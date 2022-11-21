Senegal vs Netherlands prediction: How will World Cup fixture play out?

The second match in Group A takes place on Monday as Netherlands and Senegal meet in the World Cup 2022 .

Louis van Gaal has the likes of Virgil van Dijk, Frenkie de Jong and star youngster Cody Gakpo at his disposal, while for Aliou Cisse it’ll be Chelsea pair Edouard Mendy and Kalidou Koulibaly who will play a pivotal role if the African nation are to reach the last 16.

Part of that is because Sadio Mane will now miss the finals through injury , a huge blow to the Lions of Teranga.

Along with hosts Qatar and south American nation Ecuador, this pool looks fairly wide open and a shock result is far from out of the question, even if the Dutch are early favourites to come top.

Here’s everything you need to know ahead of the game.

When is the match?

Senegal face Netherlands on Monday 21 November at 4pm GMT (7pm local), at the Al Thumama Stadium.

Where can I watch it?

This fixture will be broadcast by ITV 1, with a live stream available on the ITVX platform.

The Independent , meanwhile, will provide live updates of all the build-up, in-game action, and post-match fallout.

What is the team news?

Senegal have been devastated by the news that star forward Sadio Mane has been ruled out of the tournament through injury. Surgery on Thursday to reattach a tendon means he’ll be out for up to four months and, as such, their record goalscorer will miss Qatar 2022 . Boulaye Dia therefore leads the attack, with Chelsea pair Edouard Mendy and Kalidou Koulibaly the rocks at the other end of the pitch.

For Netherlands, there were two injury doubts ahead of this opening game, including key centre-forward Memphis Depay. He has a thigh issue which has kept him sidelined of late and does not start here. Separately, midfielder Marten de Roon is left out after missing the last domestic match for Atalanta before joining up with the squad.

Confirmed line-ups

SEN - E Mendy, Sabaly, Koulibaly, Diallo, N Mendy, Kouyate, Gueye, Cisse, Diatta, Sarr, Dia

NED - Noppert, Dumfries, De Ligt, Van Dijk, Ake, Blind, De Jong, Berghuis, Gakpo, Janssen, Bergwijn

Odds

Senegal 29/5

Draw 3/1

Netherlands 8/13

Prediction

The Dutch to make the perfect start and pick up a victory by a couple of goals, even if it takes them a while to get going and break down their African opponents. The absence of Mane is just too huge to overcome against a strong defence. Senegal 0-2 Netherlands .