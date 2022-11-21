ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Wales vs USA live stream: Where to watch World Cup fixture online and on TV

By Alex Pattle
 5 days ago

Wales and USA kickstart their World Cup campaigns on Monday as they go head to head in Qatar .

The two nations make up Group B alongside England and Iran, who are scheduled to meet this afternoon .

England are favourites to top the group – though anything can happen at a major tournament – while USA and Wales are seen as the next best bets from this pool to qualify for the knockout stages.

Wales, led by coach Robert Page and captain Gareth Bale, are competing at a World Cup for the first time in 64 years , while USA failed to qualify for the 2018 edition of the tournament in Russia but made it to the last 16 four years prior and in 2010.

Here’s all you need to know.

When is it?

USA vs Wales will kick off at 7pm GMT (10pm local time, 2pm EST) on Monday 21 November.

The match will take place at the Ahmad bin Ali Stadium in Al Rayyan.

How can I watch it?

In the UK, the game will air live on ITV 1, and it will stream live on ITVX – previously called ITV Hub. In the US, the match will be on Fox Sports, but will also be available on several streaming platforms such as Hulu + Live TV, fuboTV and Sling TV.

What was the teams news?

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0o8wJp_0jHaVcPU00

USA midfielder Luca de la Torre is an injury doubt, having sustained a hamstring injury while on club duty with Celta Vigo in late October.

For Wales, Joe Allen has similarly been battling a hamstring issue, but coach Robert Page will be hopeful that the Swansea midfielder can regain fitness in time to help his team here.

Confirmed line-ups

USA XI: Turner, Dest, Zimmerman, Adams, Robinson, Musah, McKennie, Pulisic, Ream, Weah, Sargent.

Wales XI: Hennessey, Mepham, Rodon, B Davies, Roberts, Ampadu, Ramsey, Wilson, N Williams, James, Bale.

Odds

USA – 6/4

Wales – 21/10

Draw – 19/10

Via Betfair .

Prediction

Most observers expect these two teams to be vying for second place in Group B, with England favourites to qualify atop the group. As such, this game could end up deciding which of these nations advances to the knockout rounds, meaning it may well be an especially tense affair. That could just lead to a low-scoring draw. USA 1-1 Wales .

Lionel Messi delivers moment of inspiration to revive Argentina’s World Cup hopes

A hit, and some hope.If a constant line throughout Lionel Messi’s career has been that it seems like he’s been dropped on the game from another plane, he here descended onto this match to at last elevate it and lift Argentina into the qualification places.His superb strike to beat Mexico was not so much out of this world as apart from this game. It was a moment of true individual inspiration totally disconnected from general play, which made it all the more essential.That also made it one of the moments of this World Cup so far, before Enzo Fernandez...
Qatar officials interrupt Argentinian live TV broadcast at 2022 World Cup

Qatari officials interrupted an Argentinian live television broadcast at the 2022 men’s World Cup.A journalist for the show Nosotros a la Mañana was interviewing a disabled fan when local officials intervened, asking to see official media accreditation.“This is what the Qatar government is like,” a presenter could be heard saying in the studio in Buenos Aires. Journalist Joaquin Alvarez claims they then threatened to confiscate the team’s broadcast equipment. From the back of a car, the reporter later explained that he had been told to leave the area where they were filming because it was private. “I was frightened...
Japan vs Costa Rica LIVE: World Cup 2022 team news and line-ups from Group E encounter

Japan take on Costa Rica in Group E of World Cup 2022 this morning as they hope to secure a spot in the last 16 today. Their opening game versus Germany was one of the shocks of the tournament as Hajime Moriyasu’s men fought from a goal down to win 2-1 thanks to two goals in the second half. That victory puts Japan on three points and another win today will see them qualify if Spain avoid defeat to Germany in the late kick off.They face a Costa Rica side low on confidence after they were soundly beaten 7-0...
Is Japan vs Costa Rica on TV today? Kick-off time, channel and how to watch World Cup fixture

Costa Rica have it all to do to avoid being seen as one of the worst teams at the World Cup 2022, having been absolutely walloped by Spain in the opening round of games, 7-0 the score there.This time they are up against Japan, who beat Germany 2-1 to cause one of the upsets of the group stage so far.That was a deserved win just as much as Costa Rica’s was a thoroughly deserved defeat after a wretched display, but the slate is wiped clean at kick-off and both nations will have different reasons for going hard for the...
Saudi sports minister says insisting on the sale of alcohol at World Cups is ‘Islamophobic’

Saudi Arabia’s sports minister says it would be “Islamophobic” for sporting bodies to insist on the sale of alcohol at World Cup tournaments.The Gulf country, which is completely dry, is exploring a joint bid for the 2030 cup with Greece and Egypt.Speaking with Sky News, Prince Abdulaziz bin Turki Al-Faisal said “the World Cup is for everyone.”“If you are against that, and you don’t feel like you’re going to enjoy your time coming, and you can’t respect that rule, then don’t come. It’s as simple as that,” he said.Click here to sign up for our newsletters. Read More Saudi Arabia fans celebrate stunning shock win against Argentina at World CupWorld Cup 2022: Fifa U-turns to allow rainbow hats and flags in Qatar stadiumNFL: Buffalo Bills players tuck into turkey on pitch for Thanksgiving
Belgium vs Morocco prediction: How will World Cup fixture play out?

World Cup contenders Belgium look to secure both another victory and a better performance when they take on Morocco on Sunday.After the “worst technical performance” of Roberto Martinez’s six-year spell in charge in the 1-0 win over Canada, there will be extra determination to bounce back here.Morocco will be confident of advancing to the last 16 after earning a point in their opener with 2018 finalists Croatia last time out.“We have to grow with these games,” Martinez told reporters. “This tournament is going to make you develop and grow as it goes on. If you do that by winning...
‘A disgrace to football’: Carlos Queiroz demands Jurgen Klinsmann resign from Fifa after Iran comments

Iran coach Carlos Queiroz has publicly called on Jurgen Klinsmann to resign from his role on Fifa’s Technical Study Group after branding his comments on the Iranian team ‘a disgrace to football’.Speaking in his role as a pundit on the BBC following Iran’s 2-0 victory over Wales at the World Cup on Friday, Klinsmann suggested the Iranian players have a cultural predisposition to badgering referees for cheap fouls and that, as their manager, Queiroz suited that style of tactic.“That’s their culture, that’s their way of doing it,” said Klinsmann. “That’s why Carlos Queiroz fits really well with the Iranian national...
Croatia vs Canada prediction: How will World Cup group game play out?

Croatia are taking on Canada at the Khalifa International Stadium as both sides look for their first win of the World Cup.The 2018 runners-up Croatia were held to a goalless draw by Morocco in their opening Group F match, while Canada were beaten narrowly by the world No2-ranked Belgium.Alphonso Davies had the chance to score his nation’s first-ever World Cup goal, to grab a quick lead on Belgium, but he was thwarted by Thibaut Courtois.“He’s our star player. He’s one of the best players in the world. He’ll move on and he’ll have another chance and he’ll bury it,” midfielder...
England arrive in Pakistan for first Test tour since 2005

England have arrived in Pakistan for their first Test tour of the country since 2005.The squad and staff were escorted by helicopter from the airport, with the roads closed for their arrival in Islamabad ahead of the first Test on 1 December.The Test matches follow seven T20I matches which took place in September and October – with England clinching the series 4-3 – and for the majority of England’s red-ball team it will be their first visit to the country.Only James Anderson was there when England last played Tests and one-day internationals in Pakistan back in 2005, and the seam bowler...
Argentina left with one great question after Lionel Messi’s latest answer

It was over two hours after full-time when Lionel Messi finally emerged from the Lusail Stadium dressing room, his face a very different picture than the last time he exited the same ground. There was only, in his own words, “a great joy”. Messi stopped to talk to everyone, carrying that excitement that comes when a great relief settles in. There had also been a release.In the moments after Messi let fly for that exquisite strike to beat Mexico, he had evidently let go. He could be seen wiping away tears after a moment of communion with the Argentine...
Robert Lewandowski overcome with emotion as World Cup dream finally comes true

For a player of his immense ability, with an eye for goal you simply have to be born with and cannot develop through any form of coaching, to go so long without a World Cup goal is simply unfathomable.Robert Lewandowski has enough golden boots and golden shoes to fill a closet, with 76 international strikes giving him a top 10 spot in the all-time goalscoring charts going into Poland’s crucial World Cup clash with Saudi Arabia on Saturday.Yet, somehow, not one of those goals had come at a World Cup. Not a single strike. And it weighed heavy on...
