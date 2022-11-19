ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
South Orange, NJ

NJ.com

Seton Hall faces NCAA Tournament-résumé game against Memphis, No. 1 transfer Kendric Davis

Shaheen Holloway and Seton Hall missed out on their first opportunity for an NCAA Tournament résumé win when they fell to Iowa last Wednesday in the Gavitt Games. Now comes another golden opportunity against coach Penny Hardaway and Memphis on Thursday in the ESPN Events International in Orlando (7:30 p.m., ESPNews). Seton Hall will leave for Florida on Tuesday.
SOUTH ORANGE, NJ
NJ Spotlight

Local activists log a victory in Newark’s Ironbound

Plans for sludge treatment plant withdrawn, would have added to region’s environmental stress. Ironbound neighborhood activists, it appears, have stopped the sludge. Nearly two years after plans were announced for a controversial sewage-handling facility to be built in Newark, the developer announced last week that it was abandoning the project.
NEWARK, NJ
New Jersey Globe

Newark’s low voter turnout could hurt Baraka’s statewide shot

The inability of Newark Mayor Ras Baraka to turn out voters in the state’s largest city could hamper his pitch to Democratic party leaders that he should be their candidate for governor of New Jersey in 2025. While Baraka won re-election to a third term in May with a...
NEWARK, NJ
PIX11

Riverside Oval in Paterson gets first renovation in nearly 100 years

PATERSON, N.J. (PIX11) — What doesn’t need a little love after 100 years? Paterson Mayor Andre Sayegh, Congressman Bill Pascrell and Assemblyman Benjie Wimberly led a ribbon-cutting ceremony on Tuesday at Riverside Oval, where they debuted the park’s first renovations in nearly 100 years. The project was funded by a Community Development Block Grant. The […]
PATERSON, NJ
New Jersey 101.5

Man convicted of punching victim to death in NJ bar fight

ELIZABETH — After two weeks at trial, a Union County man has been convicted of manslaughter for the death of another man outside a local bar more than three years ago. Laquan McCall, 31, of Elizabeth was found guilty on Friday of two second-degree charges including manslaughter and aggravated assault. The jury deliberated for three days before it returned a guilty verdict, according to Union County Prosecutor William Daniel.
ELIZABETH, NJ
bkreader.com

Four Convicted in Gang-Related Brooklyn Shootings

After standing trial for five weeks, four gang associates are being convicted of multiple charges in connection to a two-day shooting spree. “The residents of this district deserve to walk the streets of our communities without fear of falling victim to gun violence. Today’s verdict sends a resounding message that defendants who display a callous disregard for human life and safety will be met with the full force of the law and brought to justice,” Breon Peace, U.S. attorney for the eastern district of New York, said.
BROOKLYN, NY
News 12

Englewood school district mourning loss of newly hired superintendent

The Englewood Public School District has announced the tragic and sudden death of its newly hired superintendent. "We are deeply saddened to announce that our Superintendent of Schools, Dr. Ronel Cook, was in a tragic car accident and has passed away," the district wrote in an online message to parents, families and the community.
ENGLEWOOD, NJ
hudsontv.com

Bayonne Mourns Unexpected Passing of Another Police Officer

For the second time in the past several weeks, the City of Bayonne is mourning the unexpected death of a member of its Police Department. Mayor Jimmy Davis announced in a Facebook post last night that Sergeant Robert Skalski passed away in his home on Monday morning. “Sadly, I must...
BAYONNE, NJ
HipHopDX.com

Trey Songz Accused Of Assaulting Woman In New York Bowling Alley

Trey Songz has come under investigation in New York City and is facing assault charges after being accused of punching a woman at a bowling alley. According to TMZ, a complaint was filed last month by an employee of the bowling alley, who stated the alleged assault took place in one of the bathrooms at the venue.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
CBS New York

New Yorkers call for change after Colorado club shooting

NEW YORK -- New Yorkers gathered at the historic Stonewall Inn on Sunday to call for change and mourn the loss of lives in a mass shooting at an LGBTQ+ nightclub in Colorado."We stand up for the lives of people," said Jay W. Walker, co-founder of the nonprofit Gays Against Guns.It was part of a speech that he wishes he didn't have to give, and a speech that the dozens of people gathered outside the historic Stonewall Inn wish they didn't have to hear."We are not going to let these attacks on our community go unanswered. We will stand up....
NEW YORK CITY, NY
CBS San Francisco

Man fatally stabbed, another wounded in Newark Saturday night

NEWARK -- Newark police are looking for whoever is responsible for killing a man and wounding another on Saturday near the 37000 block of Oak St.Police received a call at 7:29 p.m. about reported gunshots in the area. Responding officers found an unresponsive adult man suffering from possible stab wounds.The man died at the scene. His identity is being withheld until authorities contact his next of kin.A second man at the scene, a 42-year-old Newark resident, was found with "significant injuries" and transported to a hospital, police said Sunday in a statement. He is reportedly in stable condition.Newark police detectives are treating the incident as a homicide investigation Anyone with information is asked to call Sgt. Yama Homayoun at (510) 578-4920 or via email at Yama.Homayoun@newark.org. Information can also be left on the anonymous tip hotline at (510) 578-4965.
NEWARK, NJ
Essence

GU Jams: Get To Know The Newest Hip-Hop Duo, Girll Codee

ShaaBiggaa and Hiii Siddity are here to change the music industry. Two Brooklyn girls decided to chase their dreams and make waves in hip-hop. ShaaBiggaa and Hiii Siddity started their group, Girll Codee, in high school at Brooklyn School for Music and Theater and knew they had a sisterhood through their music.
BROOKLYN, NY
jazztimes.com

Sarah Vaughan International Jazz Vocal Competition Announces 2023 Winners

Lucía Gutiérrez Rebolloso, a 21-year-old vocalist born and raised in Veracruz, Mexico, took first place in the 11th Annual Sarah Vaughan International Jazz Vocal Competition, which was held yesterday (Nov. 20) in front of a live audience at the New Jersey Performing Arts Center (NJPAC) in Newark, N.J.
NEWARK, NJ

