Detroit News
Niyo: Michigan's defense needs to cross the line at Ohio State
Jim Harbaugh said he’d give himself six hours Saturday night to relax and celebrate a dramatic last-minute win in Michigan’s regular-season home finale. But a couple days later, the Wolverines' head coach — still half-hoarse from Saturday’s 12-round bout with both Illinois and the elements — admitted he couldn’t shortchange "The Game" like that.
Detroit News
Harbaugh: 'No update' on Michigan running back Blake Corum's injury
Ann Arbor — Earlier in the season, it became more than evident Michigan’s offense revolves around junior running back Blake Corum. “We move as Blake moves,” Michigan running backs coach Mike Hart said in early October. Corum leads the nation with 19 touchdowns, including 18 rushing. He's...
Detroit News
Q&A: Big Ten analysts Butt, Perry see UM-Ohio State as 'ultimate challenge'
Big Ten Network analysts Joshua Perry and Jake Butt are central Ohio natives who have played in the Michigan-Ohio State game and understand what the teams and players are going through as they prepare for The Game on Saturday at Ohio Stadium. Butt was a Mackey Award-winning tight end and...
Detroit News
Wojo: Wolverines, Buckeyes aching for an epic conclusion
Ann Arbor — It was too easy for too long. Michigan was due for difficult, and difficult has arrived, right on schedule. The Wolverines expended every gasp, every second and every kick to dispatch Illinois on Saturday. The Buckeyes did the same to outlast Maryland, setting up the latest clash for the ages. Michigan and Ohio State haven’t met as 11-0 peers since 2006, and that No. 1-versus-No. 2 showdown ended in a 42-39 Buckeye victory.
Detroit News
Michigan State's Jaden Akins (ankle) limited with tough tournament ahead
East Lansing — Michigan State continues its difficult stretch of non-conference games this week and the Spartans might do so with limited minutes from sophomore guard Jaden Akins. Michigan State, which entered the Associated Press top 25 for the first time on Monday at No. 12, following wins last...
Detroit News
Michigan State basketball enters Top 25, Michigan falls out after loss
Michigan State was unranked in the AP preseason poll in consecutive seasons for the first time since 1996-97 after losing its top three scorers from a year ago. The Spartans have turned things around, jumping back into the top 25 with a thrilling double-overtime victory over then-No. 4 Kentucky and a late win against Villanova.
Detroit News
Wolverines avoid upset, hold off Ohio for 70-66 win in OT
Ann Arbor — For the second time this season, Michigan found itself in a dogfight, being pushed to the limit by a Mid-American Conference opponent. And for the second time, the Wolverines managed to dig deep, claw back from a second-half deficit and do just enough come out on top on a night when they weren’t at their best.
Detroit News
Michigan's Blake Corum, his knee 'good,' once again helping families at Thanksgiving
Ypsilanti — Less than 24 hours after Michigan running back Blake Corum was injured on a run before halftime of the Wolverines’ final home game against Illinois, he was out donating Thanksgiving turkey meals for a second straight year. Corum, who leads the nation with 19 touchdowns scored,...
Detroit News
MSU hockey player details on-ice racial slurs; Big Ten declines to discipline
A Michigan State hockey player said he was the target of a racial slur multiple times during a game against Ohio State at Munn Ice Arena in East Lansing earlier this month. Jagger Joshua, a Black forward and senior from Dearborn, took to social media Monday night, detailing the incident and expressing frustration that Ohio State and the Big Ten have failed to levy any punishment.
Detroit News
DeJuan Rogers excelling as interim coach, leading Belleville to Division 1 title game
Belleville coach Jermain Crowell was walking with DeJuan Rogers after the first day of practice in early August and talking about how hard-hitting junior defensive back James Robinson reminded him of Rogers when he played at Detroit Cass Tech. Crowell also was talking about how he felt Rogers would be...
Detroit News
Prep football notes: Tyrone Spencer leads Detroit King to another trip to Ford Field
Ford Field is becoming a home away from home for Detroit King which will be making its sixth state championship appearance in the last eight years. King (9-3) dominated Mason, 52-17, Saturday afternoon in a Division 3 state semifinal to advance to Saturday night’s title game against old rival Muskegon (10-2).
Detroit News
UM Law School joins trend of withdrawing from U.S. News rankings
The University of Michigan law school said it is dropping out of the U.S. News & World Report's rankings of colleges and universities, joining others including Yale, Harvard, Columbia, Georgetown, Stanford and University of California at Berkeley that no longer will participate in the outlet's rankings process. “Over time, I...
Detroit News
Corewell East's RSV hospitalizations drop among children, rise in adults
Leaders of Corewell Health East, formerly known as Beaumont Health, are reporting a decline in respiratory syncytial virus (RSV) pediatric hospitalizations while adult patients treated for RSV are up slightly. The development came as state data showed pediatric intensive care unit occupancy in Michigan had increased to 91% through Monday,...
Detroit News
Canton Township knows it doesn't need another Wendy's. It has other plans
Canton Township is known for its retail corridors. Punctuating the township's flex on Ford Road is its claim to being home to the state’s only Ikea. But as brick-and-mortar shopping weathers the relentless growth of e-commerce, the township aims to diversify its business community. How? By developing a technology hub with a focus along Michigan Avenue.
Detroit News
Mysterious elderly fugitive from Detroit escaped the law for years. She turned up at a Dollar General
Detroit — Federal agents have captured a heavily armed female fugitive who led investigators on a nearly decade-long chase involving phony IDs, fat bankrolls and what a federal judge called an "extraordinary history of deceit.”. Former Detroit resident Michele Johnson is in the Livingston County jail while prosecutors puzzle...
Detroit News
Detroit LGBTQ club hosts concert to benefit Colorado victims
A well-known LGBTQ club in Detroit is hosting a weekend benefit concert to raise money for the victims of a mass shooting at a gay club in Colorado that left five dead. The concert, "Love Against Hate," will be at 8 p.m. Sunday at Menjos, 950 W. McNichols in Detroit. Featured performances include Emmanuelle Jacob, an R&B artist; Nay Luma; Carmen Jackson, a jazz vocalist; and Greg Galore, an LGBT entertainer.
Detroit News
Oakland County leaders in new video on fake school threats: 'It's not a joke'
As threats to local schools continue to disrupt classes and prompt lockdowns, Oakland County's top two law enforcement officials are sharing the consequences of fake threats and offering parents tips on how to be proactive in a new video. The five-minute video, produced by Bloomfield Hills Schools and available on...
Detroit News
Council on American Islamic Relations settles mosque lawsuit with Troy
The local chapter of the Council on American Islamic Relations say it has reached a settlement agreement with the city of Troy that will resolve a lengthy zoning dispute and lawsuit over a mosque. The settlement clears the way for the city’s first mosque — which recently opened inside the...
Detroit News
2 students shot while walking away from Detroit school
Detroit — Two teenagers were shot Monday afternoon on the city's northwest side during dismissal while walking away from a school toward relatives' cars, police said. The shooting near Henry Ford High School may have been an act of retaliation by people who were circling the area in a car and wearing masks, Chief James White said.
Detroit News
Latest 'Beverly Hills Cop' film shooting in Detroit next week
Axel Foley is back in Detroit. Scenes for Netflix's upcoming "Beverly Hills: Axel Foley" are scheduled to film next week in Detroit, according to a filming notice posted Tuesday to social media. Shooting will take place in downtown Detroit from Sunday through Dec. 2, according to the notice, along Washington...
