Ann Arbor — It was too easy for too long. Michigan was due for difficult, and difficult has arrived, right on schedule. The Wolverines expended every gasp, every second and every kick to dispatch Illinois on Saturday. The Buckeyes did the same to outlast Maryland, setting up the latest clash for the ages. Michigan and Ohio State haven’t met as 11-0 peers since 2006, and that No. 1-versus-No. 2 showdown ended in a 42-39 Buckeye victory.

ANN ARBOR, MI ・ 2 DAYS AGO