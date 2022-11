It’s getting hard to keep up with all of the injuries that the Kansas City Chiefs are currently dealing with, but we’ll do our best to break it down for you. The first player injured was Clyde Edwards-Helaire, who was first deemed questionable to return with an ankle injury. Edwards-Helaire has now been ruled out and he’s tweeting to cheer his teammates on presumably from the locker room.

KANSAS CITY, MO ・ 2 DAYS AGO