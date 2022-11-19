ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Killeen, TX

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
wildcatstrong.com

Manor tops Tem-Cats

Home for the holidays fit Monday when Temple kicked off Thanksgiving week with a rare non-district basketball doubleheader inside Wildcat Gym where a matinee crowd watched visiting Manor top the Tem-Cats 52-25. Temple fans let out their ohs and ahs when freshman Tierney Perkins crossed over a defender, who fell...
TEMPLE, TX
wildcatstrong.com

Tem-Cat JV coast past Rudder 59-32

BRYAN – The Tem-Cat junior varsity basketball traveled to Bryan on Tuesday and defeated Bryan Rudder by a score of 59-32. Temple used a balanced scoring attack as ten players scored and Temple won each quarter. Bus the star of the game was Sophia Garcia who posted a team high 21 points as the Tem-Cats won each quarter and Garcia led the Tem-Cats in scoring in each of those quarters.
TEMPLE, TX
KWTX

Woman hospitalized after stabbing at Killeen Mall

KILLEEN, Texas (KWTX) - One person has been arrested after a stabbing at the Killeen Mall. Officers responded to the mall Tuesday evening where they found a woman with a stab wound. She was taken to Baylor Scott & White in stable condition. The suspect was also detained and transported...
KILLEEN, TX
KCEN

Waco's Church Under the Bridge returns home

WACO, Texas — Waco's Church Under the Bridge returned to its traditional meeting location after nearly three years Sunday, according to the church's Facebook. The church returned to bridge I-35 and South 4th Street after hosting sermons at the Magnolia Market at the Silos since 2019. Chip and Joanna Gaines invited the congregation to have a place to worship.
WACO, TX
wildcatstrong.com

Freshman girls roll past Rudder 51-26

BRYAN – The Tem-Cat freshman basketball traveled to Bryan on Tuesday and defeated Bryan Rudder by a score of 51-26. Temple used a dominant first half to take 28-11 by halftime and cruised their way in the second half to the comfortable victory. Kaurie Holleman provided a lot of the Tem-Cat production as she tallied 6 points in both the first and second quarters. Holleman would lead Temple in scoring with 12 points on the night.
TEMPLE, TX
waco-texas.com

Holiday Cheer Fire Engine

The Waco Fire Department's Holiday Cheer Fire Engine is bringing the holiday cheer to you!. Rolling through neighborhoods nightly from November 25th to December 23rd!. *Truck runs a little before 6 p.m. to 9 p.m. *Schedule subject to change pending weather. Schedule. Friday, November 25th Heart of Texas & Brookview.
WACO, TX
fox44news.com

Man wounded in Killeen stabbing, suspect in custody

KILLEEN, Texas (FOX 44) – Correction: A previous version of this report stated the victim was a woman, citing information obtained by Killeen Police. The department later sent out a correction. A man is recovering from a stab wound he got at the Killeen Mall, while the suspect is...
KILLEEN, TX
fox44news.com

Suspects sought in Killeen business robbery

KILLEEN, Texas (FOX 44) – The Killeen Police Department’s Robbery-Homicide Unit needs your help to identify two suspects in a Robbery of a Business. The department responded around 1:40 a.m. Tuesday to a Robbery at a Mickey’s Convenience Food Store, located in the 4800 block of Stagecoach Road. It was reported that two men entered the business and stole merchandise while assaulting an employee. The suspects fled the business in a silver vehicle.
KILLEEN, TX
wildcatstrong.com

Wildcats soar past Eagles

Home for the holidays fit Monday when Temple kicked off Thanksgiving week with a rare non-district basketball doubleheader inside Wildcat Gym where a matinee crowd watched the Wildcats nearly reach triple digits in a 95-40 victory over Ignite Homeschool out of Round Rock. Temple (3-0) already was up 63-31 after...
TEMPLE, TX
WacoTrib.com

Affidavit: Waco woman bit boyfriend, attacked him with sewing scissors

Waco police arrested a couple Sunday after a domestic argument caused a scuffle, leaving the man with bite marks and cuts from sewing scissors, an affidavit says. Police responded to the incident at an apartment in the 2800 block of South University Parks Drive after a roommate reported the fight.
WACO, TX
wildcatstrong.com

Manor slips past Tem-Cat JV 44-33

The Manor Lady Mustang JV team used a 22-6 first quarter run to take early control of their contest with the Tem-Cat JV and topple the Temple junior varsity team by a score of 44-33. The Tem-Cats were led by Jessie Johnson who scored 10 points while Makayla Dunning and...
MANOR, TX
News Channel 25

Man's search for missing father continues after 15 years

HARKER HEIGHTS, Texas — Gary Guzman last saw his father, Jaime, when he dropped him off at school in 2007. His dad served in the Army for twenty years. After leaving the military, he worked as a mechanic for the Houston-based company KBR, which sent him back to the Middle East in 2007.
KILLEEN, TX
wildcatstrong.com

Tem-Cat Freshman defeat Manor 42-26

The Temple freshman girls basketball played consistent team basketball on Monday afternoon as they defeated Manor by a score of 42-26 at Wildcat Gym. Temple took an early 11-4 lead in the first quarter as six different players scored for the Tem-Cats. In the second quarter Sha’Nyah Roby tallied four points as Temple extended their lead to 20-10 at halftime.
TEMPLE, TX
KLST/KSAN

Pactiv Evergreen Hosts Career Fair In Temple

Waco, TX (FOX 44) — The Workforce Solutions of Central Texas in Temple is hosting a career fair for Pactiv Evergreen. It’s a leading manufacturer of fresh food and beverage packaging in North America. Hired packers have a starting rate at $16 per hour and in-feed operators start at $17. The positions are for 12 […]
TEMPLE, TX

Comments / 0

Community Policy