ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
The Independent

Wales vs USA prediction: How will World Cup fixture play out?

By Alex Pattle
The Independent
The Independent
 2 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=33WtxX_0jHaVae200

Wales’ return to the World Cup has been 64 years in the making, and it will come against USA as the nations kickstart their Qatar campaigns .

The two sides round out Group B – which also features England and their opponents today, Iran – and they are expected by most fans to be vying for second place in the pool.

That notion follows the assumption that England will qualify first in the group, but major tournaments usually carry a number of surprises , and Wales will be looking to replicate their Euro 2016 feat of finishing ahead of the Three Lions.

USA, meanwhile, had encouraging World Cup campaigns in reaching the last 16 in 2010 and 2014, but they failed to qualify for the 2018 edition of the tournament in Russia. As such, they will be especially keen to stick around in Qatar .

Here’s all you need to know.

When is it?

USA vs Wales will kick off at 7pm GMT (10pm local time, 2pm EST) on Monday 21 November.

The match will take place at the Ahmad bin Ali Stadium in Al Rayyan.

How can I watch it?

In the UK, the game will air live on ITV 1, and it will stream live on ITVX -- previously called ITV Hub. In the US, the match will be on Fox Sports, but will also be available on several streaming platforms such as Hulu + Live TV, fuboTV and Sling TV.

What is the teams news?

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0o8wJp_0jHaVae200

USA midfielder Luca de la Torre is an injury doubt, having sustained a hamstring injury while on club duty with Celta Vigo in late October.

For Wales, Joe Allen has similarly been battling a hamstring issue, but coach Robert Page will be hopeful that the Swansea midfielder can regain fitness in time to help his team here.

Confirmed line-ups

USA XI: Turner, Dest, Zimmerman, Adams, Robinson, Musah, McKennie, Pulisic, Ream, Weah, Sargent.

Wales XI: Hennessey, Mepham, Rodon, B Davies, Roberts, Ampadu, Ramsey, Wilson, N Williams, James, Bale.

Odds

USA – 6/4

Wales – 21/10

Draw – 19/10

Via Betfair .

Prediction

Most observers expect these two teams to be vying for second place in Group B, with England favourites to qualify atop the group. As such, this game could end up deciding which of these nations advances to the knockout rounds, meaning it may well be an especially tense affair. That could just lead to a low-scoring draw. USA 1-1 Wales .

Comments / 0

Related
The Independent

Is Wales vs USA on TV tonight? Kick-off time, channel and where to watch World Cup fixture

Wales’ 64-year wait to take part in a World Cup has finally come to an end, with Robert Page’s team set to play USA in Qatar.Wales and USA clash in each nation’s Group B opener, after England and Iran – their other opponents in the pool – go head to head.LIVE! Follow all the build-up and action from Wales vs USA with our blogWith England expected by most observers to top the group, the general feeling is that Wales and USA will compete to be the team to follow the Three Lions into the knockout stages.But major tournaments rarely...
The Independent

Morgan Freeman fans hurt and angry after actor leads Qatar World Cup opening ceremony

Morgan Freeman is being criticised for performing at the opening ceremony of the Fifa World Cup in Qatar.The 85-year-old actor kicked off the opening ceremony of the football competition on Sunday (20 November) by narrating the opening segment The Calling at Al-Bayt Stadium in Doha.He told the crowd: “We gather here as one big tribe and Earth is the tent we all live in.”This World Cup is being called controversial due to its host country, Qatar, and the concerns over human rights abuses there.For instance, the plight of the migrant workers who helped build Qatar’s infrastructure has been highlighted...
The Independent

‘Ridiculous’: Iran goalkeeper tries to play on against England despite sickening head clash

Iran goalkeeper Alireza Beiranvand attempted to play on against England despite suffering a head injury in a sickening clash with his own player, as Fifa’s concussion protocols came under fire during the World Cup clash.Beiranvand collided with one of his own defenders while punching clear a cross from Harry Kane in the opening stages of his team’s World Cup opener against England.Beiranvand received medical treatment for around five minutes before appearing to tell Iran’s medical team that he wanted to play on - despite the goalkeeper looking visibly dazed and showing concussion symptoms, as well as a bloodied nose.However,...
The Independent

TV reporter robbed live on air during Qatar World Cup coverage

An Argentinian television reporter claims she was robbed live on air while reporting on the World Cup 2022 in Qatar, with money and documents stolen.Dominique Metzger recounted the incident on Todo Noticias as the alleged moment was broadcast back.She was speaking from the Corniche area of Doha on Sunday.“I was dancing with the crowd, I’m convinced that it was at that moment when someone opened my bag’s zipper and took my wallet,” Metzger explained.“I didn’t realise then, because I was in the middle of the crowd while on air.”Click here to sign up for our newsletters. Read More World Cup: Daily update from day two in QatarEarthquake kills at least 162 and topples buildings on Indonesia’s Java islandDriver caught on camera ditching stolen car after crashing into bus stop
generalaviationnews.com

Thousands of Spitfires to be mass produced in the UK

But these new airplanes aren’t for flying. Airfix, which has manufactured model airplane kits since 1952, is launching a new Supermarine Spitfire Mk.IXc model, which will be manufactured in the UK — the first time a main model kit has been produced in the country in over a decade, according to company officials.
The Independent

Voices: I’m a queer Qatari. Think twice before you come to my country to protest the World Cup

The moment Qatar was announced as the country hosting the 2022 World Cup, widespread condemnation followed — particularly from Western countries.Qatar is the first country in the MENA (Middle East and North Africa) region to host the world’s largest sports event, which is by no means a small feat. It is also something I personally take great pride in, as a Qatari with a family lineage deeply rooted in the country’s labyrinthine tribal network. But as a queer Qatari man who has endured insurmountable trauma, social and emotional abuse and prejudice — both from my own community and elsewhere...
HollywoodLife

Gerard Pique Kisses GF Clara Chia After Playing His Final Soccer Match Before Retiring: Watch

Gerard Piqué, 35, showed some love to his girlfriend Clara Chia Marti after playing his final soccer match in his career on Saturday, November 5. Gerard, who announced his retirement from the sport last week, was seen kissing Clara on the cheek in a brief but cute PDA moment seen HERE. The couple started seeing each after Gerard and Shakira, 45, ended their 11-year-relationship in June.
The Comeback

Fans have hilarious response to World Cup beer ban

There has been no shortage of controversies throughout the 2022 FIFA World Cup in Qatar with FIFA President Gianni Infantino making some outlandish comments and the organization asking teams to “stick to football” with multiple teams and players planning to support the LGBTQ+ in different ways due to Qatar’s anti-LGBTQ+ policies. But one major controversy Read more... The post Fans have hilarious response to World Cup beer ban appeared first on The Comeback: Today’s Top Sports Stories & Reactions.
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

USMNT misses golden opportunity in disappointing World Cup draw vs. Wales

The U.S. men’s national team arrived in Qatar lacking World Cup experience. After a grueling 1-1 draw with Wales, Gregg Berhalter’s side now has a pretty good idea of what its time in Qatar will be like. But after losing their heads at the wrong time in a disappointing 1-1 draw, it’s fair to wonder if that stay may now end after the group stage. The USMNT was comfortable in the first half and went in with a deserved 1-0 lead after Tim Weah’s opener. Wales, playing its first World Cup game in 64 years was looking insipid, bereft of ideas, and ready...
The Independent

Wales ‘extremely disappointed’ as fans ‘forced’ to remove rainbow bucket hats at World Cup

The Football Association of Wales (FAW) says it is “extremely disappointed” by reports that supporters were “forced” to “remove and discard” their rainbow bucket hats in Qatar ahead of their World Cup opener against the USA.Welsh fans, including the former Wales international Laura McAllister, said they were not allowed to enter the stadium Ahmad Bin Ali Stadium in Doha while wearing the hats, which were made in partnership with the FAW in support of the  LGBTQ+ community.The FAW also said some members of its staff had their rainbow bucket hats confiscated before entering the stadium.Wales supporters and their “Red...
The Independent

World Cup: Beer flies everywhere as England fans celebrate first half goals vs Iran

England fans had plenty to cheer about in the first half of their opening World Cup 2022 fixture against Iran.The Three Lions scored three goals in an electric first 45 minutes, with Jude Bellingham getting the party started after a lengthy injury delay that saw Iran’s goalkeeper Alireza Beiranvand forced off.Supporters back home watching in London could be seen celebrating the 19-year-old’s opener and - as is tradition - beer was flying everywhere.Bukayo Saka and Raheem Sterling added two more goals before the break as England stormed into a 3-0 lead.Click here to sign up for our newsletters. Read More England vs Iran: Team will take the knee before World Cup games, Southgate saysIran fans boo national anthem ahead of first World Cup fixture against EnglandMoment England players take the knee ahead of opening World Cup fixture against Iran
Advocate

Reported Rape of Gay Man Amps Up Concerns About World Cup in Qatar

Concerns about Qatar hosting the World Cup continue, and now there’s been a report that a gay man says he was gang-raped by police in the nation in 2018. The Middle Eastern nation has some of the most anti-LGBTQ+ laws in the world. Homosexuality is illegal there and can be punished with up to seven years in prison. Qatar is also repressive toward women, and migrant workers have been abused there. Qatari officials have defended the nation’s policies, with one doing so in an interview Monday.
AFP

Will any music stars perform in Qatar?

Several global stars have refused to take part in the opening ceremony of the Qatar World Cup, and with two days to go, it is still not clear who will perform. Britain's Robbie Williams, who performed at the last World Cup in Moscow, is also considered a likely participant. 
The Independent

The Independent

931K+
Followers
305K+
Post
474M+
Views
ABOUT

The Independent is the world’s most free-thinking newsbrand, providing global news, commentary and analysis for the independently-minded.

 https://www.independent.co.uk/

Comments / 0

Community Policy