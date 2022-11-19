BRYAN – The Tem-Cat freshman basketball traveled to Bryan on Tuesday and defeated Bryan Rudder by a score of 51-26. Temple used a dominant first half to take 28-11 by halftime and cruised their way in the second half to the comfortable victory. Kaurie Holleman provided a lot of the Tem-Cat production as she tallied 6 points in both the first and second quarters. Holleman would lead Temple in scoring with 12 points on the night.

TEMPLE, TX ・ 21 HOURS AGO