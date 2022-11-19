Read full article on original website
Men's Hockey Hosts Holy Cross Friday; Head to #8 Providence Saturday
PROVIDENCE, R.I. – Brown men's hockey welcomes the Holy Cross Crusaders (2-11-1, 2-7-1 AHA) to Meehan Auditorium for a Friday afternoon clash before renewing its in-state rivalry against the eighth-ranked Providence College Friars (8-2-3, 6-0-3 HEA) Saturday night at Schneider Arena. Friday's game is scheduled to begin at 2...
Seven Bears Earn All-Ivy Football Honors
PROVIDENCE, R.I. – Seven members of the Brown football team have earned All-Ivy honors, the league announced on Tuesday. The teams were selected by the league's eight head coaches. Senior offensive lineman Donovan Allen, senior running back Allen Smith, senior wide receiver Wes Rockett and senior defensive back Josh...
Men's basketball hosts UMass Lowell
PROVIDENCE, R.I. – The Brown men's basketball team will host UMass Lowell this Wednesday, Nov. 23 at 7 p.m. as the Bears look to claim their second consecutive victory. Brown is coming off its first win of the year against Stony Brook, while the River Hawks have started the season out hot, going 4-1 over their first five.
Brown falls in third-place game to Harvard, 11-9
PROVIDENCE, R.I. – Brown men's water polo's season came to a close with a tough 11-9 loss in the third-place game against Harvard at the NWPC Tournament. Cole Atwell and Ben Kirshon led the Bears with two goals each in the loss. Kole Newman finished the game with four saves in the first half.
Men's Hockey Announces Promotional Schedule for Remaining Home Games
PROVIDENCE, R.I. – Brown men's hockey has released the promotional schedule for the remainder of the 2022-23 season at Meehan Auditorium. The promotions and amenities are headlined by the Narragansett Beer Garden – set to debut on Tuesday, November 29 – and enhanced fan engagement and marketing promotions for fans, alumni, and students.
Women's basketball sweeps Ivy League weekly awards
PROVIDENCE, R.I. – Brown women's basketball swept the Ivy League weekly awards, the league announced on Monday. Kyla Jones was named Ivy League Player of the Week and Grace Arnolie was named Rookie of the Week. Jones became the first Bear to win Player of the Week since Shayna...
Equestrian closes out fall schedule at URI Show
PROVIDENCE, R.I. – Brown equestrian finished up its fall season at the URI Show at Hunter Ridge. Four Bears earned third-place finishes in their events. In the Open Fences, Charlotte Bain took fourth and Sophia Ekstrand finished in fifth. Bain took sixth in the Open Flat and Ekstrand also represented the Bears in the event.
Tuesday's 10: Sheyenne Allen, Women's Soccer
This week's guest on Tuesday's 10 is Sheyenne Allen of the Brown women's soccer team. The Brown University Sports Foundation (BUSF) is the lifeblood of the athletics program, and exists to enhance the student-athlete experience through philanthropic support from alumni, parents, fans and friends. A gift through the Sports Foundation makes an immediate impact on today's Brown Bears and helps them to be their best in the classroom, in competition and most importantly in the community. To learn more about supporting the Bears, please click.
Women's soccer has four named to Academic All-District squad
PROVIDENCE, R.I. – Seniors Kayla Duran and Zoe Maxwell and juniors Evelyn Calhoon and Jessica Hinton of Brown women's soccer have been named to the 2022 Academic All-District Women's Soccer Team, as selected by College Sports Communicators. The award recognizes the nation's top student-athletes for their combined performances on...
Adams and Pellegrino Pick Up NFHCA All-Northeast Region Honors
COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. – Brown first-years Lucy Adams and Lexi Pellegrino added to their decorated fall campaigns with NFHCA All-Northeast honors. Adams earned First Team All-Northeast honors with Pellegrino grabbing Second Team All-Northeast accolades. The Brown duo are two of 32 student-athletes recognized by the NFHCA. There are seven...
Men's soccer sees three named Academic All-District
PROVIDENCE, R.I. – Seniors Paul Elliott and Michael Chung and junior Charlie Adams of Brown men's soccer have been named to the 2022 Academic All-District Men's Soccer Team, as selected by College Sports Communicators. The award recognizes the nation's top student-athletes for their combined performances on the field and...
Eight Bears Named Academic All-District for Football
PROVIDENCE, R.I. – Eight senior members of the Brown football team have been named to the 2022 Academic All-District Team, as selected by College Sports Communicators (formerly CoSIDA). Defensive back Josh Ofili, defensive end Camden Gagnon, defensive lineman Brooks Jones, defensive lineman Sean Kelly, linebacker Malcolm Brunson, offensive lineman...
Fencing goes 6-0 at NFC #1
PROVIDENCE, R.I. – Brown fencing started its season out strong winning all six competitions at the NFC #1. The Bears earned wins over Sacred Heart (23-4), New Hampshire (26-1), Smith College (25-2), Boston University (25-2), Wellesley (21-6) and Brandeis (22-5). Overall, the Bears outscored their opponents 142-20. Brown did not lose a competition in any weapon, earning four 9-0 wins in foil, two 9-0 wins in sabre and one in epee. The Bears posted a 49-5 overall record in the foil, 46-8 overall record in the epee and 47-7 overall record in the sabre.
Wrestling competes at Black Knight Invite
WEST POINT, N.Y. – The Brown wrestling team competed at the Black Knight Invite this Sunday, Nov. 20 hosted by Army. The Bears finished in ninth place out of 10 teams. Blake Saito had the top finish of any Bear, taking sixth place at 149 lbs. He won three matches on the day against opponents from Columbia, Bloomsburg, and Central Michigan.
Brown Announces the Addition of Olivia Pichardo, First NCAA Division I Female Baseball Student-Athlete, to Varsity Roster
PROVIDENCE, R.I. – Brown Baseball Head Coaching Chair Grant Achilles has announced the addition of Olivia Pichardo to the team's varsity roster for the upcoming 2023 season. Pichardo, who made the team as a walk-on after trying out this fall, is the first female in history to be on an active NCAA Division I Baseball varsity roster.
