wildcatstrong.com
Manor tops Tem-Cats
Home for the holidays fit Monday when Temple kicked off Thanksgiving week with a rare non-district basketball doubleheader inside Wildcat Gym where a matinee crowd watched visiting Manor top the Tem-Cats 52-25. Temple fans let out their ohs and ahs when freshman Tierney Perkins crossed over a defender, who fell...
wildcatstrong.com
Tem-Cat JV coast past Rudder 59-32
BRYAN – The Tem-Cat junior varsity basketball traveled to Bryan on Tuesday and defeated Bryan Rudder by a score of 59-32. Temple used a balanced scoring attack as ten players scored and Temple won each quarter. Bus the star of the game was Sophia Garcia who posted a team high 21 points as the Tem-Cats won each quarter and Garcia led the Tem-Cats in scoring in each of those quarters.
KWTX
Woman hospitalized after stabbing at Killeen Mall
KILLEEN, Texas (KWTX) - One person has been arrested after a stabbing at the Killeen Mall. Officers responded to the mall Tuesday evening where they found a woman with a stab wound. She was taken to Baylor Scott & White in stable condition. The suspect was also detained and transported...
Waco's Church Under the Bridge returns home
WACO, Texas — Waco's Church Under the Bridge returned to its traditional meeting location after nearly three years Sunday, according to the church's Facebook. The church returned to bridge I-35 and South 4th Street after hosting sermons at the Magnolia Market at the Silos since 2019. Chip and Joanna Gaines invited the congregation to have a place to worship.
Killeen, Texas Gas Prices Some Of The Cheapest In The Country
(Killeen, Texas) - Bell County is doing it again, and this time, being cheap isn't a bad thing. According to AAA, Texas has the cheapest gas prices in the country, with the state-wide average price of $2.97 per gallon. Finally Some Relief At The Pump. Millions of Texans, myself included,...
wildcatstrong.com
Freshman girls roll past Rudder 51-26
BRYAN – The Tem-Cat freshman basketball traveled to Bryan on Tuesday and defeated Bryan Rudder by a score of 51-26. Temple used a dominant first half to take 28-11 by halftime and cruised their way in the second half to the comfortable victory. Kaurie Holleman provided a lot of the Tem-Cat production as she tallied 6 points in both the first and second quarters. Holleman would lead Temple in scoring with 12 points on the night.
Sascee's brings southern-style love and soul to homecooked meals in Waco
WACO, Texas — When you think of good cooking, Sascee's Southern Style Eatery should be right at the top of your list. Sascee's serves up a whole host of southern-style favorites on its menu, from green beans, mac and cheese, smothered pork chops, their fan-favorite oxtails and much more.
Ha! Killeen, Texas Judge Announces Warrant Forgiveness in Hilarious Video
Here's some good news to warm up to this season. The Municipal Court in Killeen, Texas is offering warrant forgiveness throughout December. The bonus is the video Judge Kris Krishna put out announcing this early Christmas gift. Lol! Stay with me here. 'Tis The Season To Forgive Warrants. So, beginning...
waco-texas.com
Holiday Cheer Fire Engine
The Waco Fire Department's Holiday Cheer Fire Engine is bringing the holiday cheer to you!. Rolling through neighborhoods nightly from November 25th to December 23rd!. *Truck runs a little before 6 p.m. to 9 p.m. *Schedule subject to change pending weather. Schedule. Friday, November 25th Heart of Texas & Brookview.
fox44news.com
Man wounded in Killeen stabbing, suspect in custody
KILLEEN, Texas (FOX 44) – Correction: A previous version of this report stated the victim was a woman, citing information obtained by Killeen Police. The department later sent out a correction. A man is recovering from a stab wound he got at the Killeen Mall, while the suspect is...
fox44news.com
Suspects sought in Killeen business robbery
KILLEEN, Texas (FOX 44) – The Killeen Police Department’s Robbery-Homicide Unit needs your help to identify two suspects in a Robbery of a Business. The department responded around 1:40 a.m. Tuesday to a Robbery at a Mickey’s Convenience Food Store, located in the 4800 block of Stagecoach Road. It was reported that two men entered the business and stole merchandise while assaulting an employee. The suspects fled the business in a silver vehicle.
1 Person Injured In A Motor Vehicle Crash In Killeen (Killeen, TX)
Killeen Police Department responded to a motor vehicle crash on Saturday just before 8 p.m. The crash happened on W.S. Young Driver near Central Texas Expressway. Officers were traveling northbound to respond for a service with its lights and sirens activated when the driver of a Kia hit it on the Central Texas Expressway westbound.
KSAT 12
East Central girls basketball star ‘still in shock’ over monkey-noises incident at Marble Falls
SAN ANTONIO – Three days after being racially harassed during a basketball game at Marble Falls High School, East Central High School girls basketball star Asia Prudhomme still can’t believe what happened. Prudhomme was preparing to shoot free throws in the first quarter of the Hornets’ game against...
wildcatstrong.com
Wildcats soar past Eagles
Home for the holidays fit Monday when Temple kicked off Thanksgiving week with a rare non-district basketball doubleheader inside Wildcat Gym where a matinee crowd watched the Wildcats nearly reach triple digits in a 95-40 victory over Ignite Homeschool out of Round Rock. Temple (3-0) already was up 63-31 after...
WacoTrib.com
Affidavit: Waco woman bit boyfriend, attacked him with sewing scissors
Waco police arrested a couple Sunday after a domestic argument caused a scuffle, leaving the man with bite marks and cuts from sewing scissors, an affidavit says. Police responded to the incident at an apartment in the 2800 block of South University Parks Drive after a roommate reported the fight.
wildcatstrong.com
Manor slips past Tem-Cat JV 44-33
The Manor Lady Mustang JV team used a 22-6 first quarter run to take early control of their contest with the Tem-Cat JV and topple the Temple junior varsity team by a score of 44-33. The Tem-Cats were led by Jessie Johnson who scored 10 points while Makayla Dunning and...
News Channel 25
Man's search for missing father continues after 15 years
HARKER HEIGHTS, Texas — Gary Guzman last saw his father, Jaime, when he dropped him off at school in 2007. His dad served in the Army for twenty years. After leaving the military, he worked as a mechanic for the Houston-based company KBR, which sent him back to the Middle East in 2007.
wildcatstrong.com
Tem-Cat Freshman defeat Manor 42-26
The Temple freshman girls basketball played consistent team basketball on Monday afternoon as they defeated Manor by a score of 42-26 at Wildcat Gym. Temple took an early 11-4 lead in the first quarter as six different players scored for the Tem-Cats. In the second quarter Sha’Nyah Roby tallied four points as Temple extended their lead to 20-10 at halftime.
Pactiv Evergreen Hosts Career Fair In Temple
Waco, TX (FOX 44) — The Workforce Solutions of Central Texas in Temple is hosting a career fair for Pactiv Evergreen. It’s a leading manufacturer of fresh food and beverage packaging in North America. Hired packers have a starting rate at $16 per hour and in-feed operators start at $17. The positions are for 12 […]
Texas football ‘chipping away’ at 4-Star A&M CB commit Bravion Rogers
The 2023 Texas football recruiting class, and the pursuit of current Texas A&M Aggies commits, will continue to be something to watch in the next few weeks as we approach signing day. Head coach Steve Sarkisian and his staff keep working to flip the commitment of a number of Texas A&M commits this fall.
