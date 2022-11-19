ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Reading, PA

WGAL

Water Street Mission gives out Thanksgiving dinner boxes

LANCASTER, Pa. — The Water Street Mission gave out Thanksgiving dinner boxes so families in the Lancaster community will have a good holiday meal. Hundreds of people who signed up picked up their boxes at the Outreach Center in Lancaster on Monday morning. The boxes were filled with turkeys...
LANCASTER, PA
Berks Weekly

Reading kicks off holiday season with annual Christmas Tree lighting

The City of Reading held its annual lighting of the Christmas Tree Tuesday evening at the corner of 5th & Penn Streets downtown. This year’s presentation featured performances by the Reading High School Vocal Company, a dance performance by the Reading Recreation Commission, musical performances by the Salvation Army, and special messages from local leaders.
READING, PA
DELCO.Today

Philly and Wawa Give the US a Unique Sandwich Offering

Many think of the Philadelphia sandwich as the cheesesteak, but there are actually three sandwiches that make the cut in our region, writes Crawford Smith for Mashed. Mashed took a look at the 11 best sandwiches from different regions of the country. Special attention was paid to towns that had long-standing traditions of unique local sandwiches. When you eat one of these, you’re eating decades and centuries of history.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
Travel Maven

This Epic Christmas Village in Pennsylvania is a Must-Visit

Between the magical Christmas light displays, festive decorations, and tree-lighting celebrations, there are so many ways to usher in the holiday season here in the Keystone State. One of the best and most exciting Christmas markets is set to return this year and it is a must-visit destination. Keep reading to learn more.
NEW HOPE, PA
Berks Weekly

Western Berks paramedics settle into newly rebuilt station after 2021 fire

On February 18th, 2021, tragedy struck the Western Berks Ambulance station in West Lawn. An idle ambulance parked outside the station suddenly caught on fire. The vehicle was inactive for about 30 minutes before the fire broke out. Thankfully, the Spring Township Fire Department made a tremendous effort to knock down the fire. Without their help, the entire building would have caught fire, and the building’s integrity would’ve been ruined.
WEST LAWN, PA
WBRE

Man allegedly breaks into kitchen to eat food

CASS TOWNSHIP, SCHUYLKILL COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — State police arrested a man they say broke into a home and began eating the victim’s food from the kitchen. According to Pennsylvania State Police, on November 17 around 10:00 p.m. troopers responded to a report of a man who walked onto a property in Schuylkill County and found […]
SCHUYLKILL COUNTY, PA
PhillyBite

The Best Grilled Cheese Sandwich in Delaware

Whenever I think of the best-grilled cheese sandwich in Delaware, I immediately think of Kelly's Logan House and the Charcoal Pit in Wilmington. Not only does it have a delicious sandwich, but the atmosphere is fantastic, and there are great drinks to go with it. Besides, it's close to the beaches, so it's a perfect place to eat a quick bite. here are a few of our favorites:
WILMINGTON, DE
qhubonews.com

City of Lancaster Awards $7.4 Million in American Rescue Plan Funds to Create & Preserve Affordable Housing

Tonight City Council approved a $7.4 million allocation of American Rescue Plan Act (ARPA) funds to create and preserve affordable housing in Lancaster City. In total, the investment in eight organizations will create 85 new affordable housing units and preserve 443 affordable housing units through renovation. “This historic investment in...
LANCASTER, PA
R.A. Heim

A $1,000 payment coming to some New Jersey residents

hand holding moneyPhoto by JP Valery (Creative Commons) How does $1,000 dollars sound right now? The Board of Commissioners in Camden County are proud to introduce a Relief Fund that is being made available to those employed in the direct personal care of the elderly, children, and adults with intellectual, physical, and developmental disabilities and brain injuries, whose wages have been affected by the COVID-19 Pandemic. Individuals chosen by the board will receive a stimulus payment in the amount of $1,000.
CAMDEN COUNTY, NJ
