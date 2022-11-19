Read full article on original website
Related
thepostnewspaper.net
Down on the Bayou with Santa
It is official: Christmas is just around the corner, and we in Galveston County can count on it. How do we know it’s around the corner? Well, Alligator Santa has moved out of his hibernation in the cookie factory. He’s ready to entertain thousands of guests at Paul Hopkins Park in Dickinson along with his alligator family and many other Christmas light delights.
thepostnewspaper.net
Dickinson alum Derrick Martin
Congrats to Dickinson alum Derrick Martin, who was named the SWJCFC Defensive Player of the Year for helping Kilgore College to an 8-3 record this season. Martin was the anchor of a defense that allowed just 14.1 points per game. Brandon C. Williams, The Post Newspaper's editor, has been a...
bluebonnetnews.com
‘We said yes’: Nine families take part in National Adoption Day in Liberty County
November is National Adoption Month, and nine local families adopting a total of 11 children took part in Liberty County’s annual Adoption Day on Monday, Nov. 21. This year marks the first year for the Liberty County Child Welfare Board and Children’s Protective Services to host a formal day of adoptions since the COVID-19 pandemic.
Want Microblading? Do Your Research FIRST, Warns Texas Woman
This Houston, Texas woman shared a warning for those seeking a micro-blading procedure after she experienced a catastrophic outcome. First of all, kudos to this young woman for having the courage to share her story and her photos on her TikTok account and Facebook page after a beauty procedure took a botched turn which she said was "beyond embarrassing." However, she wanted to share so that no one else would have to go through this.
thepostnewspaper.net
The Earl of COM
In a sleeping bag, under the Virginia night sky, with the temperature at 13 degrees, Earl Alexander made up his mind he needed to go to college. His role in the sleeping bag was honorable, as he was in training with the US Army at Fort Lee, but it was not the life he wanted for his forever adult journey.
thepostnewspaper.net
Hitchcock Remains on Road to Arlington
Hitchcock remains the area’s sole team still vying for a state football title after the Bulldogs rallied from a 17-point halftime deficit to defeat Woodville 37-31 on Friday night. Now 11-1, Hitchcock will face Franklin (12-1) this Friday at Woodforest Bank Stadium in Shenandoah in a 3A, Region III,...
defendernetwork.com
Houston Alumnae Deltas gala celebrates service, scholarship
For the first time since 2019, the Houston Alumnae Chapter (HAC) of Delta Sigma Theta Sorority, Inc., in partnership with Delta Research and Educational Foundation, will host the Jazz Soiree as an in-person event on Sunday, December 11, 2022. Renowned as one of the most elegant affairs on Houston’s holiday season social calendar, the gala will be held in the ballroom at the Marriott Marquis Hotel located at 1777 Walker Street in downtown Houston, beginning at 2 p.m.
thepostnewspaper.net
Santa Fe Junior High’s Faculty faced the 8th Grade Volleyball Team
Santa Fe Junior High’s Faculty faced the 8th Grade Volleyball Team this past Friday. It was a nail biter, but ultimately, the 8th grade team won!! The Faculty team fought until the end! All students and staff had a great time supporting their classmates and teachers!. Brandon C. Williams,...
'It's a miracle' | Houston girl doctors said wouldn't live past 20 days celebrates her quinceañera
HOUSTON — With the help of the Make-A-Wish Foundation, a Houston 15-year-old got her dream quinceañera. It's the celebration from childhood to womanhood for many Latinas. For Genesis Tamez, the celebration was extra special. Genesis' mom told KHOU 11 that doctors said she wasn't supposed to live past...
thepostnewspaper.net
Texas City High School senior Kenyon Parker
Texas City High School senior Kenyon Parker signed his national letter of intent to run track for Arkansas State University in Jonesboro, Ark. During his junior year, Kenyon won the 100 and 300 meter hurdles at the district meet and the area meet. He placed 3rd in both races at the regional meet. He was also a 5A state finalist in track his sophomore year. He was an All-American runner for the Mainland Jaguars Club Track team and also played receiver and was a kick returner for the Stings varsity football team.
KHOU
Free Thanksgiving meals given to thousands of Houston families ahead of the holiday
HOUSTON — Several organizations came together for a Thanksgiving food distribution Saturday. The drive-thru event hosted by Bread of Life, Inc. served thousands of families in need. “We’re expecting upwards of 6,000 to 7,000 people, which is about 400 to 600 cars," said Sarah Simmons with Bread of Life,...
thepostnewspaper.net
Mossman Elementary School designed a banner for Clear Falls’ football team
Members of Mossman Elementary School designed a banner for Clear Falls’ football team prior to their 6A, Region III area round game against C.E. King on Friday night. Brandon C. Williams, The Post Newspaper's editor, has been a presence in Galveston County for much of his 33 years in media. He began his career as a sportswriter for The La Marque Times in 1990 and became the paper's first-ever sports editor in 1991. After receiving a host of accolades from the Texas Press Association for his work, Brandon then attended Southwest Texas State, where he served as the sports editor of the school's paper, The University Star along with working with the SWT athletic department. Among his travels in journalism, Brandon served as Sports Editor of both The Texas City Sun and Galveston County Daily News. He was a copy editor/general assignments writer for the Houston Chronicle and covered the Houston Texans' first playoff season as a writer for CBSSports.com. He also worked at Fox Sports Net in satellite operations. Williams began writing with The Post Newspaper in August 2009 and became a contributor to the paper's sports section. He became more of a full-time presence in 2018 and moved to Associate Editor before being named Editor in October 2019. Born in Galveston, raised in Texas City and a graduate of La Marque High School, Brandon's heart has always belonged to Galveston County. Beyond his writing, Williams has also played the role of Santa Claus for the City of La Marque's annual Christmas Parade of Lights since 2017. "Life has led me throughout the country, but it has always led me back Home. I guess that's where God wants me to be." --Brandon C. Williams.
Burns Original BBQ hosts annual free Thanksgiving dinner in Acres Homes
Who wants a free Thanksgiving dinner? 🍗 This restaurant is hosting its annual Thanksgiving community dinner, and here's what's on the menu.
4 Texas Cities Among America's Most Dangerous Places
These cities have high rates of violent crimes.
Man just released from UTMB Galveston attacked by K-9, arrested in case of mistaken identity
GALVESTON, Texas — An apparent case of mistaken identity in Galveston landed a man in jail for days in May after police thought he was an escaped prison inmate. Jeremi Cummins' lawyer said a police K-9 even bit off half his ear during the arrest. Cummins claims he was...
$3.2 million River Oaks condo comes with gorgeous views of downtown
Life in Houston's luxurious Arabella comes with amenities such as two pools and valet parking.
Why lining up for pies at Flying Saucer is a Thanksgiving tradition
People spend hours at Flying Saucer, bringing books, chairs, and making friends along the way.
Family of 84-year-old reverend believes he was attacked after going missing during morning walk
The family of a beloved reverend with dementia believes their loved one was actually beaten, but they're getting little answers about what actually happened.
KSAT 12
Texas attorney general attempts to toss out late-cast Harris County votes
Sign up for The Brief, our daily newsletter that keeps readers up to speed on the most essential Texas news. Texas Attorney General Ken Paxton is trying to discard 2,000 provisional ballots cast in Harris County ahead of a Tuesday meeting where the county commissioners are set to certify their November election results.
fox26houston.com
Building collapsed in fire near Spring, The Woodlands, multiple crews on scene
MONTGOMERY COUNTY, Texas - A building collapsed after a fully evolved fire in Montgomery County. The Woodlands Fire Department assisted the South Montgomery County FD and Spring FD with a structure fire in the 25000 block of North I-45 near Rayford. The building was said to be under construction. Reports...
Comments / 1