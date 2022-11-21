Is Senegal vs Netherlands on TV? Kick-off time, channel and where to watch World Cup fixture

Netherlands return to the World Cup stage on Monday, eight years since their last appearance at a finals having failed to qualify in Russia.

Prior to that they had reached the semi-finals and finals in the previous two World Cups, so there will be plenty of expectation and optimism in the nation that they can return to prominence and go far this time around.

Opponents Senegal come into the World Cup 2022 on the back of dreadful news that Sadio Mane is out injured and will miss the tournament , after he scored the goals to both win them the Afcon and qualify for Qatar.

The hosts, along with Ecuador, make up the other sides in Group A.

Here’s everything you need to know ahead of the game.

When is the match?

Senegal face Netherlands on Monday 21 November at 4pm GMT (7pm local), at the Al Thumama Stadium.

Where can I watch it?

This fixture will be broadcast by ITV 1, with a live stream available on the ITVX platform.

The Independent , meanwhile, will provide live updates of all the build-up, in-game action, and post-match fallout.

What is the team news?

Senegal have been devastated by the news that star forward Sadio Mane has been ruled out of the tournament through injury. Surgery on Thursday to reattach a tendon means he’ll be out for up to four months and, as such, their record goalscorer will miss Qatar 2022 . Boulaye Dia therefore leads the attack, with Chelsea pair Edouard Mendy and Kalidou Koulibaly the rocks at the other end of the pitch.

For Netherlands, there were two injury doubts ahead of this opening game, including key centre-forward Memphis Depay. He has a thigh issue which has kept him sidelined of late and does not start here. Separately, midfielder Marten de Roon is left out after missing the last domestic match for Atalanta before joining up with the squad.

Confirmed line-ups

SEN - E Mendy, Sabaly, Koulibaly, Diallo, N Mendy, Kouyate, Gueye, Cisse, Diatta, Sarr, Dia

NED - Noppert, Dumfries, De Ligt, Van Dijk, Ake, Blind, De Jong, Berghuis, Gakpo, Janssen, Bergwijn

Odds

Senegal 29/5

Draw 3/1

Netherlands 8/13

Prediction

The Dutch to make the perfect start and pick up a victory by a couple of goals, even if it takes them a while to get going and break down their African opponents. The absence of Mane is just too huge to overcome against a strong defence. Senegal 0-2 Netherlands .