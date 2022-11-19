Read full article on original website
City of Sparta buys property with hopes of improving downtown
SPARTA, Mo. – Downtown areas, once vibrant and full of life, continue to diminish in numerous small towns across the Ozarks. City leaders in Sparta are hoping to see that change in their community. The city recently purchased the downtown building that used to be the home of Legacy Bank. Sparta Mayor Jenni Davis said […]
Former Springfield mayor dies at 99
SPRINGFIELD, Mo.- Former Springfield Mayor N.L. “Mac” McCartney died Friday at the age of 99, according to a City of Springfield news release. McCartney served as Mayor of Springfield from 1993 to 1995 and was on Springfield City Council from 1987 to 1993. Before becoming mayor of Springfield, McCartney grew up in Jameson, Missouri, and […]
Several agencies respond to fire at C&C Farm and Home in Bolivar
FIRST ALERT WEATHER: Quiet & back near normal early this week. Meteorologist Nick Kelly has quiet weather allowing temperatures to finally return to the 50s to start this week out. However, we still have a storm system to keep an eye on by Thanksgiving and perhaps into Black Friday. Springfield...
C.A.R.E. Animal Rescue trailer stolen in Springfield, donor offers reward
SPRINGFIELD, Mo.- On Saturday afternoon, around 4:45 pm, a trailer belonging to C.A.R.E. Animal Rescues was stolen from a location at 3880 W Sunshine, Springfield, MO. According to surveillance pictures provided by C.A.R.E. Animal Rescue, the vehicle associated with the crime looks to be a grey GMC SUV, as seen in the pictures below. Side […]
Burger Haus owner sues Small Business Administration for discrimination of ARPA funds
JEFFERSON CITY, Mo. (KMIZ) The owner of several businesses in Missouri is suing the United States Small Business Administration for allegations that he was denied funds from the American Rescue Plan Act because he is a white man. Drew Robertson filed a lawsuit Monday in the Western District Court against the Small Business Administration and The post Burger Haus owner sues Small Business Administration for discrimination of ARPA funds appeared first on ABC17NEWS.
Families in the Ozarks receive free Thanksgiving meals and more from area churches
SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - Families around Springfield were able to get free Thanksgiving meals Saturday from James River Church and Embassy of Hope Springfield. At James River, more than 800 volunteers, across the four James River campuses, gave out 1,900 baskets, equating to around 19,000 meals. James River Church Executive...
Springfield couple celebrates 80th wedding anniversary
SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - Springfield natives Doyle and Ruth Lindsey just celebrated their 80th wedding anniversary on Sunday. It all came full circle when family and friends, including four generations of Lindseys, gathered where the couple first met, Doling Park, to celebrate 80 years of marriage. Duane Lindsey, grandson of...
A Missouri town named One of the Best Places to Buy a Lake House
Lakefront property is at an all-time high, and people are searching high and low for great places to live on the lake. Missouri has thousands of miles of lakefront property but one town in the Show-Me State stands above the rest when it comes to buying a lake house. According...
Neighbors near shooting at Dollar General in Springfield say this is the new normal
SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - With yet another violent crime in north Springfield, those living there say it’s just a part of life. Police responded to a robbery that resulted in one man being shot twice in the upper torso near a retail store off Division Street on Saturday, November 19.
Nixa’s McCauley Park playground equipment removed for new park; some upset over handling
NIXA, Mo. (KY3) - There was a weekend surprise for visitors to McCauley Park in Nixa. The playground had been torn out of the ground and piled by the road to make room for a new inclusive playground. Cassidy Mitchell lives near McCauley Park. He posted a video on a...
Missouri State University Announces Plans for New BSU Building
Missouri State University is unveiling a plan for a new Baptist Student Union. The announcement came Tuesday, following the demolition of the old building that took place on November 17. Reports say the new facility will be five stories-tall, featuring student housing and space for retail businesses. The former building...
Renowned sculptor, creator of Springfield’s “French Fries” dead
SPRINGFIELD, Mo. — The man who was the creative mind behind one of Springfield’s most iconic landmarks has died. John Henry, creator of “Sun Target II,” which some residents may know better as the “French Fries” outside of the Springfield Art Museum, passed away at his Florida home earlier this month. The abstract steel sculpture […]
Buffalo Middle School parent speaks out after daughter endures racial harassment
BUFFALO, Mo.- One parent in Buffalo, Missouri is speaking out after his daughter had become the subject of several racist encounters at school and on the bus. Timothy Alfred says he met with Buffalo Middle School officials to address how his child was being treated. He says it started early this year. “My daughter came […]
CRIME STOPPERS: Woman wanted in Greene County for assault and car theft.
SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - This week’s Crime Stoppers fugitive is wanted in Greene County for assault and car theft. 39-year-old Krystal Green also pleaded guilty to a charge of escape or attempted escape. Springfield police say she’s known to be violent. Officers describe Green as approximately 5′11″ tall,...
A look at the most dangerous cities in Missouri
MISSOURI (KSNF/KODE) — In any state, finding a safe and secure neighborhood is crucial when you’re looking for a family home or business location, but that’s especially true in Missouri. While there are plenty of safe locations in the Show-Me State, high crime areas make it one of the most dangerous states in the country. […]
One victim in critial condition after overnight shooting in downtown Springfield
SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - One person has been taken to the hospital in critical condition after an overnight shooting in downtown Springfield. According to Springfield Police, the shooting happened around 1:20 a.m. Sunday morning in the area of 304 W. Walnut St., near the Walnut and Patton Ave. intersection. Police...
Today’s a Huge Day For The B-2 Bomber, and In Turn, West Central Missouri
I don't know about you, but every time someone remarks that they see a B-2 Bomber flying overhead... I have to look. Even if we've seen them all a hundred times, even if we look at every picture, even if we've visited when it's on display... it never does quite get old to look at, does it?
One Missouri Town is Straight out of a Holiday Movie
The holiday season is upon us, and if you want to experience the holidays as they do in all those Hallmark Christmas Movies, then you need to head to this one city in Missouri that does the holidays right. According to the travel website thediscoverer.com, Branson, Missouri is one of...
Fatal Crash in Springfield
Police are investigating a deadly crash over the weekend in Springfield. Officers. say Ronald McClellan from Buffalo was driving Eastbound on Division East of. Glenstone when his vehicle ran off the road and hit a utility pole. McClellan,. who was 61, died at a local hospital.
Workforce housing complex opens near Branson strip
A new workforce housing complex has opened near the 76 Strip in Branson, but the complex is hoping to do more than just ease the significant need for affordable housing in Branson. The Penleigh-Branson Row is a new complex of studio and one-bedroom apartments located in the former Angel Inn...
