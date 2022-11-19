ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
West Point, MS

wcbi.com

Holliday’s Helping Hands launched free turkey giveaway in Aberdeen

ABERDEEN, Miss. (WCBI) – A bird giveaway today in Aberdeen. The first 200 people in line received a free turkey for the holidays. Holliday’s Helping Hands launched their event today. Katina Holliday, an Aberdeen native, developed the nonprofit in California. The group helps shelter homeless individuals and mothers recently released from incarceration. The goal is to prepare them for independent living.
ABERDEEN, MS
wcbi.com

Macon family pleads for the communities help to find missing son

MACON, Miss. ( WCBI) – A missing person’s case in Macon still has family members searching for answers. Tadrian Shaw went missing late last month and has yet to be heard from or seen. The mother Shaw says she just wants to bring her son home. Tadrian Shaw...
MACON, MS
Commercial Dispatch

Fried turkeys to fried power strips: Fires can spoil Thanksgiving

From space heaters to absent-minded cooks to the dangers of frying your turkey, area fire officials want you to play it safe as temperatures drop and relatives pack your house for Thanksgiving. “Everything that people do outside that’s unsafe, now they’re doing it indoors,” said Columbus Fire and Rescue Chief...
COLUMBUS, MS
wcbi.com

The annual Holiday Farmers’ Market opens for Columbus

COLUMBUS Miss. (WCBI) – The cold chill didn’t shy people away from the annual Holiday Famers’ Market Saturday. Vendors were up early to have their booths ready by 9 to showcase their unique items. They say that this is just one way for them to showcase their...
COLUMBUS, MS
Commercial Dispatch

From rearranging his room to redesigning your home

Cody Moore struck out on his own to open Babble House, an interior design service in West Point, in March 2021. He has always enjoyed changing a space and making it new, an obsession that began as a child. Moore said he decided to open Babble House to start something...
WEST POINT, MS
Commercial Dispatch

Sanitation employee quits as police investigation begins

STARKVILLE — A former sanitation department worker is facing a police investigation, according to city officials. Aldermen gathered for a special-call meeting Tuesday, in part to discuss suspending the employee without pay while Starkville Police Department conducted the investigation. During the meeting, Vice Mayor Roy A. Perkins, who was running the session in Mayor Lynn’s Spruill’s absence, said the issue was “moot.”
STARKVILLE, MS
wtva.com

Ground broken on Flowerdale Commons complex in Tupelo

Ground broke Monday morning on the new Flowerdale Commons complex in Tupelo. A 46--unit partment complex is being built near the Cottonwood Estates on Colonial Estates Road. Ground broken on Flowerdale Commons complex in Tupelo. Ground broke Monday morning on the new Flowerdale Commons complex in Tupelo.
TUPELO, MS
Commercial Dispatch

More room, less expensive upkeep prompts Korean church relocation

It took a month for Starkville Korean Church parishioners to scrape the wax off the floor of an old candle factory in 1992 before it could hold worship service in the iconic brick building bearing its name on Lafayette Street. Sungkwang Mun, a member of SKC since 2006, wasn’t around...
STARKVILLE, MS
wtva.com

Teen arrested for shooting in Columbus

COLUMBUS, Miss. (WTVA) - A teenager was arrested following a shooting Monday afternoon, Nov. 21 in Columbus. According to Columbus Police, the shooting happened at approximately 1:15 in the 1500 block of Fourth Street South. Police Capt. Rick Jones said officers arrested an 18-year-old who will be charged with shooting...
COLUMBUS, MS
Commercial Dispatch

Want medical cannabis? For now, see Dr. Jack Walters

There are plenty of medical doctors, physicians’ assistants, nurse practitioners and optometrists in the Golden Triangle, but for the time being at least Dr. Jack Walters stands apart from them all. Under the state law that created medical cannabis, anyone who wants to have access to legal cannabis must...
COLUMBUS, MS
wcbi.com

Tupelo police search for woman who has been missing for 10 days

TUPELO, Miss. (WCBI) – Tupelo police are looking for a missing woman after she hasn’t been seen in 10 days. This is 48-year-old Candice Adams. She was last seen in the Brighton, Tennessee area but she has a Tupelo address. Her family told the police she has a...
TUPELO, MS
wtva.com

Columbus police investigating a shooting

COLUMBUS, Miss. (WTVA)- Police are investigating a shooting that happened Saturday evening. The shooting happened at Forrest Boulevard and Maple Street at 7 p.m. Saturday, November 19. Law enforcement do not have any suspects. They did not say if anyone was shot during the shooting. This is a developing story....
COLUMBUS, MS
Commercial Dispatch

J5 heads want charges dropped; prosecutors push back

Jabari Edwards and Antwann Richardson have asked a federal judge to dismiss the criminal charges against them, drawing a ferocious response from prosecutors. Edwards and his business partner, Richardson, were arrested in June for multiple counts related to misusing more than $2 million in Paycheck Protection Plan and Economic Injury Disaster Loan program loans. The loan programs were intended to help maintain employment rates and assist businesses recovering from hardships as a result of the COVID-19 pandemic.
COLUMBUS, MS
Commercial Dispatch

Arrest made in weekend Yo’ Bar shootout

A Columbus man has been arrested in connection with last weekend’s shooting at Yo’ Bar, according to Columbus Police Department Capt. Rick Jones. Larry Hudgins, 28, was arrested about 1 p.m. Thursday and charged with aggravated assault, as well as felon in possession of a weapon and possession of a controlled substance, Jones said.
COLUMBUS, MS
mageenews.com

Former Mississippi Sheriff and Deputy Indicted on Bribery Charges

Please note that this post contains affiliate links and any sales made through such links will reward MageeNews.com a small commission – at no extra cost to you. Former Mississippi Sheriff and Deputy Indicted on Bribery Charges. Jackson, Miss. – A federal grand jury in Jackson has returned indictments...
NOXUBEE COUNTY, MS
Commercial Dispatch

Prep roundup: Starkville girls suffer first loss of season at Vicksburg

VICKSBURG — The Starkville High School girls basketball team lost a close-fought battle at Vicksburg on Tuesday afternoon, 52-49. Turnovers hurt the Yellow Jackets (5-1) late in the game as a last-second 3-point attempt from Je’Neicia Hill bounced off the rim at the final buzzer. Hill led Starkville...
STARKVILLE, MS

