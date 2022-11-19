Read full article on original website
wcbi.com
Holliday’s Helping Hands launched free turkey giveaway in Aberdeen
ABERDEEN, Miss. (WCBI) – A bird giveaway today in Aberdeen. The first 200 people in line received a free turkey for the holidays. Holliday’s Helping Hands launched their event today. Katina Holliday, an Aberdeen native, developed the nonprofit in California. The group helps shelter homeless individuals and mothers recently released from incarceration. The goal is to prepare them for independent living.
wcbi.com
Macon family pleads for the communities help to find missing son
MACON, Miss. ( WCBI) – A missing person’s case in Macon still has family members searching for answers. Tadrian Shaw went missing late last month and has yet to be heard from or seen. The mother Shaw says she just wants to bring her son home. Tadrian Shaw...
Commercial Dispatch
Fried turkeys to fried power strips: Fires can spoil Thanksgiving
From space heaters to absent-minded cooks to the dangers of frying your turkey, area fire officials want you to play it safe as temperatures drop and relatives pack your house for Thanksgiving. “Everything that people do outside that’s unsafe, now they’re doing it indoors,” said Columbus Fire and Rescue Chief...
wcbi.com
The annual Holiday Farmers’ Market opens for Columbus
COLUMBUS Miss. (WCBI) – The cold chill didn’t shy people away from the annual Holiday Famers’ Market Saturday. Vendors were up early to have their booths ready by 9 to showcase their unique items. They say that this is just one way for them to showcase their...
Commercial Dispatch
From rearranging his room to redesigning your home
Cody Moore struck out on his own to open Babble House, an interior design service in West Point, in March 2021. He has always enjoyed changing a space and making it new, an obsession that began as a child. Moore said he decided to open Babble House to start something...
Furniture company announces lay off of entire workforce — including in Mississippi plants
On the Tuesday before Thanksgiving, all employees of United Furniture Industries, including many in Mississippi, have been told that they are now unemployed. The board of directors for the company sent a memo to all employees telling them not to report to work and that their positions have been permanently ended.
Commercial Dispatch
Sanitation employee quits as police investigation begins
STARKVILLE — A former sanitation department worker is facing a police investigation, according to city officials. Aldermen gathered for a special-call meeting Tuesday, in part to discuss suspending the employee without pay while Starkville Police Department conducted the investigation. During the meeting, Vice Mayor Roy A. Perkins, who was running the session in Mayor Lynn’s Spruill’s absence, said the issue was “moot.”
wtva.com
Ground broken on Flowerdale Commons complex in Tupelo
Ground broke Monday morning on the new Flowerdale Commons complex in Tupelo. A 46--unit partment complex is being built near the Cottonwood Estates on Colonial Estates Road. Ground broken on Flowerdale Commons complex in Tupelo. Ground broke Monday morning on the new Flowerdale Commons complex in Tupelo.
wtva.com
Funeral arrangement set for Cory Patterson, man who police said threatened to crash a plane in Tupelo
TUPELO, Miss. (WTVA)- Funeral arrangements are set for the pilot accused of stealing a plane and threatening to crash it into a local Walmart. A service remembering his life will be held at 1:30 PM Tuesday, November 22, 2022 in the Sadie Holland Memorial Chapel at Holland Funeral Directors-Tupelo. Burial will follow in Lee Memorial Park.
Commercial Dispatch
More room, less expensive upkeep prompts Korean church relocation
It took a month for Starkville Korean Church parishioners to scrape the wax off the floor of an old candle factory in 1992 before it could hold worship service in the iconic brick building bearing its name on Lafayette Street. Sungkwang Mun, a member of SKC since 2006, wasn’t around...
wtva.com
Teen arrested for shooting in Columbus
COLUMBUS, Miss. (WTVA) - A teenager was arrested following a shooting Monday afternoon, Nov. 21 in Columbus. According to Columbus Police, the shooting happened at approximately 1:15 in the 1500 block of Fourth Street South. Police Capt. Rick Jones said officers arrested an 18-year-old who will be charged with shooting...
Commercial Dispatch
Prep roundup: Columbus boys win at Saltillo tournament; girls fall in overtime
SALTILLO — The Columbus High School boys basketball team picked up a win Monday at the Saltillo Thanksgiving Shootout, while the girls suffered a tough loss. The Falcons boys beat Corinth 49-34. Jeremiah Aaron had 14 points for Columbus (3-3), and Jace O’Neal had 11. On the girls’...
Commercial Dispatch
Want medical cannabis? For now, see Dr. Jack Walters
There are plenty of medical doctors, physicians’ assistants, nurse practitioners and optometrists in the Golden Triangle, but for the time being at least Dr. Jack Walters stands apart from them all. Under the state law that created medical cannabis, anyone who wants to have access to legal cannabis must...
wcbi.com
Tupelo police search for woman who has been missing for 10 days
TUPELO, Miss. (WCBI) – Tupelo police are looking for a missing woman after she hasn’t been seen in 10 days. This is 48-year-old Candice Adams. She was last seen in the Brighton, Tennessee area but she has a Tupelo address. Her family told the police she has a...
wtva.com
Columbus police investigating a shooting
COLUMBUS, Miss. (WTVA)- Police are investigating a shooting that happened Saturday evening. The shooting happened at Forrest Boulevard and Maple Street at 7 p.m. Saturday, November 19. Law enforcement do not have any suspects. They did not say if anyone was shot during the shooting. This is a developing story....
Commercial Dispatch
J5 heads want charges dropped; prosecutors push back
Jabari Edwards and Antwann Richardson have asked a federal judge to dismiss the criminal charges against them, drawing a ferocious response from prosecutors. Edwards and his business partner, Richardson, were arrested in June for multiple counts related to misusing more than $2 million in Paycheck Protection Plan and Economic Injury Disaster Loan program loans. The loan programs were intended to help maintain employment rates and assist businesses recovering from hardships as a result of the COVID-19 pandemic.
Commercial Dispatch
Arrest made in weekend Yo’ Bar shootout
A Columbus man has been arrested in connection with last weekend’s shooting at Yo’ Bar, according to Columbus Police Department Capt. Rick Jones. Larry Hudgins, 28, was arrested about 1 p.m. Thursday and charged with aggravated assault, as well as felon in possession of a weapon and possession of a controlled substance, Jones said.
wcbi.com
Columbus Police arrest teenage suspect after an alleged shooting incident
COLUMBUS, Miss. (WCBI) – Columbus police arrested a teenager for allegedly shooting a gun into a home. Law enforcement said the incident happened around 1 p.m. Monday in the 1500 block of 4th Street South. 18-year-old Isaac Harris was arrested and charged with Shooting into a Dwelling. If anyone...
mageenews.com
Former Mississippi Sheriff and Deputy Indicted on Bribery Charges
Please note that this post contains affiliate links and any sales made through such links will reward MageeNews.com a small commission – at no extra cost to you. Former Mississippi Sheriff and Deputy Indicted on Bribery Charges. Jackson, Miss. – A federal grand jury in Jackson has returned indictments...
Commercial Dispatch
Prep roundup: Starkville girls suffer first loss of season at Vicksburg
VICKSBURG — The Starkville High School girls basketball team lost a close-fought battle at Vicksburg on Tuesday afternoon, 52-49. Turnovers hurt the Yellow Jackets (5-1) late in the game as a last-second 3-point attempt from Je’Neicia Hill bounced off the rim at the final buzzer. Hill led Starkville...
