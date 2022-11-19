ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Los Angeles, CA

dodgerblue.com

Dodgers Free Agent Cody Bellinger Received Multi-Year Contract Offers

Three years after being voted National League MVP, Cody Bellinger was sent into free agency due to the Los Angeles Dodgers electing to non-tender him. The possibility began to increase as Bellinger struggled through another season and was benched for Game 4 of the National League Division Series. The 27-year-old was poised to go through salary arbitration for the fourth and final time of his career.
LOS ANGELES, CA
dodgerblue.com

Dodgers Free Agency: Scott Boras Believes Joey Gallo Will Rebound With Starting Role

During the 2022 MLB Trade Deadline, the Los Angeles Dodgers made an upside play by acquiring Joey Gallo from the New York Yankees for pitching prospect Clayton Beeter. At the time of the deal, Gallo was batting .159/.282/.339 and just one season removed from being one of the top players traded at the deadline. Although he got off to a hot start with the Dodgers, Gallo then regressed back to his production with the Yankees by hitting .162/.277/.393 in L.A.
LOS ANGELES, CA
Distractify

Phillies Right Fielder Bryce Harper’s Wife Is His High School Sweetheart

At age 19, Bryce Harper’s life changed forever. The former College of Nevada student got drafted into the MLB as the first pick to the Washington Nationals two years after he dropped out of high school. More than a decade later, Bryce is one of baseball’s top stars. Since starting his baseball career, Bryce, 30, has played for several teams and won not one but two MVP titles.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
The Spun

MLB Pitcher Names 'Worst Cheater' In Baseball History

The rivalry between the New York Yankees and Toronto Blue Jays just got a little bit spicier for 2023. During an appearance on Sportsnet's "How Hungry Are You?" with Serge Ibaka, Blue Jays ace Alex Manoah was asked to name the biggest cheater in MLB history. After a brief pause,...
NEW YORK STATE
dodgerblue.com

Dodgers News: Alex Vesia Gets Engaged To Kayla Howard

Last offseason was filled with weddings for the Los Angeles Dodgers as Mookie Betts, Walker Buehler, Chris Taylor and Caleb Ferguson all tied the knot, and now Alex Vesia will soon join them. Vesia shared the news and photos of proposing to Kayla Howard at Marine Street Beach in La...
LOS ANGELES, CA
Yardbarker

Angels acquire notable outfield slugger in trade with NL team

The Los Angeles Angels continue to make moves this offseason. The Angels announced Tuesday that they have acquired veteran outfielder Hunter Renfroe in a trade with the Milwaukee Brewers. Milwaukee will be getting back righty pitchers Janson Junk and Elvis Peguero as well as lefty pitcher Adam Seminaris (a minor leaguer) from the Angels.
MILWAUKEE, WI

