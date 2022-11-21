ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Senegal vs Netherlands prediction: How will World Cup fixture play out?

By Karl Matchett
 2 days ago

The second match in Group A takes place on Monday as Netherlands and Senegal meet in the World Cup 2022 .

Louis van Gaal has the likes of Virgil van Dijk, Frenkie de Jong and star youngster Cody Gakpo at his disposal, while for Aliou Cisse it’ll be Chelsea pair Edouard Mendy and Kalidou Koulibaly who will play a pivotal role if the African nation are to reach the last 16.

Part of that is because Sadio Mane will now miss the finals through injury , a huge blow to the Lions of Teranga.

Along with hosts Qatar and south American nation Ecuador, this pool looks fairly wide open and a shock result is far from out of the question, even if the Dutch are early favourites to come top.

Here’s everything you need to know ahead of the game.

When is the match?

Senegal face Netherlands on Monday 21 November at 4pm GMT (7pm local), at the Al Thumama Stadium.

Where can I watch it?

This fixture will be broadcast by ITV 1, with a live stream available on the ITVX platform.

The Independent , meanwhile, will provide live updates of all the build-up, in-game action, and post-match fallout.

What is the team news?

Senegal have been devastated by the news that star forward Sadio Mane has been ruled out of the tournament through injury. Surgery on Thursday to reattach a tendon means he’ll be out for up to four months and, as such, their record goalscorer will miss Qatar 2022 . Boulaye Dia therefore leads the attack, with Chelsea pair Edouard Mendy and Kalidou Koulibaly the rocks at the other end of the pitch.

For Netherlands, there were two injury doubts ahead of this opening game, including key centre-forward Memphis Depay. He has a thigh issue which has kept him sidelined of late and does not start here. Separately, midfielder Marten de Roon is left out after missing the last domestic match for Atalanta before joining up with the squad.

Confirmed line-ups

SEN - E Mendy, Sabaly, Koulibaly, Diallo, N Mendy, Kouyate, Gueye, Cisse, Diatta, Sarr, Dia

NED - Noppert, Dumfries, De Ligt, Van Dijk, Ake, Blind, De Jong, Berghuis, Gakpo, Janssen, Bergwijn

Odds

Senegal 29/5

Draw 3/1

Netherlands 8/13

Prediction

The Dutch to make the perfect start and pick up a victory by a couple of goals, even if it takes them a while to get going and break down their African opponents. The absence of Mane is just too huge to overcome against a strong defence. Senegal 0-2 Netherlands .

Related
The Independent

Morgan Freeman fans hurt and angry after actor leads Qatar World Cup opening ceremony

Morgan Freeman is being criticised for performing at the opening ceremony of the Fifa World Cup in Qatar.The 85-year-old actor kicked off the opening ceremony of the football competition on Sunday (20 November) by narrating the opening segment The Calling at Al-Bayt Stadium in Doha.He told the crowd: “We gather here as one big tribe and Earth is the tent we all live in.”This World Cup is being called controversial due to its host country, Qatar, and the concerns over human rights abuses there.For instance, the plight of the migrant workers who helped build Qatar’s infrastructure has been highlighted...
The Independent

Wales ‘extremely disappointed’ as fans ‘forced’ to remove rainbow bucket hats at World Cup

The Football Association of Wales (FAW) says it is “extremely disappointed” by reports that supporters were “forced” to “remove and discard” their rainbow bucket hats in Qatar ahead of their World Cup opener against the USA.Welsh fans, including the former Wales international Laura McAllister, said they were not allowed to enter the stadium Ahmad Bin Ali Stadium in Doha while wearing the hats, which were made in partnership with the FAW in support of the  LGBTQ+ community.The FAW also said some members of its staff had their rainbow bucket hats confiscated before entering the stadium.Wales supporters and their “Red...
The Independent

Roger Pearce death: ITV Sports director dies while covering World Cup in Qatar

Roger Pearce, the technical director of ITV Sport, has died while covering the World Cup in Qatar.Pearce was covering his eighth Fifa World Cup tournament when he died.His death was announced on air ahead of Monday’s (21 November) match between Wales and the US, with soorts broadcaster Mark Pougatch broke the news.“We have some very sad news to bring you from here in Qatar,” he said.“Our technical director, Roger Pearce, who was here embarking on his eighth World Cup, has sadly passed away.”Pougatch went on to explain that Pearce and his team “are the brilliant people who bring the...
The Independent

Argentina vs Saudi Arabia live stream: Where to watch World Cup fixture online and on TV

Argentina and Lionel Messi begin their quest to win the World Cup against Saudi Arabia in Group C.It’s been 36 years since Argentina last won the World Cup while the prize is the one that has evaded Messi throughout his career.Now playing in his final World Cup at the age of 35, Messi appears to be back to his best following a difficult first season at PSG, while Argentina seem to be in good shape too.Lionel Scaloni’s side are among the favourites following their victory in the Copa America last summer, which ended Messi’s long wait for a first international...
NBC Sports

Argentina vs Saudi Arabia, live! Score, updates, how to watch

Lionel Messi begins his final World Cup with high hopes for Argentina and a tricky test from Saudi Arabia in Lusail on Tuesday. Messi’s nation is one of the favorites to go far in Qatar and the one-time finalist would love to add a World Cup to his glittering resume.
The Independent

Senegal vs Netherlands World Cup 2022 LIVE: Result, score and reaction as Dutch snatch late win

The Netherlands seized the advantage in World Cup Group A as goals from Cody Gakpo and Davy Klaassen sealed a 2-0 win over African champions Senegal on Monday.The Lions of Teranga are missing their talisman, Bayern Munich star Sadio Mane, at this tournament and though they battled hard, could not find a way past the debutant Dutch goalkeeper Andries Noppert. The win puts the Oranje, three times World Cup finalists, in a strong position in the group, with matches against Ecuador and hosts Qatar to come.A disappointing match at Al Thumama Stadium was played in front of plenty of...
fourfourtwo.com

Who are the ITV commentators for Senegal v Netherlands at the World Cup 2022?

Jon Champion is the main commentator for the Senegal v Netherlands live stream (opens in new tab) with Ally McCoist joining him on co-commentary. Today's best Panini World Cup 2022 stickers - 100 packs deals. We check over 250 million products every day for the best prices. Thank you for...
The Independent

Germany to avoid disciplinary action over covered mouths protest at World Cup

Germany’s players took the OneLove armband protest to a new level as their players covered their mouths during a team photo at the World Cup, but will not face any disciplinary action from FIFA, the PA news agency understands.The move marked another day of tension between the seven European nations who supported the OneLove campaign and FIFA, with the Football Association exploring its legal options over the matter alongside Danish and German counterparts.The FA declined to comment on whether the England team would copy the German gesture ahead of their match against the United States on Friday.It wasn’t about making...
ABC News

Senegal's Kouyate likely out of World Cup game against Qatar

DOHA, Qatar -- Senegal midfielder Cheikhou Kouyate is likely to miss the game against host Qatar at the World Cup because of a right hamstring injury, his team said Wednesday. Kouyate was “probably” out of Senegal's second Group A game on Friday, the team said, forcing the African champion to reshuffle its lineup again having already lost forward Sadio Mane to injury days before the tournament started.
The Independent

Fifa president is ‘beyond redemption,’ says broadcaster Michael Parkinson

Sir Michael Parkinson has branded Fifa president Gianni Infantino as being “beyond redemption.”The iconic broadcaster gave his two cents on the controversies surrounding World Cup 2022 in Qatar.“Let him crawl away and wither,” he told Good Morning Britain during a discussion about the current state of football.When asked what he thought the “trouble with football these days” was, he said the game has “gone beyond its meaning.”“It’s just too silly for words, and the people who are running the game should be thoroughly ashamed. It has a noble background.”Sign up for our newsletters. Read More World Cup: Saudi Arabia stun Argentina on day three in QatarFive clubs that could sign Cristiano Ronaldo after explosive Man United exitEngland goalkeeper Jordan Pickford expects Harry Kane to be fit for USA match
The Independent

Spain vs Costa Rica LIVE: World Cup 2022 result and final score as Ferran Torres hits double

Spain‘s young squad got off to a high-scoring start at the World Cup, routing Costa Rica 7-0 on Wednesday. Not long after Japan surprised Germany 2-1 in the other Group E match, Spain avoided any chance of an upset with Dani Olmo, Marco Asensio and Ferran Torres scoring a goal each in the first 31 minutes. Torres, Gavi, Carlos Soler and Álvaro Morata added to the lead in the second half.Olmo’s goal was the 100th at World Cups for Spain, which became the sixth nation to score more than 100 times in the tournament. It was the first time...
Sporting News

Uruguay vs. South Korea World Cup lineups, starting 11 for Group H match at Qatar 2022

Uruguay and South Korea are expected to produce entertainment when they launch Group H at the 2022 FIFA World Cup by playing each other. Two-time World Cup winners Uruguay have lost one of their last nine internationals in 2022, making them favourites – but South Korea are in their 11th World Cup, the most by any Asian nation.
NBC Sports

Qatar vs Senegal: How to watch live, stream link, team news

It’s Take Two for hosts Qatar as they welcome desperate Senegal to Al Thumama Stadium in Al Khor on Friday. Senegal was solid defensively until late, when Cody Gakpo and Davy Klaassen scored to give Louis van Gaal’s men a big three points. But the Lions of Teranga found life without Sadio Mane about as difficult as expected for their attack.
GEORGIA STATE
The Independent

Remote desert camps house World Cup fans on a budget

For scores of foreign soccer fans, the road to the World Cup in Doha starts every morning at a barren campsite in the middle of the desert.Visitors who found hotels in central Doha booked up or far beyond their budget have settled for the faraway, dust-blown tent village in Al Khor, where there are no locks on tents nor beers on draft. Others simply wanted an adventure. On Wednesday a DJ blasted electronic dance music around a fire pit as a smattering of fans lounged on beanbags, sipped sodas and gazed up at big screens roughly an hour from...
The Independent

The Independent

