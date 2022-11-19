Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
How To Answer the Most Infamous MBA Admissions Essay QuestionGeorge J. ZiogasStanford, CA
California Will Give $1,200 To Residents Satisfying This ConditionC. HeslopCalifornia State
Golden State Warriors Sued for Peddling FTX Crypto PlatformAron SolomonStanford, CA
Meals on Wheels Kicks off Subaru Share the Love EventZoë BroussardWalnut Creek, CA
New guaranteed income program provides $21,600 for San Francisco low-income transgender residentsBeth TorresSan Francisco, CA
Related
ultimatemaitai.com
Kon-Tiki Enters Revised Top 10 Mai Tai List
Perhaps no destination demonstrates the search for the ultimate Mai Tai better than The Kon-Tiki in Oakland. Their Mai Tai has always been good, but self-described constant R&D means their 2022 Mai Tai has leapfrogged into the top 10, replacing sister bar The Kon-Tiki Room. This sweet and savory cocktail...
These cruises from San Francisco are under $100 a day for Black Friday
Check out the deals before the Black Friday sale ends Nov. 30.
40-year-old Bay Area restaurant Windy City just served its last deep-dish pizza
"Windy City is the real thing."
fb101.com
MICHAEL MINA & AYESHA CURRY’S INTERNATIONAL SMOKE ANNOUNCES NEW LEAD BARTENDER AND RESTAURANT MANAGER
International Smoke, the nationally-recognized collaboration between award-winning chef Michael Mina and renowned restaurateur, chef, author, philanthropist, host, producer and entrepreneur Ayesha Curry, is pleased to announce the promotion of Jorge Delgado to Lead Bartender and new hire Desireé Haines as Restaurant Manager. Located in San Francisco’s South of Market neighborhood, International Smoke recognizes fire as the heart of cooking, with every country and culture sharing that same culinary spark! The restaurant spotlights wood fired steaks, seafood, ribs and vegetable preparations alongside a creative and inventive list of cocktails, wine, beer and more.
sfstandard.com
Red Party Cup Doubles as Drainpipe for SF’s New $2B Central Subway
Red plastic party cups—popular at college parties—have been spotted being used for drainpipes at one station along San Francisco’s new $2 billion Central Subway line. Riders took to social media to share photos and video of what appeared to be a classic Solo party cup spouting water during the subway’s first weekend of service.
The Best Ramen In San Francisco
The city is full of ramen enthusiasts who won’t think twice about lining up on the sidewalk, in the fog, to get some noodle soup. And there’s no shortage of great options here, from paitan ramen to rich tonkotsu to dipping ramen. The next time you’re looking to dive into a fantastic bowl, use this guide. It's the 10 best places for ramen.
This Bay Area Christmas fair is one of America’s best: Report
DALY CITY, Calif. (KRON) – A Christmas fair in the Bay Area was named one of the 15 best in the United States by Trips to Discover, an online travel publication. The Great Dickens Christmas Fair and Victorian Holiday Party at the Cow Palace in Daly City will be every weekend thru Dec. 18 from […]
actiontourguide.com
Where Should I Stop on a Road Trip from San Francisco to Los Angeles?
If you’re taking the I-5 from San Francisco to Los Angeles, then you shouldn’t stop anywhere except to get gas and food. We mean no disrespect to the Inland Empire, but it’s not exactly the most interesting part of the state. If you’re taking the Pacific Coast Highway, on the other hand, there are plenty of interesting places to stop, including beaches, idyllic small towns, and rugged seaside cliffs. The section of the PCH between the Bay Area and Los Angeles is the most beautiful and interesting part and should be highly represented in any Pacific Coast Highway road trip itinerary.
sunset.com
They Bought a House for Its Surf-Friendly Location, But Its Layout Had a Lot to Be Desired—See the Stunning Remodel
Location, location, location—isn’t that what they say all the time in real estate? And for one San Francisco couple, it was definitely everything. The pair—who work in tech and are avid surfers—bought a home on their favorite Ocean Beach surf spot with amazing views of the waves. But while the location was stellar, the house was not. The layout and design left a lot to be desired. There was a lot of work to be done for it to become a “dream home.”
Talented San Francisco street artist battles demons to escape homelessness
SAN FRANCISCO -- A San Francisco street artist has made an incredible turnaround that is still a work in progress after falling into, and then clawing his way out of homelessness.There is so much beauty in Daniel McClenon's art -- a beauty that belies the often ugly reality of his life on the street."I would just set my canvas against the wall and kind of turn my back and put the tip jar behind me. And I would just lock onto the canvas and just draw. And whether there was money in my tip jar at the end of the...
Richmond’s favorite burger shop hosts Thanksgiving giveaway
Phila Burger Station, which serves up some of East Bay’s best burgers, is also a place where local families in need can fetch free turkeys and all the fixings ahead of the Thanksgiving holiday. On Sunday, community organizations and volunteers gathered to host the fourth annual charity event in...
Jack in the Box offering special for ‘Blackout Wednesday’
SAN FRANCISCO (KRON) – Jack in the Box is offering a buy-one-get-one free special for “Thanksgiving Eve,” which the fast food giant isn’t alone in terming “Blackout Wednesday.” “Thanksgiving is fine, but at Jack in the Box we’re way more excited for Thanksgiving Eve,” a press release stated. “A night of reuniting with all friends […]
Yelp crowns San Francisco brunch spot best in California
Yelp has confirmed it, San Francisco knows good brunch. The online restaurant guide has released its top 100 brunch spots in California list for this year, and a San Francisco establishment has been ranked number 1.
Meet the detective who keeps Oakland's Paramount Theatre in mint condition
No matter how many paint dings he patches or seats he repairs, there will always be more to do for David Boysel, curator of the Paramount Theatre.
birchrestaurant.com
20 Best Restaurant in San Jose, CA
Are you looking for the Best Restaurants in San Jose? San Jose is the third largest city in California and the tenth largest in the United States. The city is the cultural and economic center of Silicon Valley, which encompasses a large number of tech companies and start-ups.San Jose is very attractive and offers some of the most diverse and upscale dining options in California. From pet lovers to rooftop seekers, there is something for you to enjoy.
sfstandard.com
Mayor Breed, Downtown Leaders Plan To Rezone Union Square
Union Square’s holiday decor summons up a fair bit of nostalgia for Bay Area residents, but on Tuesday, it served as a reminder that the iconic shopping district must change in order to survive. Against that backdrop, Mayor London Breed and a host of business leaders unveiled a new...
7x7.com
22 Fun Things to Do This Week (11.21.22)
Move your feet before you eat by joining a turkey trot on Thanksgiving morning. We rounded up the best ways to spend Thanksgiving week in the Bay Area including volunteer events, World Cup watch parties, seasonal cocktails, The Godfather with the SF Symphony, the Black Women's Roots Festival, and the debut of San Francisco's new Central Subway.
sfstandard.com
New Black-Owned, Music-Inspired Ice Cream Shop Opens in Bayview
Bayview has a reputation for being the warmest and sunniest district in San Francisco, but the enclave just got a lot cooler with the grand opening of What’s the Scoop. The Black-owned business, located at 5668 Third St. at Armstrong Avenue, is the only independent ice cream parlor in Bayview. It is also a confirmed retailer of Goon With the Spoon ice cream, created by legendary Bay Area rapper E-40.
SFist
Saturday Links: First Train Leaves Central Subway Station Packed With People
Service officially started at SF's Central Subway station Saturday. A video captured and posted on Twitter by transportation reporter Jerold Chinn, showed other people, both on the train and on the station platform, unholstering their cellphones to document the historic moment. [Twitter]. A person was killed in a suspected freeway...
potreroview.net
Why I Choose to Raise My Son in San Francisco
I didn’t plan anything. I arrived in San Francisco by car on September 11, 2008 around 9 p.m., young, single and childless. My journey driving across the country culminating in a steep climb up 17th Street, then freely flowing without the makeshift plaza, past the supersized rainbow flag in the Castro.
Comments / 0