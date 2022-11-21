ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Is Wales vs USA on TV tonight? Kick-off time, channel and where to watch World Cup fixture

By Alex Pattle
 5 days ago

Wales’ 64-year wait to take part in a World Cup has finally come to an end, with Robert Page’s team set to play USA in Qatar .

Wales and USA clash in each nation’s Group B opener, after England and Iran – their other opponents in the pool – go head to head.

With England expected by most observers to top the group , the general feeling is that Wales and USA will compete to be the team to follow the Three Lions into the knockout stages.

But major tournaments rarely play out that simply , and both of these sides will have the bit between their teeth to spring an upset and qualify first.

Here’s all you need to know.

When is it?

USA vs Wales will kick off at 7pm GMT (10pm local time, 2pm EST) on Monday 21 November.

The match will take place at the Ahmad bin Ali Stadium in Al Rayyan.

How can I watch it?

In the UK, the game will air live on ITV 1, and it will stream live on ITVX -- previously called ITV Hub. In the US, the match will be on Fox Sports, but will also be available on several streaming platforms such as Hulu + Live TV, fuboTV and Sling TV.

What was the teams news?

USA midfielder Luca de la Torre is an injury doubt, having sustained a hamstring injury while on club duty with Celta Vigo in late October.

For Wales, Joe Allen has similarly been battling a hamstring issue, but coach Robert Page will be hopeful that the Swansea midfielder can regain fitness in time to help his team here.

Confirmed line-ups

USA XI: Turner, Dest, Zimmerman, Adams, Robinson, Musah, McKennie, Pulisic, Ream, Weah, Sargent.

Wales XI: Hennessey, Mepham, Rodon, B Davies, Roberts, Ampadu, Ramsey, Wilson, N Williams, James, Bale.

Odds

USA – 6/4

Wales – 21/10

Draw – 19/10

Via Betfair .

Prediction

Most observers expect these two teams to be vying for second place in Group B, with England favourites to qualify atop the group. As such, this game could end up deciding which of these nations advances to the knockout rounds, meaning it may well be an especially tense affair. That could just lead to a low-scoring draw. USA 1-1 Wales .

