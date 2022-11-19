ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lafayette, LA

Abbeville Meridional

Miss Clara Marie Duhon becomes Mrs. Frank Wynerth Summers III

Miss Clara Marie Duhon and Mr. Frank Wynerth Summers III, both of Abbeville, were united in Holy Matrimony during an 11:00 a.m. nuptial mass on Saturday, November 19, 2022, at St. Mary Magdalen Catholic Church in Abbeville, LA. Concelebrating the ceremony were Rev. Edward J. Duhon, Jr., brother of the bride, and Rev. Charles “Billy” Massie, cousin of the groom.
ABBEVILLE, LA
KPEL 96.5

Lafayette Restaurants That are Open on Thanksgiving Day

Of all the holidays we celebrate, Thanksgiving is the one that is known for eating more than any other. Whether it's the turkey or the sides, everyone talks about the food first and foremost as they get ready for Thanksgiving Day. A home-cooked meal with the family. The food brings...
LAFAYETTE, LA
KLFY News 10

Ragin’ Cajuns Sign Two To NLI During Early Signing Period

LAFAYETTE – Louisiana Ragin’ Cajuns Men’s Basketball Coach Bob Marlin announced on Monday the addition of two players for the 2023-24 season. Signing a National Letter of Intent to compete for the Ragin’ Cajuns are guards London Fields (Tupelo, Miss.) and Giovanni Nannucci (Greensboro, N.C.). Fields, a 6-foot-4 product, averaged 17.1 points and 6.4 rebounds during the 2021-22 season at […]
LAFAYETTE, LA
NOLA.com

J.T. Meleck rice whiskey is distilled on the farm of Acadiana's Fruge family

Mike Fruge is quick to acknowledge that making whiskey takes time. It’s usually aged in barrels for years. The four-year wait for J.T. Meleck rice whiskey, named for his great-great-uncle, came with a little more suspense, because no one else made an American style whiskey with rice, he says. It was a leap of faith to see how it would turn out.
BRANCH, LA
Lake Charles American Press

Bayou Classic Christian Fellowship ready for big game

Next weekend the Grambling State Tigers and the Southern University Jaguars will square off in the New Orleans Superdome — and the bands will do battle. The party celebrating the most significant national game to feature historically black colleges starts early in Lake Charles. Today and Sunday mark the...
LAKE CHARLES, LA
faceacadiana.com

Be Happy Now – The story of a young Ukrainian mother living in Lafayette

When I was a kid, I used to read a lot. Sometimes my parents got upset because I couldn't stop reading till late at night, and the next day I had to go to school tired. They took books from me, but I hid one anyway and, using the flashlight under the blanket, continued reading, imagining myself in the middle of adventures, as described in the novels. Since that time, I have liked to compare people with books. They all have titles (names), covers, and a lot of exciting stories. Let me share a part of mine.
LAFAYETTE, LA
KPEL 96.5

Pleas From Frustrated Members of Lafayette Disabled Community Over Handicapped Parking Spaces Go Viral

Members of the local disabled community absolutely hate parking in designated handicapped parking spaces. Well, maybe not every member, but I'm willing to bet many of them would agree with the trade-off proposed by one Lafayette father who went viral for his plea to those who illegally park in spaces that are reserved for disabled members of our community—especially his children.
LAFAYETTE, LA
theadvocate.com

Work begins on old Travelodge Motel. It'll be unlike any other place in Lafayette

The old motel concept is becoming cool again. It’s an idea that was born in the middle of the 20th century, when driving was popular as more American cities became connected by newly built highways. The motel, or motor lodge, allowed motorists to park right out in front of their rooms without having to exit out of the front door of the hotel.
LAFAYETTE, LA
KEEL Radio

Holiday Shopping Brawl Breaks Out at Mall of Louisiana

A video has surfaced on social media of a fight that took place at Mall of Louisiana in Baton Rouge. The fight seems to have taken place on Saturday (11/19/22). The brawl seems to have stemmed from a disagreement between two women, and during the altercation a man, and another woman joined the fight.
BATON ROUGE, LA
lafayettetimes.org

What’s going on with Parking at Lafayette?

Lafayette High School is home to 2,500 students, as many already know. There are many different ways that these students find their way to school in the morning. Some students walk, some ride the bus, and some even drive. But even with all of these different ways of transportation, have you ever noticed how crowded the parking lot for the students is in the mornings and afternoons? While this may not be an issue for some students, this is a major problem for many seniors and juniors who drive to school.
LAFAYETTE, LA
brproud.com

Popular Baton Rouge brunch restaurant catches fire

BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) – The Baton Rouge Fire Department responded to a restaurant on Perkins Road Friday night. Firefighters arrived at Sou Lou Restaurant at 9:30 p.m. and saw light smoke coming from a wall by the patio area. When firefighters cut into the wall, they found a patio heater that was too close to the wall.
BATON ROUGE, LA
Calcasieu Parish News

Two Louisiana Drivers Killed in November 17 Crash on LA 14

Two Louisiana Drivers Killed in November 17 Crash on LA 14. Louisiana – The Louisiana State Police Troop I was alerted of a two-vehicle crash on Louisiana Highway 14 at Leleux Road in Iberia Parish at 4:45 p.m. on November 17, 2022. Kelly J. Duplantis, Jr., 45, of Delcambre, Louisiana, and John B. Young, Jr., 54, of Youngsville, Louisiana, were killed in the accident.
YOUNGSVILLE, LA

