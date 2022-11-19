Read full article on original website
dodgerblue.com
Dodgers Free Agent Cody Bellinger Received Multi-Year Contract Offers
Three years after being voted National League MVP, Cody Bellinger was sent into free agency due to the Los Angeles Dodgers electing to non-tender him. The possibility began to increase as Bellinger struggled through another season and was benched for Game 4 of the National League Division Series. The 27-year-old was poised to go through salary arbitration for the fourth and final time of his career.
Justin Verlander could reunite with notable former teammate?
Justin Verlander may be running it back with a former co-star … roughly a decade later. Ken Rosenthal of The Athletic reported on Sunday that the reigning AL Cy Young winner Verlander has spoken with the New York Mets about possibly signing with them. The two sides are said to have met over Zoom last week.
dodgerblue.com
Dodgers Free Agency: Scott Boras Believes Joey Gallo Will Rebound With Starting Role
During the 2022 MLB Trade Deadline, the Los Angeles Dodgers made an upside play by acquiring Joey Gallo from the New York Yankees for pitching prospect Clayton Beeter. At the time of the deal, Gallo was batting .159/.282/.339 and just one season removed from being one of the top players traded at the deadline. Although he got off to a hot start with the Dodgers, Gallo then regressed back to his production with the Yankees by hitting .162/.277/.393 in L.A.
Phillies Right Fielder Bryce Harper’s Wife Is His High School Sweetheart
At age 19, Bryce Harper’s life changed forever. The former College of Nevada student got drafted into the MLB as the first pick to the Washington Nationals two years after he dropped out of high school. More than a decade later, Bryce is one of baseball’s top stars. Since starting his baseball career, Bryce, 30, has played for several teams and won not one but two MVP titles.
MLB Pitcher Names 'Worst Cheater' In Baseball History
The rivalry between the New York Yankees and Toronto Blue Jays just got a little bit spicier for 2023. During an appearance on Sportsnet's "How Hungry Are You?" with Serge Ibaka, Blue Jays ace Alex Manoah was asked to name the biggest cheater in MLB history. After a brief pause,...
MLB experts predict where Yankees’ Aaron Judge, Mets’ Jacob deGrom will sign and for how much
“Freedom is just another word for nothing left to lose.” - Janis Joplin. However in Major League Baseball, it’s quite the opposite. Free agents Aaron Judge and Jacob deGrom are expected to hit it big this winter on the open market. Judge, the New York Yankees outfielder who...
Aaron Judge News: Yankees Make New Offer to Free Agent, Dodgers Remain in the Mix
The Dodgers are reportedly looking to pursue the outfielder.
dodgerblue.com
Dodgers News: Alex Vesia Gets Engaged To Kayla Howard
Last offseason was filled with weddings for the Los Angeles Dodgers as Mookie Betts, Walker Buehler, Chris Taylor and Caleb Ferguson all tied the knot, and now Alex Vesia will soon join them. Vesia shared the news and photos of proposing to Kayla Howard at Marine Street Beach in La...
Angels’ Shohei Ohtani trade rumors: Yankees, Mets among ‘best fits’
The slugging ace has been vocal about his disappointment in Los Angeles Angels’ 73-89 record this year, which left him with “a rather negative impression of the season.”. BUY MLB TICKETS: STUBHUB, VIVID SEATS, TICKETSMARTER, TICKETMASTER. Since the Angels are unlikely to be contenders in 2023 and Ohtani...
Lakers fans should be seething over reported trade LA turned down
The Los Angeles Lakers have not made the best roster decisions over the last several years. After winning the NBA Championship in October of 2022, Rob Pelinka and the front office have done everything possible to make the team worse. If it was intentional, it would be a fantastic job.
Yardbarker
Angels acquire notable outfield slugger in trade with NL team
The Los Angeles Angels continue to make moves this offseason. The Angels announced Tuesday that they have acquired veteran outfielder Hunter Renfroe in a trade with the Milwaukee Brewers. Milwaukee will be getting back righty pitchers Janson Junk and Elvis Peguero as well as lefty pitcher Adam Seminaris (a minor leaguer) from the Angels.
Dodgers Rumors: MLB Insider Predicts Huge Free Agent Signing for Los Angeles
Mark Feinsand of MLB.com played matchmaker between free agents and teams and came away with Aaron Judge going to the Dodgers.
Dodgers Roster: LA Ace is Due For a Hefty PayDay Entering Final Season Before Free Agency
Lefty Ace Julio Urias is in line for a nice raise entering his last season before free agency.
Yardbarker
Anthony Davis & LeBron James Told Vin Diesel At Lakers Game They Want To See Him Flip Car Off Arena
When you attend a Los Angeles Lakers game at Crypto.com Arena, or Staples Center as Anthony Davis likes to call it, you are guaranteed to see a number of celebrities there enjoying the game. In attendance at the Lakers’ latest home game against the San Antonio Spurs was actor Vin...
FOX Sports
Dansby Swanson was a homegrown star for the Braves. He may get paid elsewhere
In 2015, Dansby Swanson introduced himself to the big leagues as a No. 1 overall draft pick with high marks in his glove work and ability to hit line drives. As it turned out, it would take Swanson seven years to record a breakout All-Star season and blossom into one of the best shortstops in the game.
Dodgers Rumors: Why Jacob deGrom Coming to Los Angeles Makes Sense
The MLB off-season is underway, and even though there haven’t been any significant moves or signings, the rumors are swirling. While the Dodgers brought back future Hall of Famer Clayton Kershaw, there is still much more they need to do to improve their roster. Dodgers shortstop Trea Turner has...
Angels News: Shohei Ohtani on The 'Best Time' for the Team to Trade Him
Shohei Ohtani gave an interesting answer to this hypothetical.
Astros, GM James Click have ugly divorce six days after winning the World Series
James Click was offended by a one-year contract extension, rejected the Astros offer and left the annual GM Meetings without a deal.
Angels News: Shohei Ohtani is the 'Smartest' Player Phil Nevin Has Ever Been Around
Nevin was giving out the highest of praises to his superstar.
dodgerblue.com
2023 Baseball Hall Of Fame Ballot: Andre Ethier, Manny Ramírez Among 9 Former Dodgers To Appear
The 2023 Baseball Hall of Fame ballot features nine players with ties to the Los Angeles Dodgers, most notably Andre Ethier in his first time up for enshrinement. Overall, there are 28 candidates for voting members of the Baseball Writers’ Association of America to choose from. In addition to...
