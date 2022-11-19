Read full article on original website
Giovanni van Bronckhorst sacked by Rangers: What contributed to the Dutchman's departure from Ibrox?
Giovanni van Bronckhorst's sacking was perhaps inevitable after Rangers' draw at St Mirren two weeks ago. With the club facing an uphill task to overhaul Celtic's nine-point lead in the Scottish Premiership, and no European football to look forward to after the World Cup break following a woeful Champions League campaign, Rangers are searching for a new manager.
Chelsea and Arsenal tracking £65m-rated Porto winger Pepe - Paper Talk
All the top stories and transfer rumours from Tuesday's newspapers... Chelsea and Arsenal are tracking Porto's Brazilian winger Pepe but may have to pay his £65m release clause. Manchester United believe Alejandro Garnacho will sign a new deal at Old Trafford in the not-too-distant future after stepping up talks...
World Cup 2022 - United States 1-1 Wales: Gareth Bale's late penalty earns point for Welsh in Group B opener
Gareth Bale's late penalty earned Wales a 1-1 draw against the USA in their World Cup 2022 opener in Qatar. The Welsh looked destined for defeat in their first appearance in the tournament for 64 years after Timothy Weah opened the scoring in the first half. But their talisman Bale...
World Cup 2022: England's opener with Iran marred by ticket issues ahead of game at Khalifa International Stadium
England's World Cup opener against Iran was marred by ticket issues ahead of the game, leading to a number of supporters missing the kick-off. The match began as scheduled in Doha but there were several reports of fans experiencing difficulties trying to get into the Khalifa International Stadium on time.
World Cup: Paul Merson, Michael Dawson, Sue Smith, Lee Hendrie and Stephen Warnock feature in Sky Sports News England song
We would be lying if we said it had been a dream of ours to write a World Cup song... They were simply things that existed, things that we loved, but belonged to a world different to our own. Sky Sports pundits pick England's starting XI vs Iran. Harry Kane:...
Club GAA round-up: Ballygunner and Ballyea to meet in Munster final as Slaughtneil progress
Ballygunner and Ballyea will contest the Munster Club Hurling Championship final after two thrilling contests on Sunday afternoon. The reigning All-Ireland champions overcame Na Piarsaigh in a heavyweight contest at the TUS Gaelic Grounds. In a high-quality affair, the Waterford city outfit overturned a five-point deficit at the halfway mark to prevail 2-20 to 2-15.
The heartwarming story behind Jack Grealish's World Cup celebration
Jack Grealish promised Manchester City fan Finlay - who has cerebral palsy - that he would dedicate his next goal to him with a celebration of Finlay's choosing. Grealish kept his promised against Iran in the World cup.
Cristiano Ronaldo leaves Manchester United: Roy Keane criticises Erik ten Hag for handling of Portugal forward's exit
Manchester United manager Erik ten Hag has been criticised for his handling over Cristiano Ronaldo's acrimonious exit from Old Trafford by Roy Keane. Ronaldo has left Manchester United by mutual consent following his explosive interview with Piers Morgan. United issued a 67-word statement on Tuesday evening announcing they had reached...
Jack Brown savours England's Wheelchair Rugby League World Cup win
When England’s players returned to the changing rooms in the aftermath of their Wheelchair Rugby League World Cup final triumph over France, they found a pleasant surprise waiting for them. It was their long-lost cuddly monkey toy mascot Kong, last seen at the 2013 tournament after going missing as...
Pick your England starting XI for World Cup 2022
Gareth Southgate and his England squad kickstart their World Cup campaign against Iran on Monday - but who would make your starting XI?. Harry Maguire will start in a back four against Iran with Gareth Southgate set to play 4-3-3 - a system which creates space for an extra midfielder in the starting XI.
Bukayo Saka set to treble his wages and sign new deal at Arsenal - Paper Talk
All the top stories and transfer rumours from Wednesday's newspapers... Bukayo Saka is set to treble his wages and become one of Arsenal's highest earners. Jude Bellingham has revealed he was so excited after his World Cup debut that he could not sleep. Belgium star Jan Vertonghen believes players are...
Beth Mead: England and Arsenal star out with ACL injury and could miss World Cup
WSL Round-Up "We can confirm that Beth Mead suffered a ruptured anterior cruciate ligament in our match against Manchester United at Emirates Stadium on Saturday," an Arsenal statement read. "Unfortunately, this means that Beth is set for an extended period on the sidelines. She will see a surgeon in the...
Manchester United owners to explore sale as Glazers seek new investment
Manchester United could finally be sold by its American owners after a 17-year reign dominated by fan protests and declining on-pitch performance. Sky News can exclusively reveal the Glazer family is preparing to formally announce its intention to examine potential sources of outside investment that could include a full-blown auction of arguably the world's most famous football club.
England vs Iran: Harry Maguire to start in World Cup opener as Gareth Southgate set to play 4-3-3
Harry Maguire will start England's World Cup opener against Iran in a back four, with Gareth Southgate set to play a 4-3-3 formation after his first XI of the tournament was confirmed. Southgate's change of formation means there is space for an extra midfielder in the starting XI, with Jude...
England: Three Lions among seven countries to confirm they will not wear OneLove armband in Qatar
England will not wear the OneLove armband at the World Cup in Qatar, with the U-turn announced just three hours before the 6-2 win over Iran. The FA and Harry Kane had been adamant the England captain would wear the armband as a message of anti-discrimination and support for the LGBTQ+ community.
Cristiano Ronaldo leaves Manchester United by mutual consent following explosive interview with Piers Morgan
Cristiano Ronaldo has left Manchester United by mutual consent following his explosive interview with Piers Morgan. United issued a 67-word statement on Tuesday evening announcing they had reached a mutual agreement with the 37-year-old forward to terminate his contract. In the interview on TalkTV - aired in two parts on...
Gallagher Premiership: Joe Launchbury to join Harlequins after spell in Japan
Joe Launchbury has signed for Harlequins on a multi-year deal and will join the Gallagher Premiership club in the summer following a stint in Japan. The forward was originally part of the Harlequins Academy in his teenage years before making the move to Wasps aged 18. Launchbury then became a...
Malta 0-1 Republic of Of Ireland: Callum Robinson spares visitors' blushes
Callum Robinson's first international goal in a year spared the Republic of Ireland's blushes as they ended 2022 with a narrow friendly victory in Malta. Robinson's 55th-minute strike secured a 1-0 win on a night when Ireland were once again frustrated for long periods, this time by a side sitting 119 places below them in the FIFA rankings, to leave manager Stephen Kenny with more questions than answers ahead of Euro 2024 qualification.
Wednesday Tips
Knickerbockerglory can defy his inexperience to claim a second fencing victory in the Peter Beaumont Memorial Handicap Chase at Wetherby. A bumper scorer for Alastair Ralph in January 2021, he was recruited by Dan Skelton at the start of last term and went on to offer a very healthy return on his new connections' investment, winning three of his six hurdles starts. Skelton opted to make the move to fences this term and the decision paid an immediate dividend as he secured a comfortable success at Ffos Las at the start of the month.
