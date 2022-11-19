ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

SkySports

Chelsea and Arsenal tracking £65m-rated Porto winger Pepe - Paper Talk

All the top stories and transfer rumours from Tuesday's newspapers... Chelsea and Arsenal are tracking Porto's Brazilian winger Pepe but may have to pay his £65m release clause. Manchester United believe Alejandro Garnacho will sign a new deal at Old Trafford in the not-too-distant future after stepping up talks...
SkySports

Club GAA round-up: Ballygunner and Ballyea to meet in Munster final as Slaughtneil progress

Ballygunner and Ballyea will contest the Munster Club Hurling Championship final after two thrilling contests on Sunday afternoon. The reigning All-Ireland champions overcame Na Piarsaigh in a heavyweight contest at the TUS Gaelic Grounds. In a high-quality affair, the Waterford city outfit overturned a five-point deficit at the halfway mark to prevail 2-20 to 2-15.
SkySports

Jack Brown savours England's Wheelchair Rugby League World Cup win

When England’s players returned to the changing rooms in the aftermath of their Wheelchair Rugby League World Cup final triumph over France, they found a pleasant surprise waiting for them. It was their long-lost cuddly monkey toy mascot Kong, last seen at the 2013 tournament after going missing as...
SkySports

Pick your England starting XI for World Cup 2022

Gareth Southgate and his England squad kickstart their World Cup campaign against Iran on Monday - but who would make your starting XI?. Harry Maguire will start in a back four against Iran with Gareth Southgate set to play 4-3-3 - a system which creates space for an extra midfielder in the starting XI.
SkySports

Bukayo Saka set to treble his wages and sign new deal at Arsenal - Paper Talk

All the top stories and transfer rumours from Wednesday's newspapers... Bukayo Saka is set to treble his wages and become one of Arsenal's highest earners. Jude Bellingham has revealed he was so excited after his World Cup debut that he could not sleep. Belgium star Jan Vertonghen believes players are...
SkySports

Beth Mead: England and Arsenal star out with ACL injury and could miss World Cup

WSL Round-Up "We can confirm that Beth Mead suffered a ruptured anterior cruciate ligament in our match against Manchester United at Emirates Stadium on Saturday," an Arsenal statement read. "Unfortunately, this means that Beth is set for an extended period on the sidelines. She will see a surgeon in the...
SkySports

Manchester United owners to explore sale as Glazers seek new investment

Manchester United could finally be sold by its American owners after a 17-year reign dominated by fan protests and declining on-pitch performance. Sky News can exclusively reveal the Glazer family is preparing to formally announce its intention to examine potential sources of outside investment that could include a full-blown auction of arguably the world's most famous football club.
SkySports

Gallagher Premiership: Joe Launchbury to join Harlequins after spell in Japan

Joe Launchbury has signed for Harlequins on a multi-year deal and will join the Gallagher Premiership club in the summer following a stint in Japan. The forward was originally part of the Harlequins Academy in his teenage years before making the move to Wasps aged 18. Launchbury then became a...
SkySports

Malta 0-1 Republic of Of Ireland: Callum Robinson spares visitors' blushes

Callum Robinson's first international goal in a year spared the Republic of Ireland's blushes as they ended 2022 with a narrow friendly victory in Malta. Robinson's 55th-minute strike secured a 1-0 win on a night when Ireland were once again frustrated for long periods, this time by a side sitting 119 places below them in the FIFA rankings, to leave manager Stephen Kenny with more questions than answers ahead of Euro 2024 qualification.
SkySports

Wednesday Tips

Knickerbockerglory can defy his inexperience to claim a second fencing victory in the Peter Beaumont Memorial Handicap Chase at Wetherby. A bumper scorer for Alastair Ralph in January 2021, he was recruited by Dan Skelton at the start of last term and went on to offer a very healthy return on his new connections' investment, winning three of his six hurdles starts. Skelton opted to make the move to fences this term and the decision paid an immediate dividend as he secured a comfortable success at Ffos Las at the start of the month.

