ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
The Independent

Wales vs USA confirmed line-ups: Team news ahead of World Cup fixture

By Alex Pattle
The Independent
The Independent
 5 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=33WtxX_0jHaVeAw00

By the end of the day, we might have a much better steer on how Group B will play out at the Qatar World Cup , as Wales kickstart their tournament by taking on USA after England open with a clash against Iran.

Wales are taking part at a World Cup for the first time in 64 years , while USA return to the competition after promising outings in 2010 and 2014 but having failed to qualify four years ago.

With England having been predicted by most pundits to qualify atop Group B, the expectation is that Wales and USA will be vying to finish second behind the Three Lions.

But, as Wales proved by qualifying ahead of England at Euro 2016, things don’t always play out so simply at a major tournament .

Here’s all you need to know.

When is it?

USA vs Wales will kick off at 7pm GMT (10pm local time, 2pm EST) on Monday 21 November.

The match will take place at the Ahmad bin Ali Stadium in Al Rayyan.

How can I watch it?

The game will air live on ITV 1, and it will stream live on ITVX – previously called ITV Hub. In the US, the match will be on Fox Sports, but will also be available on several streaming platforms such as Hulu + Live TV, fuboTV and Sling TV.

What was the teams news?

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0o8wJp_0jHaVeAw00

USA midfielder Luca de la Torre is an injury doubt, having sustained a hamstring injury while on club duty with Celta Vigo in late October.

For Wales, Joe Allen has similarly been battling a hamstring issue, but coach Robert Page will be hopeful that the Swansea midfielder can regain fitness in time to help his team here.

Confirmed line-ups

USA XI: Turner, Dest, Zimmerman, Adams, Robinson, Musah, McKennie, Pulisic, Ream, Weah, Sargent.

Wales XI: Hennessey, Mepham, Rodon, B Davies, Roberts, Ampadu, Ramsey, Wilson, N Williams, James, Bale.

Odds

USA – 6/4

Wales – 21/10

Draw – 19/10

Via Betfair .

Prediction

Most observers expect these two teams to be vying for second place in Group B, with England favourites to qualify atop the group. As such, this game could end up deciding which of these nations advances to the knockout rounds, meaning it may well be an especially tense affair. That could just lead to a low-scoring draw. USA 1-1 Wales .

Comments / 0

Related
The Independent

Spain vs Germany predicted line-ups: Team news ahead of World Cup fixture

Spain look to underline their World Cup 2022 credentials when they take on Germany in a heavyweight contest at the Al Bayt Stadium.Defeat to Japan puts Hansi Flick’s side in trouble with defeat to a rampant Spain side likely to push them close to a group stage exit again.La Furia Roja ran riot in their Qatar opener, hitting Costa Rica for seven in a statement victory after doubts over where the goals would come from in the side.“This team is not going to relax,” said Luis Enrique. “Germany can beat us because they are a powerhouse, but we’re going...
The Independent

Japan vs Costa Rica LIVE: World Cup 2022 team news and line-ups from Group E encounter

Japan take on Costa Rica in Group E of World Cup 2022 this morning as they hope to secure a spot in the last 16 today. Their opening game versus Germany was one of the shocks of the tournament as Hajime Moriyasu’s men fought from a goal down to win 2-1 thanks to two goals in the second half. That victory puts Japan on three points and another win today will see them qualify if Spain avoid defeat to Germany in the late kick off.They face a Costa Rica side low on confidence after they were soundly beaten 7-0...
The Independent

Lionel Messi delivers moment of inspiration to revive Argentina’s World Cup hopes

A hit, and some hope.If a constant line throughout Lionel Messi’s career has been that it seems like he’s been dropped on the game from another plane, he here descended onto this match to at last elevate it and lift Argentina into the qualification places.His superb strike to beat Mexico was not so much out of this world as apart from this game. It was a moment of true individual inspiration totally disconnected from general play, which made it all the more essential.That also made it one of the moments of this World Cup so far, before Enzo Fernandez...
The Independent

What do Wales need to do to qualify for World Cup last 16?

Wales suffered a crushing loss to Iran and now look poised to miss out on a place in the last 16 at the World Cup.All hope is not lost though for Robert Page’s side, who face England in the final game.Gareth Southgate’s side are poised to advance, despite being held by the USA, and they currently lead Group B on four points. Wales must therefore leapfrog Iran, on three points, and the USA, third on two points, or face an early trip home.Here are the permutations for Wales to advance to the last 16 and finish top:What do England...
The Independent

Saudi sports minister says insisting on the sale of alcohol at World Cups is ‘Islamophobic’

Saudi Arabia’s sports minister says it would be “Islamophobic” for sporting bodies to insist on the sale of alcohol at World Cup tournaments.The Gulf country, which is completely dry, is exploring a joint bid for the 2030 cup with Greece and Egypt.Speaking with Sky News, Prince Abdulaziz bin Turki Al-Faisal said “the World Cup is for everyone.”“If you are against that, and you don’t feel like you’re going to enjoy your time coming, and you can’t respect that rule, then don’t come. It’s as simple as that,” he said.Click here to sign up for our newsletters. Read More Saudi Arabia fans celebrate stunning shock win against Argentina at World CupWorld Cup 2022: Fifa U-turns to allow rainbow hats and flags in Qatar stadiumNFL: Buffalo Bills players tuck into turkey on pitch for Thanksgiving
The Independent

Qatar officials interrupt Argentinian live TV broadcast at 2022 World Cup

Qatari officials interrupted an Argentinian live television broadcast at the 2022 men’s World Cup.A journalist for the show Nosotros a la Mañana was interviewing a disabled fan when local officials intervened, asking to see official media accreditation.“This is what the Qatar government is like,” a presenter could be heard saying in the studio in Buenos Aires. Journalist Joaquin Alvarez claims they then threatened to confiscate the team’s broadcast equipment. From the back of a car, the reporter later explained that he had been told to leave the area where they were filming because it was private. “I was frightened...
The Independent

Is Japan vs Costa Rica on TV today? Kick-off time, channel and how to watch World Cup fixture

Costa Rica have it all to do to avoid being seen as one of the worst teams at the World Cup 2022, having been absolutely walloped by Spain in the opening round of games, 7-0 the score there.This time they are up against Japan, who beat Germany 2-1 to cause one of the upsets of the group stage so far.That was a deserved win just as much as Costa Rica’s was a thoroughly deserved defeat after a wretched display, but the slate is wiped clean at kick-off and both nations will have different reasons for going hard for the...
The Independent

Belgium vs Morocco prediction: How will World Cup fixture play out?

World Cup contenders Belgium look to secure both another victory and a better performance when they take on Morocco on Sunday.After the “worst technical performance” of Roberto Martinez’s six-year spell in charge in the 1-0 win over Canada, there will be extra determination to bounce back here.Morocco will be confident of advancing to the last 16 after earning a point in their opener with 2018 finalists Croatia last time out.“We have to grow with these games,” Martinez told reporters. “This tournament is going to make you develop and grow as it goes on. If you do that by winning...
The Independent

Spain vs Germany live stream: How to watch World Cup fixture online and on TV

Spain take on Germany with the chance to send the four-time World Cup 2022 winners to the brink of back-to-back group stage exits.Hansi Flick’s side were stunned by a Japan comeback in the opener, bringing back memories of 2018, where defeats to South Korea and Mexico sent them home early.La Furia Roja thrashed Costa Rica 7-0 in their opener to emphatically reply to critics that say they lack goals.“This team is not going to relax,” said Luis Enrique. “Germany can beat us because they are a powerhouse, but we’re going to go out and play the same way. Praise...
The Independent

‘A disgrace to football’: Carlos Queiroz demands Jurgen Klinsmann resign from Fifa after Iran comments

Iran coach Carlos Queiroz has publicly called on Jurgen Klinsmann to resign from his role on Fifa’s Technical Study Group after branding his comments on the Iranian team ‘a disgrace to football’.Speaking in his role as a pundit on the BBC following Iran’s 2-0 victory over Wales at the World Cup on Friday, Klinsmann suggested the Iranian players have a cultural predisposition to badgering referees for cheap fouls and that, as their manager, Queiroz suited that style of tactic.“That’s their culture, that’s their way of doing it,” said Klinsmann. “That’s why Carlos Queiroz fits really well with the Iranian national...
The Independent

Croatia vs Canada prediction: How will World Cup group game play out?

Croatia are taking on Canada at the Khalifa International Stadium as both sides look for their first win of the World Cup.The 2018 runners-up Croatia were held to a goalless draw by Morocco in their opening Group F match, while Canada were beaten narrowly by the world No2-ranked Belgium.Alphonso Davies had the chance to score his nation’s first-ever World Cup goal, to grab a quick lead on Belgium, but he was thwarted by Thibaut Courtois.“He’s our star player. He’s one of the best players in the world. He’ll move on and he’ll have another chance and he’ll bury it,” midfielder...
The Independent

England arrive in Pakistan for first Test tour since 2005

England have arrived in Pakistan for their first Test tour of the country since 2005.The squad and staff were escorted by helicopter from the airport, with the roads closed for their arrival in Islamabad ahead of the first Test on 1 December.The Test matches follow seven T20I matches which took place in September and October – with England clinching the series 4-3 – and for the majority of England’s red-ball team it will be their first visit to the country.Only James Anderson was there when England last played Tests and one-day internationals in Pakistan back in 2005, and the seam bowler...
The Independent

Today at the World Cup: Germany on the brink in Spain showdown

Spain and Germany go head to head in World Cup Group E on Sunday, while Japan will look to make it back-to-back victories when they face Costa Rica.Belgium can book their place in the last 16 with victory over Morocco, while Croatia will be out to make Canada’s coach eat his words when they meet at the Khalifa International Stadium.On Saturday, Lionel Messi helped Argentina get their campaign up and running with a 2-0 win over Mexico, while Poland beat Saudi Arabia to leave Group C wide open. France became the first country to reach the knockout stage after they...
The Independent

Antoine Griezmann 2.0 keeps France on track at World Cup

It is an occupational hazard for a player and playmaker of Christian Eriksen’s quality. He tends to attract man-markers. Just not normally those of quite of the calibre of the top scorer in a European Championships and the second highest in a World Cup 2022. A forward who cost £107million and scored in a World Cup final was reinvented as Eriksen’s dedicated sentry. “Antoine Griezmann was following him,” the Denmark manager Kasper Hjulmand lamented after his side’s 2-1 defeat to France.If that offers an echo of Bobby Charlton marking Franz Beckenbauer, and vice versa, in both 1966 and 1970,...
The Independent

Robert Lewandowski overcome with emotion as World Cup dream finally comes true

For a player of his immense ability, with an eye for goal you simply have to be born with and cannot develop through any form of coaching, to go so long without a World Cup goal is simply unfathomable.Robert Lewandowski has enough golden boots and golden shoes to fill a closet, with 76 international strikes giving him a top 10 spot in the all-time goalscoring charts going into Poland’s crucial World Cup clash with Saudi Arabia on Saturday.Yet, somehow, not one of those goals had come at a World Cup. Not a single strike. And it weighed heavy on...
The Independent

Argentina left with one great question after Lionel Messi’s latest answer

It was over two hours after full-time when Lionel Messi finally emerged from the Lusail Stadium dressing room, his face a very different picture than the last time he exited the same ground. There was only, in his own words, “a great joy”. Messi stopped to talk to everyone, carrying that excitement that comes when a great relief settles in. There had also been a release.In the moments after Messi let fly for that exquisite strike to beat Mexico, he had evidently let go. He could be seen wiping away tears after a moment of communion with the Argentine...
The Independent

On this day in 2007: Christine Ohuruogu wins appeal against lifetime ban

Christine Ohuruogu won an appeal against her lifetime Olympic ban for missing three out-of-competition drugs tests on this day in 2007.The 23-year-old Londoner took her case to a Sports Dispute Resolutions Panel and successfully overturned a British Olympic Association by-law precluding athletes found guilty of drug-test offences from competing in future Games.Ohuruogu, who in August had sensationally won the 400 metres world championship title just three weeks after finishing a one-year suspension, was now clear to compete in Beijing the following year.A statement from the BOA said: “The appeals panel unanimously agreed that the written evidence supplemented by the answers...
The Independent

Carlos Queiroz responds angrily to Jurgen Klinsmann’s criticism of Iran

Carlos Queiroz has called for Jurgen Klinsmann to resign from FIFA’s World Cup Technical Study Group and labelled comments he made about Iran “a disgrace to football”.Klinsmann, a World Cup winner with West Germany in 1990, claimed while working as a pundit for the BBC that Queiroz’s side had “worked the referee” in their 2-0 victory over Wales on Friday.The former Tottenham forward said: “Carlos fits really well with the national team and their culture, he failed in South America with Colombia and then failed to qualify with Egypt, and he came in right before the World Cup with Iran,...
The Independent

The Independent

940K+
Followers
305K+
Post
474M+
Views
ABOUT

The Independent is the world’s most free-thinking newsbrand, providing global news, commentary and analysis for the independently-minded.

 https://www.independent.co.uk/

Comments / 0

Community Policy