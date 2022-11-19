Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Kingsport Times-News
Providence wins overtime thriller at Hardee's Classic
JONESBOROUGH — Providence Academy survived an overtime thriller to start off Tuesday action in the boys’ opening round of the 33rd Hardee’s Classic basketball tournament. Defending Hardee’s champion David Crockett and Unicoi County rolled in their openers. Isaiah Peters-Daniels led Providence Academy to a 62-60 overtime...
Kingsport Times-News
Dyer wins in return to East
BLUFF CITY — In a return to the school whose arena is named in his honor, John Dyer’s West Ridge boys basketball team came out on the winning end Tuesday night inside the Dyer Dome. The Wolves collected a 67-63 victory over Lakeway Christian Academy on the second...
Kingsport Times-News
West Ridge girls open Food City Thanksgiving Classic with win
BLUFF CITY — A strong second half propelled the West Ridge girls basketball team to a victory in the opening game of the eighth Food City Thanksgiving Classic at the Dyer Dome. The Lady Wolves (1-3) shot 14-for-22 in the second half to pull away in a 70-58 win...
Kingsport Times-News
Roundup: Dobyns-Bennett wins two in Destin
DESTIN, Fla. — The Dobyns-Bennett boys basketball team is having some fun in the sun. The Indians, spearheaded by Dante Oliver, won their second Thanksgiving game in two days on Tuesday.
Kingsport Times-News
Bucs welcome Appalachian State to Freedom Hall
JOHNSON CITY — The East Tennessee State men’s basketball team is home for Thanksgiving, but before the Bucs can celebrate their blessings, they have a little business to handle. ETSU hosts Appalachian State on Wednesday and Bucs coach Desmond Oliver is expecting a physical game.
Kingsport Times-News
Photo gallery: Food City Thanksgiving Classic, Day 1
The Food City Thanksgiving Classic at Sullivan East tipped off a week of high school basketball action in the region. Monday's winners in Bluff City included the girls from West Ridge, 70-58 over Volunteer, and South Greene, 56-46 over Science Hill, and the boys from Volunteer, 62-59 over Lakeway Christian.
Kingsport Times-News
Three ETSU football players enter transfer portal
JOHNSON CITY — The expected defections have begun for East Tennessee State following a difficult football season. At least three starters — linebacker Chandler Martin, kicker Tyler Keltner and offensive lineman Trevon Matthews — will be leaving the program. The three announced their decisions to enter the NCAA’s transfer portal via Twitter.
Kingsport Times-News
Boone's Scott headlines All-Tough Guy team
High school football is not a sport for the timid, and winning games is more likely associated with both mental and physical toughness. Each year, the Times News and Johnson City Press pick a group of Northeast Tennessee players who earned their stripes by way of toughness, hard work and simply playing a difficult game in a determined and never-let-up way.
Kingsport Times-News
Cold shooting Bucs' undoing in loss at Tennessee Tech
COOKEVILLE — A tough start was too much for the East Tennessee State men’s basketball team to overcome. The Bucs missed their first seven shots and trailed for almost the whole game, a 69-62 nonconference loss to Tennessee Tech on Sunday at the Eblen Center.
Kingsport Times-News
39th Arby’s Classic boasts teams from 9 states, Bahamas
BRISTOL, Tenn. — In a little more than a month, high school boys basketball teams will descend upon Viking Hall for the 39th Arby’s Classic tournament. The event has long been one of the country’s premier prep showcases, and this year is no exception. Teams in the field are from Florida, Georgia, Kentucky, Mississippi, New York, North Carolina, Pennsylvania, Tennessee, Virginia and the Bahamas.
Kingsport Times-News
ETSU second in state for CPA honor
East Tennessee State University accounting students have a long history of success in the classroom and the workplace. A new analysis confirms it. The National Association of State Boards of Accountancy ranks ETSU No. 2 in the state and second only to Vanderbilt University for CPA first-time exam takers’ pass rate. The CPA, short for certified public accountant, exam confirms an accountant’s skills in many areas, including taxation and auditing.
Kingsport Times-News
Carter County School Board gives approval for acquision of Hampton property for vocational training
ELIZABETHTON — One day after the Carter County Commission voted 21-3 to transfer $500,000 of the county’s Elementary and Secondary School Emergency Relief Funds for the purchase of an existing 5,200 square-foot building on 5 acres of property in Hampton, the Carter County School Board unanimously approved a motion on Tuesday to purchase the building so that it can be used as a career and technical education center that will feature partnerships with Kubota for training students in diesel mechanics and Trane for training students in heating and air conditioning installation and maintenance.
Kingsport Times-News
Hillman, eight-year MLB veteran, dies at 95
Dave Hillman, a longtime Kingsport resident who played eight seasons of Major League Baseball with four teams, died Sunday. He was 95. A Dungannon native, Hillman was the oldest living member of both the 1962 New York Mets and Cincinnati Reds. A right-handed pitcher who also batted right-handed, he never played high school or college baseball. He didn’t play organized baseball until a 21-month stint in the Air Force.
Kingsport Times-News
Closing soon: Sugar Hill Brewery and Cidery owners point to supply chain, economy for Dec. 4 closing
NORTON — For Jennifer and Greg Bailey, the past six years have been a lesson in the highs and lows of entrepreneurship during a pandemic. On Dec. 4, the Baileys will close the doors on Sugar Hill Brewery in St. Paul and Sugar Hill Cidery in Norton. Both restaurants helped anchor a round of downtown revitalization in both localities as they opened in what had been long-empty buildings and took advantage of the growing craft beer and cider sector in Southwest Virginia and East Tennessee.
Kingsport Times-News
Symphony of the Mountains to perform 'Down by the Fireside'
KINGSPORT — The Symphony of the Mountains plans to present a fireside treat in two weeks. The organization announced Friday that it will hold a holiday concert, “Down by the Fireside,” on Saturday, Dec. 3, in Kingsport.
Kingsport Times-News
"A dream come true": Unicoi County Public Library opens up new storybook trail
ERWIN — The Unicoi County Public Library cut the ribbon Monday on a brand new storybook trail in Fishery Park. “You are looking at a dream come true,” said UCPL Director Suzy Bomgardner.
Kingsport Times-News
Hawkins Commission will vote on helping extension office rent building
ROGERSVILLE — The Hawkins County University of Tennessee Extension Office submitted a request to the Hawkins County Commission to cover the rental cost for a building that would be used by 4-H and to support the community. The commission’s Public Buildings Committee met on Nov. 3 to hear the...
Kingsport Times-News
Making changes: Documentary looks at employment, economic challenges in SWVA
NORTON — How do you adapt after a century-long economic staple fades away? That is the theme behind a new documentary that debuted in Norton on Saturday. Northern Virginia filmmaker Jan Canterbury screened an initial cut of “Change-Makers of the Coalfields” at the Park Avenue Theater to a group of 30 area residents, business owners and economic development officials.
Kingsport Times-News
Kingsport Finance Department awarded certificate of excellence
KINGSPORT — The city of Kingsport’s Finance Department has received the Certificate of Achievement for Excellence in Financial Reporting by the Government Finance Officers Association for the 22nd year, according to a city press release. Kingsport received the award for its annual Comprehensive Financial Report for the fiscal...
Kingsport Times-News
Sprinkler discharge damages Sevier Center's newly renovated elevator, apartments
The John Sevier Center's newly renovated and modernized elevators, as well as some apartments, were damaged last week by a water leak. While the building's sprinkler system was being serviced on Nov. 17, a pipe was dislodged causing the fire pump to release gallons of water at full pressure and volume. Patricia Oldham, executive director of the Johnson City Development Authority, the agency that owns the building, told the JCDA Board on Tuesday that water fell from the top of the 11-story building to the bottom.
