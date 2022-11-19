Read full article on original website
Wine and Cheese at Southern Market: Traveling The World Through Sweet and Savory DeliciousnessMelissa FrostLancaster, PA
3 Places to Go Ice Skating in and Around Lancaster, PA This SeasonMelissa FrostLancaster, PA
Shooting Of Teen May Not Have Been A Random ActStill UnsolvedLebanon, PA
Popular discount grocery store chain opens another new location in PennsylvaniaKristen WaltersPennsylvania State
4 Free, Family-Friendly Things to do in Lancaster, PAMelissa FrostLancaster, PA
WGAL
Water Street Mission gives out Thanksgiving dinner boxes
LANCASTER, Pa. — The Water Street Mission gave out Thanksgiving dinner boxes so families in the Lancaster community will have a good holiday meal. Hundreds of people who signed up picked up their boxes at the Outreach Center in Lancaster on Monday morning. The boxes were filled with turkeys...
Reading kicks off holiday season with annual Christmas Tree lighting
The City of Reading held its annual lighting of the Christmas Tree Tuesday evening at the corner of 5th & Penn Streets downtown. This year’s presentation featured performances by the Reading High School Vocal Company, a dance performance by the Reading Recreation Commission, musical performances by the Salvation Army, and special messages from local leaders.
Reading’s Christmas on the Mountain to open for 31st season Friday
Now in its 31st year, the Hillside Playground has once again been transformed into a Christmas wonderland. Affectionately known as “Christmas on the Mountain,” the free to enter and free to park display, features over 5 million led lights, inflatables, vintage and modern decorations. The lights display underwent...
Photos: Reading Holiday Parade 2022
Thousands of people lined Penn Street in downtown Reading Saturday morning , November 19, 2022, for the annual Reading Holiday Parade, featuring community organizations, marching bands, and more.
This Hilltown Bakery is Offering the Best Baked Goods, Accessories for the Holiday Season
The bakery is offering holiday favorites that are perfect for the cold weather. A popular Bucks County bakery is gearing up for the holiday season will unique baked goods and at-home accessories for Christmas lovers. Bucks County Biscotti, with a main location situated at 10 W Creamery Road in Hilltown...
travelexperta.com
Good Ole Traditional Amish Cooking – Drool Over This Photo Essay
Amish Cooking is without a doubt one of my favorite ways to eat. Even though I’ve never lived in the country. Or been near a farm, but I must be a country girl at heart, cause the food in Lancaster has been one of my absolute favorites. Everywhere you...
Philly and Wawa Give the US a Unique Sandwich Offering
Many think of the Philadelphia sandwich as the cheesesteak, but there are actually three sandwiches that make the cut in our region, writes Crawford Smith for Mashed. Mashed took a look at the 11 best sandwiches from different regions of the country. Special attention was paid to towns that had long-standing traditions of unique local sandwiches. When you eat one of these, you’re eating decades and centuries of history.
Harrisburg’s Jackson House restaurant marks its 40th year with a surprise celebration
The Jackson House, located at 1004 N. Sixth St. in Harrisburg, has been a landmark to residents of central Pennsylvania for many years. Forty of them, in fact. That’s why family and friends of owner Dave Kegris decided to surprise him on Monday morning by sneaking in and decorating the restaurant to await his arrival.
Black musicians, artists across Philadelphia eligible for $125K in grants
The Black Music City project supports Black artists in the region who aren’t receiving the funding needed to create their art. Grant applications are open until Jan. 10, 2023.
Sheetz drops unleaded 88 prices to $1.99/gallon for thanksgiving holiday
Sheetz has announced it will kick off the holiday season by reducing the price of Unleaded 88 to $1.99 a gallon. This limited time promotion will began Monday, November 21st and last through November 28, 2022. “Sheetz is a family owned and operated company and at the heart of everything...
This Bucks County Borough Will Be Celebrating Their 108th Christmas Tree Lighting Next Week
The event is expected to bring in a large amount of people from inside and outside the area. One of Bucks County’s most popular boroughs will be lighting their large Christmas tree next week, a great activity for family and friends. Staff writers at Discover Doylestown wrote about the details for the event.
Citing ‘conservative values,’ a town in Lancaster County, Pa. plans to cut local library funding
One councilman opposed a women’s health class “because it was related to sexual matters.”. A borough in northern Lancaster County says it will no longer fund the local public library, citing its financial needs and concerns over whether the library aligns with the town’s “conservative values.”
This Epic Christmas Village in Pennsylvania is a Must-Visit
Between the magical Christmas light displays, festive decorations, and tree-lighting celebrations, there are so many ways to usher in the holiday season here in the Keystone State. One of the best and most exciting Christmas markets is set to return this year and it is a must-visit destination. Keep reading to learn more.
New Coatesville Restaurant, Small Businesses Opening Just in Time for Holidays
The Made In Coatesville Small Business Incubator, made possible by Coatesville’s 2nd Century Alliance, will make its debut this Saturday, encouraging the community to check out the fledgling businesses that will open, along with a new restaurant in downtown Coatesville, details a staff report for The Daily Local News.
Western Berks paramedics settle into newly rebuilt station after 2021 fire
On February 18th, 2021, tragedy struck the Western Berks Ambulance station in West Lawn. An idle ambulance parked outside the station suddenly caught on fire. The vehicle was inactive for about 30 minutes before the fire broke out. Thankfully, the Spring Township Fire Department made a tremendous effort to knock down the fire. Without their help, the entire building would have caught fire, and the building’s integrity would’ve been ruined.
Man allegedly breaks into kitchen to eat food
CASS TOWNSHIP, SCHUYLKILL COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — State police arrested a man they say broke into a home and began eating the victim’s food from the kitchen. According to Pennsylvania State Police, on November 17 around 10:00 p.m. troopers responded to a report of a man who walked onto a property in Schuylkill County and found […]
Reading Pride Celebration to commemorate Transgender Day of Remembrance
Reading Pride Celebration will commemorate the Transgender Day of Remembrance with a ceremony at the Boscov’s Theatre at the GoggleWorks Center for the Arts this Sunday, November 20, 2022, at 6:30 PM to honor the memory of 59 transgender and non-binary people killed in the United States this year.
PhillyBite
The Best Grilled Cheese Sandwich in Delaware
Whenever I think of the best-grilled cheese sandwich in Delaware, I immediately think of Kelly's Logan House and the Charcoal Pit in Wilmington. Not only does it have a delicious sandwich, but the atmosphere is fantastic, and there are great drinks to go with it. Besides, it's close to the beaches, so it's a perfect place to eat a quick bite. here are a few of our favorites:
qhubonews.com
City of Lancaster Awards $7.4 Million in American Rescue Plan Funds to Create & Preserve Affordable Housing
Tonight City Council approved a $7.4 million allocation of American Rescue Plan Act (ARPA) funds to create and preserve affordable housing in Lancaster City. In total, the investment in eight organizations will create 85 new affordable housing units and preserve 443 affordable housing units through renovation. “This historic investment in...
A $1,000 payment coming to some New Jersey residents
hand holding moneyPhoto by JP Valery (Creative Commons) How does $1,000 dollars sound right now? The Board of Commissioners in Camden County are proud to introduce a Relief Fund that is being made available to those employed in the direct personal care of the elderly, children, and adults with intellectual, physical, and developmental disabilities and brain injuries, whose wages have been affected by the COVID-19 Pandemic. Individuals chosen by the board will receive a stimulus payment in the amount of $1,000.
