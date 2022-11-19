Read full article on original website
Bristol Casino Makes 500+ Turkey Donations to Feeding Southwest Virginia for ResidentsJohn M. DabbsBristol, VA
Thanksgiving Reminds Locals of How Thankful They Truly Are Amid Turbulent Times and WoeJohn M. DabbsBristol, TN
Saint Nick Returns to Appalachian Trek Aboard the Santa Train for 2022 to See the KidsJohn M. DabbsKentucky State
Vendors Prepare for Speedway In Lights Opening This Weekend at Bristol Motor SpeedwayJohn M. DabbsBristol, TN
Small Town Event Brings Holiday Cheer to Locals While Avoiding Travel to Nearby CitiesJohn M. DabbsBluff City, TN
Kingsport Times-News
Cavaliers hold off Eagles to stay unbeaten
WISE — Virginia-Wise used a 17-7 run over the final 6:30 of the game Tuesday to pull away to a 73-61 nonconference men’s basketball win over Alice Lloyd at the Prior Convocation Center. The Cavs (5-0) are off to their best start in 20 years.
Kingsport Times-News
Bucs welcome Appalachian State to Freedom Hall
JOHNSON CITY — The East Tennessee State men’s basketball team is home for Thanksgiving, but before the Bucs can celebrate their blessings, they have a little business to handle. ETSU hosts Appalachian State on Wednesday and Bucs coach Desmond Oliver is expecting a physical game.
Kingsport Times-News
Providence wins overtime thriller at Hardee's Classic
JONESBOROUGH — Providence Academy survived an overtime thriller to start off Tuesday action in the boys’ opening round of the 33rd Hardee’s Classic basketball tournament. Defending Hardee’s champion David Crockett and Unicoi County rolled in their openers. Isaiah Peters-Daniels led Providence Academy to a 62-60 overtime...
Kingsport Times-News
Dyer wins in return to East
BLUFF CITY — In a return to the school whose arena is named in his honor, John Dyer’s West Ridge boys basketball team came out on the winning end Tuesday night inside the Dyer Dome. The Wolves collected a 67-63 victory over Lakeway Christian Academy on the second...
Kingsport Times-News
Roundup: Dobyns-Bennett wins two in Destin
DESTIN, Fla. — The Dobyns-Bennett boys basketball team is having some fun in the sun. The Indians, spearheaded by Dante Oliver, won their second Thanksgiving game in two days on Tuesday.
Kingsport Times-News
Three ETSU football players enter transfer portal
JOHNSON CITY — The expected defections have begun for East Tennessee State following a difficult football season. At least three starters — linebacker Chandler Martin, kicker Tyler Keltner and offensive lineman Trevon Matthews — will be leaving the program. The three announced their decisions to enter the NCAA’s transfer portal via Twitter.
Kingsport Times-News
Boone's Scott headlines All-Tough Guy team
High school football is not a sport for the timid, and winning games is more likely associated with both mental and physical toughness. Each year, the Times News and Johnson City Press pick a group of Northeast Tennessee players who earned their stripes by way of toughness, hard work and simply playing a difficult game in a determined and never-let-up way.
Kingsport Times-News
Cold shooting Bucs' undoing in loss at Tennessee Tech
COOKEVILLE — A tough start was too much for the East Tennessee State men’s basketball team to overcome. The Bucs missed their first seven shots and trailed for almost the whole game, a 69-62 nonconference loss to Tennessee Tech on Sunday at the Eblen Center.
Kingsport Times-News
West Ridge girls open Food City Thanksgiving Classic with win
BLUFF CITY — A strong second half propelled the West Ridge girls basketball team to a victory in the opening game of the eighth Food City Thanksgiving Classic at the Dyer Dome. The Lady Wolves (1-3) shot 14-for-22 in the second half to pull away in a 70-58 win...
Kingsport Times-News
ETSU women rout Morehead St. for fourth straight win
JOHNSON CITY — The East Tennessee State women’s basketball team crashed the boards and crushed the hopes of Morehead State on Sunday at Brooks Gym. With a plus-20 rebounding advantage, including eight more offensive boards, the Bucs took the 54-35 nonconference victory in which they never trailed.
Kingsport Times-News
Quarles vows to ‘keep this from happening again’
JOHNSON CITY — As the worst football season in his career comes to an end, East Tennessee State coach George Quarles says he is reminded of a time when things seemed just as low. In 2000, Maryville High School lost the first four games of Quarles’ second season as...
Kingsport Times-News
Pine Oaks golf course sees revenue growth
Pine Oaks golf course is on the upswing. According to the city, the course saw a 4% increase in holes played this year — amounting to a 9% increase in revenue. Golf Manager Bryan Bentley shared those numbers with Johnson City's Parks and Recreation Advisory Board at a recent meeting. Rounds played and revenue have increased annually at Pine Oaks, which is operated through Johnson City’s Parks and Recreation Department.
Kingsport Times-News
Hillman, eight-year MLB veteran, dies at 95
Dave Hillman, a longtime Kingsport resident who played eight seasons of Major League Baseball with four teams, died Sunday. He was 95. A Dungannon native, Hillman was the oldest living member of both the 1962 New York Mets and Cincinnati Reds. A right-handed pitcher who also batted right-handed, he never played high school or college baseball. He didn’t play organized baseball until a 21-month stint in the Air Force.
Kingsport Times-News
39th Arby’s Classic boasts teams from 9 states, Bahamas
BRISTOL, Tenn. — In a little more than a month, high school boys basketball teams will descend upon Viking Hall for the 39th Arby’s Classic tournament. The event has long been one of the country’s premier prep showcases, and this year is no exception. Teams in the field are from Florida, Georgia, Kentucky, Mississippi, New York, North Carolina, Pennsylvania, Tennessee, Virginia and the Bahamas.
Grammy-winning Elizabethton native Stanton returns to Bonnie Kate stage for jazz night
ELIZABETHTON, Tenn. (WJHL) — His jazz chops have taken him all over the world, but Justin Stanton’s always happy to play for a hometown crowd in his native Elizabethton. “I owe everything to my upbringing in Elizabethton and the mentorship I had through particularly both my band directors, Rick Simerly and Perry Elliott, and also […]
Onward State
Kenny Chesney To Perform At Bryce Jordan Center March 25
Kenny Chesney is coming to Happy Valley, folks. The country music star will perform at the Bryce Jordan Center on Saturday, March 25, 2023. The six-time Grammy-nominated artist is coming to Penn State as part of his “I Go Back” tour. Tickets go on sale at 10 a.m. next Friday, December 2. Kelsea Ballerini will perform on stage before Chesney.
Kingsport Times-News
Pennington Gap on ice: Town hosts ice skating through Jan. 15
PENNINGTON GAP — The holidays are on ice in Lee County. If you’re looking for something to do besides work through day two of Thanksgiving leftovers, Pennington Gap will have the grand opening of its holiday ice skating rink at Leeman Field on Friday at 4 p.m.
wcyb.com
Washington County expected to surpass Sullivan as most-populated in Tri-Cities by 2040
JOHNSON CITY, Tenn. — Washington County, Tennessee is projected to surpass Sullivan County as the most-populated county in the region within the next two decades. Officials in Johnson City and Washington County are preparing for the rapid growth that has already begun. READ THE DRAFT REPORT | Johnson City's...
Southwest Virginia band 49 Winchester has song featured in ‘Yellowstone’ episode
A Russell County-native band is continuing to make big waves in the music industry.
Kingsport Times-News
Water line break leaves customers near Lonesome Pine Airport dry
WISE — The Wise County Public Service Authority is telling customers in the area around Lonesome Pine Airport to boil their water after a line break Monday. The cause of the line break, which happened around 5 a.m. Monday and affected approximately 1,200 customers, has not been determined, said PSA Executive Director Cody McElroy.
