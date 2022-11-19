Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Major discount supermarket chain opens another new location in LouisianaKristen WaltersLafayette, LA
Aldi is Opening a New Location in DecemberBryan DijkhuizenLafayette, LA
Chick-fil-A Planning to Open a New RestaurantBryan DijkhuizenLafayette, LA
Louisiana Mother Vanished Without A Trace. What Happened To Keshia Sylvester?The Vivid Faces of the VanishedBreaux Bridge, LA
Loyola Boys Cross Country Team Wins Region 1 Division III TitleUnder The Radar NWLALafayette, LA
Related
Downtown Lafayette restaurant to close its doors for good this week
After over three years in business, a popular downtown Lafayette restaurant has announced that it will be closing for good this week.
TopGolf Lafayette Enters Preliminary Permitting Stage To Build On 12 Acres Next To Costco
Alright alright alright, TopGolf of Lafayette has officially entered into the preliminary permitting stages as of November 18th to build a new TopGolf entertainment facility on a 12-acre property at the corner of Crescent Ranch Blvd and the 400 Block of Lake Farm Road between Costco & Lourdes Medical Center.
Abbeville Meridional
Miss Clara Marie Duhon becomes Mrs. Frank Wynerth Summers III
Miss Clara Marie Duhon and Mr. Frank Wynerth Summers III, both of Abbeville, were united in Holy Matrimony during an 11:00 a.m. nuptial mass on Saturday, November 19, 2022, at St. Mary Magdalen Catholic Church in Abbeville, LA. Concelebrating the ceremony were Rev. Edward J. Duhon, Jr., brother of the bride, and Rev. Charles “Billy” Massie, cousin of the groom.
Lafayette Restaurants That are Open on Thanksgiving Day
Of all the holidays we celebrate, Thanksgiving is the one that is known for eating more than any other. Whether it's the turkey or the sides, everyone talks about the food first and foremost as they get ready for Thanksgiving Day. A home-cooked meal with the family. The food brings...
Ragin’ Cajuns Sign Two To NLI During Early Signing Period
LAFAYETTE – Louisiana Ragin’ Cajuns Men’s Basketball Coach Bob Marlin announced on Monday the addition of two players for the 2023-24 season. Signing a National Letter of Intent to compete for the Ragin’ Cajuns are guards London Fields (Tupelo, Miss.) and Giovanni Nannucci (Greensboro, N.C.). Fields, a 6-foot-4 product, averaged 17.1 points and 6.4 rebounds during the 2021-22 season at […]
NOLA.com
J.T. Meleck rice whiskey is distilled on the farm of Acadiana's Fruge family
Mike Fruge is quick to acknowledge that making whiskey takes time. It’s usually aged in barrels for years. The four-year wait for J.T. Meleck rice whiskey, named for his great-great-uncle, came with a little more suspense, because no one else made an American style whiskey with rice, he says. It was a leap of faith to see how it would turn out.
Lake Charles American Press
Bayou Classic Christian Fellowship ready for big game
Next weekend the Grambling State Tigers and the Southern University Jaguars will square off in the New Orleans Superdome — and the bands will do battle. The party celebrating the most significant national game to feature historically black colleges starts early in Lake Charles. Today and Sunday mark the...
Lafayette High Announces Northside’s Julia Williams Will Take Over as Principal
LAFAYETTE (KPEL News) - The Lafayette Parish School System has made it official: Julia Williams will leave her role as principal of Northside High School to take the vacant principal job at Lafayette High School. "Williams is committed to building a culture of high expectations and rigor, establishing professional learning...
faceacadiana.com
Be Happy Now – The story of a young Ukrainian mother living in Lafayette
When I was a kid, I used to read a lot. Sometimes my parents got upset because I couldn't stop reading till late at night, and the next day I had to go to school tired. They took books from me, but I hid one anyway and, using the flashlight under the blanket, continued reading, imagining myself in the middle of adventures, as described in the novels. Since that time, I have liked to compare people with books. They all have titles (names), covers, and a lot of exciting stories. Let me share a part of mine.
Pleas From Frustrated Members of Lafayette Disabled Community Over Handicapped Parking Spaces Go Viral
Members of the local disabled community absolutely hate parking in designated handicapped parking spaces. Well, maybe not every member, but I'm willing to bet many of them would agree with the trade-off proposed by one Lafayette father who went viral for his plea to those who illegally park in spaces that are reserved for disabled members of our community—especially his children.
Cold, Lonely, Hurt, Suffering in Crowley Needs Our Help
Animals of Crowley, La. are asking for help with medical bills for this abused and injured animal.
Major discount supermarket chain opens another new location in Louisiana
A popular discount supermarket chain recently opened another new store location in Louisiana. Read on to learn more. On Thursday, November 17, 2022, the discount grocery store chain Aldi opened its newest Louisiana store in Lafayette.
theadvocate.com
Work begins on old Travelodge Motel. It'll be unlike any other place in Lafayette
The old motel concept is becoming cool again. It’s an idea that was born in the middle of the 20th century, when driving was popular as more American cities became connected by newly built highways. The motel, or motor lodge, allowed motorists to park right out in front of their rooms without having to exit out of the front door of the hotel.
Holiday Shopping Brawl Breaks Out at Mall of Louisiana
A video has surfaced on social media of a fight that took place at Mall of Louisiana in Baton Rouge. The fight seems to have taken place on Saturday (11/19/22). The brawl seems to have stemmed from a disagreement between two women, and during the altercation a man, and another woman joined the fight.
lafayettetimes.org
What’s going on with Parking at Lafayette?
Lafayette High School is home to 2,500 students, as many already know. There are many different ways that these students find their way to school in the morning. Some students walk, some ride the bus, and some even drive. But even with all of these different ways of transportation, have you ever noticed how crowded the parking lot for the students is in the mornings and afternoons? While this may not be an issue for some students, this is a major problem for many seniors and juniors who drive to school.
kalb.com
40-year-old found dead at Paragon Casino Resort, 2nd reported death at resort in 2 months
MARKSVILLE, La. (KALB) - The Avoyelles Parish Coroner’s Office confirmed to News Channel 5 that a person was found dead at the Paragon Casino Resort in one of the hotel rooms Friday, November 18. The coroner’s office identified the person as 40-year-old Jacob Paul. The cause of death is...
What is 'Sadphishing'? Youngsville Resident Explains the Scam
In response to a post she saw, a Youngsville resident thought it would be a good time to explain sadphishing which, in reality, is not new behavior at all.
brproud.com
Popular Baton Rouge brunch restaurant catches fire
BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) – The Baton Rouge Fire Department responded to a restaurant on Perkins Road Friday night. Firefighters arrived at Sou Lou Restaurant at 9:30 p.m. and saw light smoke coming from a wall by the patio area. When firefighters cut into the wall, they found a patio heater that was too close to the wall.
One dead, two injured in major Lafayette crash
Lafayette Police are currently on the scene of a major vehicle crash where one is dead.
Two Louisiana Drivers Killed in November 17 Crash on LA 14
Two Louisiana Drivers Killed in November 17 Crash on LA 14. Louisiana – The Louisiana State Police Troop I was alerted of a two-vehicle crash on Louisiana Highway 14 at Leleux Road in Iberia Parish at 4:45 p.m. on November 17, 2022. Kelly J. Duplantis, Jr., 45, of Delcambre, Louisiana, and John B. Young, Jr., 54, of Youngsville, Louisiana, were killed in the accident.
Comments / 0