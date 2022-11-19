ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Niyo: Michigan's defense needs to cross the line at Ohio State

Jim Harbaugh said he’d give himself six hours Saturday night to relax and celebrate a dramatic last-minute win in Michigan’s regular-season home finale. But a couple days later, the Wolverines' head coach — still half-hoarse from Saturday’s 12-round bout with both Illinois and the elements — admitted he couldn’t shortchange "The Game" like that.
Harbaugh: 'No update' on Michigan running back Blake Corum's injury

Ann Arbor — Earlier in the season, it became more than evident Michigan’s offense revolves around junior running back Blake Corum. “We move as Blake moves,” Michigan running backs coach Mike Hart said in early October. Corum leads the nation with 19 touchdowns, including 18 rushing. He's...
Wojo: Wolverines, Buckeyes aching for an epic conclusion

Ann Arbor — It was too easy for too long. Michigan was due for difficult, and difficult has arrived, right on schedule. The Wolverines expended every gasp, every second and every kick to dispatch Illinois on Saturday. The Buckeyes did the same to outlast Maryland, setting up the latest clash for the ages. Michigan and Ohio State haven’t met as 11-0 peers since 2006, and that No. 1-versus-No. 2 showdown ended in a 42-39 Buckeye victory.
Michigan State basketball enters Top 25, Michigan falls out after loss

Michigan State was unranked in the AP preseason poll in consecutive seasons for the first time since 1996-97 after losing its top three scorers from a year ago. The Spartans have turned things around, jumping back into the top 25 with a thrilling double-overtime victory over then-No. 4 Kentucky and a late win against Villanova.
Wolverines avoid upset, hold off Ohio for 70-66 win in OT

Ann Arbor — For the second time this season, Michigan found itself in a dogfight, being pushed to the limit by a Mid-American Conference opponent. And for the second time, the Wolverines managed to dig deep, claw back from a second-half deficit and do just enough come out on top on a night when they weren’t at their best.
MSU hockey player details on-ice racial slurs; Big Ten declines to discipline

A Michigan State hockey player said he was the target of a racial slur multiple times during a game against Ohio State at Munn Ice Arena in East Lansing earlier this month. Jagger Joshua, a Black forward and senior from Dearborn, took to social media Monday night, detailing the incident and expressing frustration that Ohio State and the Big Ten have failed to levy any punishment.
UM Law School joins trend of withdrawing from U.S. News rankings

The University of Michigan law school said it is dropping out of the U.S. News & World Report's rankings of colleges and universities, joining others including Yale, Harvard, Columbia, Georgetown, Stanford and University of California at Berkeley that no longer will participate in the outlet's rankings process. “Over time, I...
Corewell East's RSV hospitalizations drop among children, rise in adults

Leaders of Corewell Health East, formerly known as Beaumont Health, are reporting a decline in respiratory syncytial virus (RSV) pediatric hospitalizations while adult patients treated for RSV are up slightly. The development came as state data showed pediatric intensive care unit occupancy in Michigan had increased to 91% through Monday,...
Canton Township knows it doesn't need another Wendy's. It has other plans

Canton Township is known for its retail corridors. Punctuating the township's flex on Ford Road is its claim to being home to the state’s only Ikea. But as brick-and-mortar shopping weathers the relentless growth of e-commerce, the township aims to diversify its business community. How? By developing a technology hub with a focus along Michigan Avenue.
Detroit LGBTQ club hosts concert to benefit Colorado victims

A well-known LGBTQ club in Detroit is hosting a weekend benefit concert to raise money for the victims of a mass shooting at a gay club in Colorado that left five dead. The concert, "Love Against Hate," will be at 8 p.m. Sunday at Menjos, 950 W. McNichols in Detroit. Featured performances include Emmanuelle Jacob, an R&B artist; Nay Luma; Carmen Jackson, a jazz vocalist; and Greg Galore, an LGBT entertainer.
Council on American Islamic Relations settles mosque lawsuit with Troy

The local chapter of the Council on American Islamic Relations say it has reached a settlement agreement with the city of Troy that will resolve a lengthy zoning dispute and lawsuit over a mosque. The settlement clears the way for the city’s first mosque — which recently opened inside the...
2 students shot while walking away from Detroit school

Detroit — Two teenagers were shot Monday afternoon on the city's northwest side during dismissal while walking away from a school toward relatives' cars, police said. The shooting near Henry Ford High School may have been an act of retaliation by people who were circling the area in a car and wearing masks, Chief James White said.
Latest 'Beverly Hills Cop' film shooting in Detroit next week

Axel Foley is back in Detroit. Scenes for Netflix's upcoming "Beverly Hills: Axel Foley" are scheduled to film next week in Detroit, according to a filming notice posted Tuesday to social media. Shooting will take place in downtown Detroit from Sunday through Dec. 2, according to the notice, along Washington...
