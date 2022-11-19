ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Galveston County, TX

Down on the Bayou with Santa

It is official: Christmas is just around the corner, and we in Galveston County can count on it. How do we know it’s around the corner? Well, Alligator Santa has moved out of his hibernation in the cookie factory. He’s ready to entertain thousands of guests at Paul Hopkins Park in Dickinson along with his alligator family and many other Christmas light delights.
GALVESTON COUNTY, TX
Dickinson alum Derrick Martin

Congrats to Dickinson alum Derrick Martin, who was named the SWJCFC Defensive Player of the Year for helping Kilgore College to an 8-3 record this season. Martin was the anchor of a defense that allowed just 14.1 points per game. Brandon C. Williams, The Post Newspaper's editor, has been a...
DICKINSON, TX
Want Microblading? Do Your Research FIRST, Warns Texas Woman

This Houston, Texas woman shared a warning for those seeking a micro-blading procedure after she experienced a catastrophic outcome. First of all, kudos to this young woman for having the courage to share her story and her photos on her TikTok account and Facebook page after a beauty procedure took a botched turn which she said was "beyond embarrassing." However, she wanted to share so that no one else would have to go through this.
HOUSTON, TX
The Earl of COM

In a sleeping bag, under the Virginia night sky, with the temperature at 13 degrees, Earl Alexander made up his mind he needed to go to college. His role in the sleeping bag was honorable, as he was in training with the US Army at Fort Lee, but it was not the life he wanted for his forever adult journey.
LA MARQUE, TX
Hitchcock Remains on Road to Arlington

Hitchcock remains the area’s sole team still vying for a state football title after the Bulldogs rallied from a 17-point halftime deficit to defeat Woodville 37-31 on Friday night. Now 11-1, Hitchcock will face Franklin (12-1) this Friday at Woodforest Bank Stadium in Shenandoah in a 3A, Region III,...
HITCHCOCK, TX
Houston Alumnae Deltas gala celebrates service, scholarship

For the first time since 2019, the Houston Alumnae Chapter (HAC) of Delta Sigma Theta Sorority, Inc., in partnership with Delta Research and Educational Foundation, will host the Jazz Soiree as an in-person event on Sunday, December 11, 2022. Renowned as one of the most elegant affairs on Houston’s holiday season social calendar, the gala will be held in the ballroom at the Marriott Marquis Hotel located at 1777 Walker Street in downtown Houston, beginning at 2 p.m.
HOUSTON, TX
Santa Fe Junior High’s Faculty faced the 8th Grade Volleyball Team

Santa Fe Junior High’s Faculty faced the 8th Grade Volleyball Team this past Friday. It was a nail biter, but ultimately, the 8th grade team won!! The Faculty team fought until the end! All students and staff had a great time supporting their classmates and teachers!. Brandon C. Williams,...
SANTA FE, TX
Texas City High School senior Kenyon Parker

Texas City High School senior Kenyon Parker signed his national letter of intent to run track for Arkansas State University in Jonesboro, Ark. During his junior year, Kenyon won the 100 and 300 meter hurdles at the district meet and the area meet. He placed 3rd in both races at the regional meet. He was also a 5A state finalist in track his sophomore year. He was an All-American runner for the Mainland Jaguars Club Track team and also played receiver and was a kick returner for the Stings varsity football team.
TEXAS CITY, TX
Mossman Elementary School designed a banner for Clear Falls’ football team

Members of Mossman Elementary School designed a banner for Clear Falls' football team prior to their 6A, Region III area round game against C.E. King on Friday night.
LEAGUE CITY, TX

