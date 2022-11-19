Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Dirt Bikers Beat Man to Death in Road Rage IncidentBronxVoiceManhattan, NY
NYC Migrants: Families With Children Spend Freezing Night Outside Waiting for ICE AppointmentAbdul GhaniNew York City, NY
2-year-old and Father Found Dead in Apartment: Baby Starves to Death After Dad Dies of a Heart Attackjustpene50New York City, NY
Brooklyn-Based Barber Is Offering Free Housing and Haircuts To NYC Asylum SeekersAbdul GhaniNew York City, NY
Hate Crime On NYC SubwayBridget MulroyNew York City, NY
Related
Former Seton Hall coach Kevin Willard has Maryland ranked in Top 25
Former Seton Hall coach Kevin Willard is off to a flying start at Maryland. The Terrapins entered the AP Poll at No. 23 in the nation on Monday after a 5-0 start. They beat Miami, 88-70, on Sunday to win the Hall of Fame Tip-Off in Uncasville, Conn. In winning...
Seton Hall faces NCAA Tournament-résumé game against Memphis, No. 1 transfer Kendric Davis
Shaheen Holloway and Seton Hall missed out on their first opportunity for an NCAA Tournament résumé win when they fell to Iowa last Wednesday in the Gavitt Games. Now comes another golden opportunity against coach Penny Hardaway and Memphis on Thursday in the ESPN Events International in Orlando (7:30 p.m., ESPNews). Seton Hall will leave for Florida on Tuesday.
Delaware State wins again, dominating New Jersey City
Delaware State makes easy work of a Division III squad as it continues tuning up prior to MEAC play. The post Delaware State wins again, dominating New Jersey City appeared first on HBCU Gameday.
New Jersey Globe
High turnout gave Maplewood, Millburn and South Orange nearly the same number of votes as Newark
There are still plenty of people around who can remember watching election returns come in from Essex County and seeing the Republican strongholds of Maplewood and Millburn deliver 2-1 pluralities for the GOP ticket. Not too long ago, Maplewood and Millburn had all-Republican township committees. Today, that small corner of...
Local activists log a victory in Newark’s Ironbound
Plans for sludge treatment plant withdrawn, would have added to region’s environmental stress. Ironbound neighborhood activists, it appears, have stopped the sludge. Nearly two years after plans were announced for a controversial sewage-handling facility to be built in Newark, the developer announced last week that it was abandoning the project.
New Jersey Globe
Newark’s low voter turnout could hurt Baraka’s statewide shot
The inability of Newark Mayor Ras Baraka to turn out voters in the state’s largest city could hamper his pitch to Democratic party leaders that he should be their candidate for governor of New Jersey in 2025. While Baraka won re-election to a third term in May with a...
Whatever happened to the Brendan Byrne/Continental Airlines Arena/Izod Center in NJ?
EAST RUTHERFORD — On July 2, 1981, while he was still in office, a new building in the Meadowlands named for Gov. Brendan Byrne opened with a Bruce Springsteen concert. The construction of Brendan Byrne Arena made the area a true Sports Complex, five years after both Giants Stadium and Meadowlands Racetrack began operation.
Riverside Oval in Paterson gets first renovation in nearly 100 years
PATERSON, N.J. (PIX11) — What doesn’t need a little love after 100 years? Paterson Mayor Andre Sayegh, Congressman Bill Pascrell and Assemblyman Benjie Wimberly led a ribbon-cutting ceremony on Tuesday at Riverside Oval, where they debuted the park’s first renovations in nearly 100 years. The project was funded by a Community Development Block Grant. The […]
Man convicted of punching victim to death in NJ bar fight
ELIZABETH — After two weeks at trial, a Union County man has been convicted of manslaughter for the death of another man outside a local bar more than three years ago. Laquan McCall, 31, of Elizabeth was found guilty on Friday of two second-degree charges including manslaughter and aggravated assault. The jury deliberated for three days before it returned a guilty verdict, according to Union County Prosecutor William Daniel.
bkreader.com
Four Convicted in Gang-Related Brooklyn Shootings
After standing trial for five weeks, four gang associates are being convicted of multiple charges in connection to a two-day shooting spree. “The residents of this district deserve to walk the streets of our communities without fear of falling victim to gun violence. Today’s verdict sends a resounding message that defendants who display a callous disregard for human life and safety will be met with the full force of the law and brought to justice,” Breon Peace, U.S. attorney for the eastern district of New York, said.
News 12
Englewood school district mourning loss of newly hired superintendent
The Englewood Public School District has announced the tragic and sudden death of its newly hired superintendent. "We are deeply saddened to announce that our Superintendent of Schools, Dr. Ronel Cook, was in a tragic car accident and has passed away," the district wrote in an online message to parents, families and the community.
Tragedy strikes Bayonne Police Department again: Sergeant dies in home
The city of Bayonne and its police department is in mourning again, after the sudden passing of 54-year-old Sgt. Robert Skalski. The 24-year veteran of department died at his Bayonne home Monday morning, Bayonne Mayor Jimmy Davis said in a social media post, 10 days after Capt. Paul Jamolawicz died at the age of 61.
hudsontv.com
Bayonne Mourns Unexpected Passing of Another Police Officer
For the second time in the past several weeks, the City of Bayonne is mourning the unexpected death of a member of its Police Department. Mayor Jimmy Davis announced in a Facebook post last night that Sergeant Robert Skalski passed away in his home on Monday morning. “Sadly, I must...
HipHopDX.com
Trey Songz Accused Of Assaulting Woman In New York Bowling Alley
Trey Songz has come under investigation in New York City and is facing assault charges after being accused of punching a woman at a bowling alley. According to TMZ, a complaint was filed last month by an employee of the bowling alley, who stated the alleged assault took place in one of the bathrooms at the venue.
New Yorkers call for change after Colorado club shooting
NEW YORK -- New Yorkers gathered at the historic Stonewall Inn on Sunday to call for change and mourn the loss of lives in a mass shooting at an LGBTQ+ nightclub in Colorado."We stand up for the lives of people," said Jay W. Walker, co-founder of the nonprofit Gays Against Guns.It was part of a speech that he wishes he didn't have to give, and a speech that the dozens of people gathered outside the historic Stonewall Inn wish they didn't have to hear."We are not going to let these attacks on our community go unanswered. We will stand up....
Man fatally stabbed, another wounded in Newark Saturday night
NEWARK -- Newark police are looking for whoever is responsible for killing a man and wounding another on Saturday near the 37000 block of Oak St.Police received a call at 7:29 p.m. about reported gunshots in the area. Responding officers found an unresponsive adult man suffering from possible stab wounds.The man died at the scene. His identity is being withheld until authorities contact his next of kin.A second man at the scene, a 42-year-old Newark resident, was found with "significant injuries" and transported to a hospital, police said Sunday in a statement. He is reportedly in stable condition.Newark police detectives are treating the incident as a homicide investigation Anyone with information is asked to call Sgt. Yama Homayoun at (510) 578-4920 or via email at Yama.Homayoun@newark.org. Information can also be left on the anonymous tip hotline at (510) 578-4965.
Essence
GU Jams: Get To Know The Newest Hip-Hop Duo, Girll Codee
ShaaBiggaa and Hiii Siddity are here to change the music industry. Two Brooklyn girls decided to chase their dreams and make waves in hip-hop. ShaaBiggaa and Hiii Siddity started their group, Girll Codee, in high school at Brooklyn School for Music and Theater and knew they had a sisterhood through their music.
jazztimes.com
Sarah Vaughan International Jazz Vocal Competition Announces 2023 Winners
Lucía Gutiérrez Rebolloso, a 21-year-old vocalist born and raised in Veracruz, Mexico, took first place in the 11th Annual Sarah Vaughan International Jazz Vocal Competition, which was held yesterday (Nov. 20) in front of a live audience at the New Jersey Performing Arts Center (NJPAC) in Newark, N.J.
norwoodnews.org
Bronx “Mac Ballers” Gang Member Charged with 2013 Murder of Rasheed Barton
Bronx man, Lamar Williams, 31, was charged on Thursday, Nov. 17, with racketeering conspiracy, murder in aid of racketeering, and murder with a firearm, in relation to the murder of Rasheed Barton on August 11, 2013, in the Soundview section of The Bronx. The news was announced on Thursday by...
Brooklyn man allegedly shot, killed ‘kind and compassionate’ visitor to NYC
BUSHWICK, Brooklyn (PIX11) — A Brooklyn man was indicted on Friday on murder charges in connection with the shooting death of a man visiting New York City, authorities said. Ethan Williams, a 20-year-old college student, was fatally shot while sitting on a stoop in Bushwick on Oct. 24, 2020, Brooklyn District Attorney Eric Gonzalez said. […]
Comments / 0