the ITVX platform.

The Independent , meanwhile, will provide live updates of all the build-up, in-game action, and post-match fallout.

What is the team news?

Senegal have been devastated by the news that star forward Sadio Mane has been ruled out of the tournament through injury. Surgery on Thursday to reattach a tendon means he’ll be out for up to four months and, as such, their record goalscorer will miss Qatar 2022 . Boulaye Dia therefore leads the attack, with Chelsea pair Edouard Mendy and Kalidou Koulibaly the rocks at the other end of the pitch.

For Netherlands, there were two injury doubts ahead of this opening game, including key centre-forward Memphis Depay. He has a thigh issue which has kept him sidelined of late and does not start here. Separately, midfielder Marten de Roon is left out after missing the last domestic match for Atalanta before joining up with the squad.

Confirmed line-ups

SEN - E Mendy, Sabaly, Koulibaly, Diallo, N Mendy, Kouyate, Gueye, Cisse, Diatta, Sarr, Dia

NED - Noppert, Dumfries, De Ligt, Van Dijk, Ake, Blind, De Jong, Berghuis, Gakpo, Janssen, Bergwijn

Odds

Senegal 29/5

Draw 3/1

Netherlands 8/13

Prediction

The Dutch to make the perfect start and pick up a victory by a couple of goals, even if it takes them a while to get going and break down their African opponents. The absence of Mane is just too huge to overcome against a strong defence. Senegal 0-2 Netherlands .