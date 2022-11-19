ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Las Vegas, NV

Adele launches Las Vegas residency, issues emotional apology to fans for postponed shows: ‘I’m truly sorry’

By Fox Wilmington
foxwilmington.com
 3 days ago
Read full article on original website

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Whiskey Riff

Guy Immediately Regrets Running On Stage At Black Crowes Concert When He Takes A Guitar To The Neck

We’ve seen fans try to crash the stage during a concert several times, and 99.9% of them end pretty terribly. Typically, security just rans on stage and tackles the culprit, but rarely do we see the stage crasher nearly get sent to the afterlife… By a BAND MEMBER. But that’s exactly what happened at a recent Black Crowes concert. According to TMZ, the wild event occurred in Melbourne, Australia, as the band began playing their song, “Stare It Cold.” However, one fan […] The post Guy Immediately Regrets Running On Stage At Black Crowes Concert When He Takes A Guitar To The Neck first appeared on Whiskey Riff.
OK! Magazine

Playing The Field! Emily Ratajkowski Hangs With Former Flame DJ Orazio Rispo Despite Pete Davidson Romance Rumors

Move over, Pete, the DJ is in town!Emily Ratajkowski enjoyed a visit from her former fling DJ Orazio Rispo mere days after sparking romance rumors with Pete Davidson.On Monday, November 21, Rispo attempted to dress incognito, wearing a head-to-toe black outfit, as he arrived at the model's West Village apartment in New York City. This time around, Ratajkowski managed to avoid paparazzi, with her former fling going under the radar during what appeared to be a late-night hangout.KIM KARDASHIAN POSTS CRYPTIC QUOTE ABOUT 'EVERYTHING ENDS UP WORKING OUT' AFTER PETE DAVIDSON MOVES ON WITH EMILY RATAJKOWSKIThe brunette bombshell was caught...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
Deadline

‘Glass Onion’: Rian Johnson, Daniel Craig, Janelle Monáe & Edward Norton Reveal The Secrets Of The ‘Knives Out’ Franchise & A Potential Part 3

Let’s start with The Beatles. At the end of 1968 the Fab Four released The White Album, which would become tabloid-notorious within a year because some hippie cult leader named Charles Manson sent his followers on a killing spree under the guise of the hidden meanings he’d uncovered in their songs. What no one really remembers nowadays, though, is that there was already a track on that album aimed squarely at the kind of weirdos who looked for hidden meanings in Beatles songs. Credited to Lennon-McCartney, the song “Glass Onion” was primarily written by Lennon, as a tease to those looking...

Comments / 0

Community Policy