thebrag.com
Owner blasts ‘Kitchen Nightmares’ for turning her Sydney cafe into a ‘joke’
A Sydney-based cafe owner, who recently appeared on Kitchen Nightmares, has slammed the show for turning her establishment into a ‘joke’. Virginia Cheong, owner of Cafe de Vie in Sydney, signed up for Kitchen Nightmares thinking she could use the extra help from an expert. More than five months after the shoot, Cheong had her doubts.
thebrag.com
DJ Khaled is offering fans an Airbnb with his iconic shoe closet
DJ Khaled is offering fans a chance to stay in his Airbnb which includes a replica of his insanely huge sneaker closet. Khaled is not just well known for his producing and rapping, but his passion for shoes. Now, he is offering a one-night stay at his Miami Airbnb on...
thebrag.com
Wet Leg to livestream sold-out tour show on TikTok
It’s been quite the year for inescapable English duo Wet Leg, so it seems only fitting that they close it with a special livestream show on TikTok. The Isle of Wight indie rockers will livestream the second of their London shows on Thursday, November 24th, for the first-ever #AltMusic LIVE on TikTok. Fans in Australia can watch the O2 Forum Kentish Town show from 7:55am AEDT the following day.
thebrag.com
Delta Goodrem adds another show to ‘Innocent Eyes’ 20th anniversary tour
Delta Goodrem has added yet another show to her Innocent Eyes 20th anniversary tour after dates keep selling out. It’s almost 20 years since Goodrem released her debut album Innocent Eyes, and there haven’t been many more successful Australian albums in the time since. Innocent Eyes spent an...
thebrag.com
Amy Shark, Tones and I & more announced for BASSINTHEGRASS 2023
BASSINTHEGRASS, the Northern Territory’s largest music festival, has announced its impressive 2023 lineup. The NT all-ages festival will take place on Mindil Beach in Darwin on Saturday, May 20th, and some of the country’s biggest names will be heading to the sand. Amy Shark, who just entered into...
thebrag.com
A ‘The Bachelor’ star is expected to replace Lisa Wilkinson on ‘The Project’
Although Lisa Wilkinson only announced her resignation from The Project last night, eagle-eyed fans are already predicting that The Bachelor star Laura Byrne will take her spot. Wilkinson dropped the bombshell on Sunday night’s episode of The Project, telling the panel “The last six months have not been easy”. She...
thebrag.com
The Entertainment Quarter announces exciting dining and music festivals
The Entertainment Quarter is all set to open summer in Sydney with dining and music festivals running through December and January. The Entertainment Quarter in Sydney is all set to welcome summer with two new festivals running through December and January. From 1st December 2022, Thursdays at the EQ will...
thebrag.com
Brooklyn Beckham just invented the most basic gin and tonic
You remember Brooklyn Beckham: son of a very famous English footballer; husband to Nicola Peltz; a strong contender for worst photographer of all time. Now, in the grand tradition of nepotism babies, he’s found another hobby that he can pretend is his actual job. In a new video for...
thebrag.com
Love is Blind announce couple split and reference “on-going legal proceedings”
Love is Blind season three couple SK and Raven have announced their split and have said they currently have “ongoing-legal” proceedings surrounding “allegations”. SK and Raven were paired together on the popular Netflix show, and although they didn’t end up getting married at the altar, and split up they revealed that they had since gotten back together and were still dating in a long-distance relationship at the reunion.
thebrag.com
Comic artist claims Netflix stole her work for ‘1899’
1899 is the new hit mystery series from Netflix that follows a group of migrants on a ship to New York, who are met with unexplainable events. Unfortunately, one artist is claiming the streaming giant stole her work. Brazilian comic book artist Mary Cagnin has spoken out on social media,...
thebrag.com
Ed Sheeran tour documentary to have world premiere on Australian TV this week
A documentary about Ed Sheeran and his mammoth world tour will have its world premiere on Australian TV this week. Titled Ed Sheeran: Full Circle, the doc will give fans exclusive behind-the-scenes access to the pop star’s Mathematics Tour. The footage was shot during Sheeran’s string of dates at London’s iconic Wembley Stadium earlier this year.
thebrag.com
Lime Cordiale pay tribute to Colin Hay on tender new single ‘Colin’
Lime Cordiale have released a new single to cap a mammoth year of touring, featuring the one and only Colin Hay. ‘Colin’ takes its name from the Men At Work icon, who Louis Leimbach says was an “inspiration to him and his brother since their teenage years. “During...
