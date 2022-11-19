ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Farrell, PA

d9and10sports.com

Sites, Times Released for PIAA Football Quarterfinals

MECHANICSBURG, Pa. – Six teams remain in District 9 and District 10 football as we hit the PIAA quarterfinal round, and on Sunday they learned the sites and times where they will play. Four of the five games will be played on Friday, with the Class 2A quarterfinal game...
PITTSBURGH, PA
wtae.com

2022 WPIAL high school football championship scores

PITTSBURGH — Champions will be crowned in four classes of high school football at Acrisure Stadium. Class 1A: Bishop Canevin (12-1) vs. Union (10-3), 11 a.m. Class 2A: Steel Valley (11-0) vs. Beaver Falls (11-1), 2 p.m. Class 3A: Belle Vernon (9-2) vs. Avonworth (11-1), 5 p.m. Class 4A:...
PITTSBURGH, PA
WKBN

Playoff pairings, locations for 6 local high school football teams left

Editor’s note: This story corrects the date for the Canfield vs. Parma Heights game. We regret the error. YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) – Three local Ohio teams were crowned regional champions and advanced to the state semi-finals, while three Pennsylvania teams took home District X championships. The OHSAA confirmed locations already, while we await final word […]
YOUNGSTOWN, OH
WFMJ.com

Mercer County schools win awards in PennDOT 'Paint the Plow' contest

The Pennsylvania Department of Transportation's (PennDOT) northwest region has announced the District 1 winner of its "Paint the Plow" safety outreach contest. Farrell High School was selected for the "Fan Favorite" award, which was determined by online votes on PennDOT's website. The winning plow depicted melting ice falling onto a...
MERCER COUNTY, PA
explore venango

Brandi L. Rapp

Brandi L. Rapp, 33, of Clarion, passed away on Friday, November 18, 2022 as the result of injuries received in an automobile accident. Born on February 21, 1989 in Clarion she was the daughter of Chas and Barb Rapp. She was a 2008 graduate of Keystone High School. Brandi worked...
CLARION, PA
27 First News

West Branch stunned by Jefferson, fall in Regional Final

West Branch stunned by Jefferson, fall in Regional …. With the loss, the Warriors finish the season 12-2 Mahoning County Public Health holds rabies clinic …. Mahoning County Public Health offered low cost rabies shots at Angels for Animals. The vaccination clinic included shots for dogs, cats, and ferrets. Youngstown...
YOUNGSTOWN, OH
wtae.com

SUV hits Pittsburgh nail salon

PITTSBURGH — An SUV slammed into a nail salon in Pittsburgh’s Squirrel Hill neighborhood Sunday afternoon. The crash left a hole in the front door of New York Nails along Murray Avenue. We're told customers were inside at the time, though no one inside the building was injured.
PITTSBURGH, PA
yourerie

Lake Effect continues Sunday

Bands of lake effect snow will continue Sunday. Shifting winds will cause the bands to shift for much of the day, making additional accumulations tricky. As such, there will be times of snow free weather, and snow bands at other times. An additional 2-4″ overall expected in most of Erie/Chautauqua...
CHAUTAUQUA COUNTY, NY
Tribune-Review

1 killed in Parkway North crash

A 34-year-old Wexford man was killed in a Sunday morning crash on the Parkway North in Franklin Park, according to state police and the Allegheny County Medical Examiner. The one-vehicle crash was reported just before 1 a.m. Troopers said a BMW X3 traveling north left the highway, hit a utility pole and rolled over multiple times. Derwin R. Milligan was dead at the scene between the Camp Horne Road exit and the Interstate 79 interchange.
FRANKLIN PARK, PA
PhillyBite

Top 5 Best Pizza Shops in Pittsburgh

- Whether you're a pizza connoisseur or want to taste the best pizza in town, you will be pleased to know that there are several great pizza shops in Pittsburgh that you can visit. You will surely find it at these local spots if you're looking for a slice of cheese, pepperoni, or even a vegetarian pizza.
PITTSBURGH, PA
YourErie

Meadville man facing homicide charges after body found in Lawrence County

(WJET/WFXP/YourErie.com) — A Meadville man is in custody in Ohio awaiting extradition for charges of criminal homicide. Johnny Frank Henry Jr., a 31-year-old Meadville man, was arrested in Columbus, Ohio, after a body was found on Young Road in Slippery Rock Township (Lawrence County), Pennsylvania, a Pennsylvania State Police report said. According to the report, […]
MEADVILLE, PA
wtae.com

Butler County fire tears through home overnight

KOPPEL, Pa. — A fire erupted at a home in Koppel, Beaver County, early Sunday. The 911 call came in just after 2 a.m. to a home near the corner of 3rd Avenue and Mount Street. The building appears to have been gutted by the flames. Listen to one...
BEAVER COUNTY, PA

