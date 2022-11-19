Read full article on original website
Meadville Readies for Allentown Central Catholic with Trip to PIAA 4A Semifinals on the Line
MEADVILLE, Pa. – The Meadville Bulldogs find themselves in a familiar position to where they were a year ago. Win a District 10 title in Class 4A, beat Juniata to get to the PIAA quarterfinals. Coming off a 27-14 win over the Indians, the Bulldogs will now meet a...
South Range seeks first state title game appearance
South Range has achieved a program-best 14-wins so far this season.
Sites, Times Released for PIAA Football Quarterfinals
MECHANICSBURG, Pa. – Six teams remain in District 9 and District 10 football as we hit the PIAA quarterfinal round, and on Sunday they learned the sites and times where they will play. Four of the five games will be played on Friday, with the Class 2A quarterfinal game...
2022 WPIAL high school football championship scores
PITTSBURGH — Champions will be crowned in four classes of high school football at Acrisure Stadium. Class 1A: Bishop Canevin (12-1) vs. Union (10-3), 11 a.m. Class 2A: Steel Valley (11-0) vs. Beaver Falls (11-1), 2 p.m. Class 3A: Belle Vernon (9-2) vs. Avonworth (11-1), 5 p.m. Class 4A:...
Playoff pairings, locations for 6 local high school football teams left
Editor’s note: This story corrects the date for the Canfield vs. Parma Heights game. We regret the error. YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) – Three local Ohio teams were crowned regional champions and advanced to the state semi-finals, while three Pennsylvania teams took home District X championships. The OHSAA confirmed locations already, while we await final word […]
New champion will be crowned: OHSAA football Division III state semifinal preview
CLEVELAND, Ohio — A new champion will be crowned in Division III. Canfield ended Chardon’s bid for a third straight OHSAA football state title in the regional finals, but must go through one more Northeast Ohio team on the road to Canton. Like Canfield, Holy Name has made...
Video Roundtable: Maplewood Seniors Talk About State Championship Run
GUYS MILLS, Pa. – The YDL Sports Network had a chance to sit down via video conferencing Tuesday to talk to the Maplewood senior volleyball players about their run to the PIAA Class 1A state championship. McKenna Crawford (left on the video screen that has the three players in...
Howland receives 22 applicants for head coaching job
The vacant head football coaching position at Howland has drawn 22 applicants. The school hopes to start interviewing potential candidates next month. Former coach Steve Boyle stepped down following a 2-8 season.
McDowell High School Senior Awarded Full Ride Scholarship to the University of Pittsburgh
A Millcreek Township School District student has been awarded a full ride scholarship to the University of Pittsburgh. Yeabsira Frost (Sira) is a a senior a McDowell High School. Sira is looking to study engineering with a focus on robotics or computer engineering. She is currently taking courses at both...
Mercer County schools win awards in PennDOT 'Paint the Plow' contest
The Pennsylvania Department of Transportation's (PennDOT) northwest region has announced the District 1 winner of its "Paint the Plow" safety outreach contest. Farrell High School was selected for the "Fan Favorite" award, which was determined by online votes on PennDOT's website. The winning plow depicted melting ice falling onto a...
Brandi L. Rapp
Brandi L. Rapp, 33, of Clarion, passed away on Friday, November 18, 2022 as the result of injuries received in an automobile accident. Born on February 21, 1989 in Clarion she was the daughter of Chas and Barb Rapp. She was a 2008 graduate of Keystone High School. Brandi worked...
West Branch stunned by Jefferson, fall in Regional Final
West Branch stunned by Jefferson, fall in Regional …. With the loss, the Warriors finish the season 12-2 Mahoning County Public Health holds rabies clinic …. Mahoning County Public Health offered low cost rabies shots at Angels for Animals. The vaccination clinic included shots for dogs, cats, and ferrets. Youngstown...
SUV hits Pittsburgh nail salon
PITTSBURGH — An SUV slammed into a nail salon in Pittsburgh’s Squirrel Hill neighborhood Sunday afternoon. The crash left a hole in the front door of New York Nails along Murray Avenue. We're told customers were inside at the time, though no one inside the building was injured.
Lake Effect continues Sunday
Bands of lake effect snow will continue Sunday. Shifting winds will cause the bands to shift for much of the day, making additional accumulations tricky. As such, there will be times of snow free weather, and snow bands at other times. An additional 2-4″ overall expected in most of Erie/Chautauqua...
1 killed in Parkway North crash
A 34-year-old Wexford man was killed in a Sunday morning crash on the Parkway North in Franklin Park, according to state police and the Allegheny County Medical Examiner. The one-vehicle crash was reported just before 1 a.m. Troopers said a BMW X3 traveling north left the highway, hit a utility pole and rolled over multiple times. Derwin R. Milligan was dead at the scene between the Camp Horne Road exit and the Interstate 79 interchange.
Fight on video inside West Mifflin Area High School under investigation
WEST MIFFLIN, Pa. — Two teenagers were captured on video fighting inside West Mifflin Area High School while the building was closed and the incident and circumstances are under investigation by the school district. At the school board meeting on Nov. 17, citizens were asking questions about whether it...
Top 5 Best Pizza Shops in Pittsburgh
- Whether you're a pizza connoisseur or want to taste the best pizza in town, you will be pleased to know that there are several great pizza shops in Pittsburgh that you can visit. You will surely find it at these local spots if you're looking for a slice of cheese, pepperoni, or even a vegetarian pizza.
Meadville man facing homicide charges after body found in Lawrence County
(WJET/WFXP/YourErie.com) — A Meadville man is in custody in Ohio awaiting extradition for charges of criminal homicide. Johnny Frank Henry Jr., a 31-year-old Meadville man, was arrested in Columbus, Ohio, after a body was found on Young Road in Slippery Rock Township (Lawrence County), Pennsylvania, a Pennsylvania State Police report said. According to the report, […]
Butler County fire tears through home overnight
KOPPEL, Pa. — A fire erupted at a home in Koppel, Beaver County, early Sunday. The 911 call came in just after 2 a.m. to a home near the corner of 3rd Avenue and Mount Street. The building appears to have been gutted by the flames. Listen to one...
