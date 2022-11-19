ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Springfield, MO

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
KOLR10 News

City of Sparta buys property with hopes of improving downtown

SPARTA, Mo. – Downtown areas, once vibrant and full of life, continue to diminish in numerous small towns across the Ozarks. City leaders in Sparta are hoping to see that change in their community. The city recently purchased the downtown building that used to be the home of Legacy Bank. Sparta Mayor Jenni Davis said […]
SPARTA, MO
KOLR10 News

Former Springfield mayor dies at 99

SPRINGFIELD, Mo.- Former Springfield Mayor N.L. “Mac” McCartney died  Friday at the age of 99, according to a City of Springfield news release. McCartney served as Mayor of Springfield from 1993 to 1995 and was on Springfield City Council from 1987 to 1993. Before becoming mayor of Springfield, McCartney grew up in Jameson, Missouri, and […]
SPRINGFIELD, MO
KYTV

Several agencies respond to fire at C&C Farm and Home in Bolivar

FIRST ALERT WEATHER: Quiet & back near normal early this week. Meteorologist Nick Kelly has quiet weather allowing temperatures to finally return to the 50s to start this week out. However, we still have a storm system to keep an eye on by Thanksgiving and perhaps into Black Friday. Springfield...
BOLIVAR, MO
KMIZ ABC 17 News

Burger Haus owner sues Small Business Administration for discrimination of ARPA funds

JEFFERSON CITY, Mo. (KMIZ) The owner of several businesses in Missouri is suing the United States Small Business Administration for allegations that he was denied funds from the American Rescue Plan Act because he is a white man. Drew Robertson filed a lawsuit Monday in the Western District Court against the Small Business Administration and The post Burger Haus owner sues Small Business Administration for discrimination of ARPA funds appeared first on ABC17NEWS.
MISSOURI STATE
KCTV 5

Springfield couple celebrates 80th wedding anniversary

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - Springfield natives Doyle and Ruth Lindsey just celebrated their 80th wedding anniversary on Sunday. It all came full circle when family and friends, including four generations of Lindseys, gathered where the couple first met, Doling Park, to celebrate 80 years of marriage. Duane Lindsey, grandson of...
SPRINGFIELD, MO
933kwto.com

Missouri State University Announces Plans for New BSU Building

Missouri State University is unveiling a plan for a new Baptist Student Union. The announcement came Tuesday, following the demolition of the old building that took place on November 17. Reports say the new facility will be five stories-tall, featuring student housing and space for retail businesses. The former building...
SPRINGFIELD, MO
KICK AM 1530

One Missouri Town is Straight out of a Holiday Movie

The holiday season is upon us, and if you want to experience the holidays as they do in all those Hallmark Christmas Movies, then you need to head to this one city in Missouri that does the holidays right. According to the travel website thediscoverer.com, Branson, Missouri is one of...
BRANSON, MO
933kwto.com

Fatal Crash in Springfield

Police are investigating a deadly crash over the weekend in Springfield. Officers. say Ronald McClellan from Buffalo was driving Eastbound on Division East of. Glenstone when his vehicle ran off the road and hit a utility pole. McClellan,. who was 61, died at a local hospital.
SPRINGFIELD, MO
bransontrilakesnews.com

Workforce housing complex opens near Branson strip

A new workforce housing complex has opened near the 76 Strip in Branson, but the complex is hoping to do more than just ease the significant need for affordable housing in Branson. The Penleigh-Branson Row is a new complex of studio and one-bedroom apartments located in the former Angel Inn...
BRANSON, MO

Comments / 0

Community Policy