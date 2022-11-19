Read full article on original website
Related
10 best dog beds in 2022 for canines large and small
Our experts have rounded up the best dog beds, from waterproof to orthopedic. They provide comfort for dogs large and small and even chewers.
Laughter as Chihuahua Refuses to Eat Dinner Unless It's Made 'Human Style'
A dog refusing to eat her food unless it's been prepared "human style" is making the internet smile. In a clip shared to TikTok on October 26 by user @itsbaileybear, Bailey the Chihuahua can be seen turning her nose up at her dinner—until her owner pretends to warm it up in the microwave.
a-z-animals.com
Do Chihuahuas Shed?
Chihuahuas are adorable little pups, but some people have misconceptions about them! There are myths about Chihuahuas being naturally mean, not needing exercise, and being hypoallergenic—but none of these are true. Many wonder if Chihuahuas shed. Chihuahuas are low-shedding dogs and can be less allergy-triggering than larger, higher-shedding breeds....
petsplusmag.com
These Are the Top Dog Names of 2022, According to Rover
Rover, a network of pet sitters and dog walkers, has released a list of the most popular dog names of 2022. For males, Max remained the top name for the 10th straight year. For females, Luna surpassed Bella as the top name. Fezco, from the hit show Euphoria, was the...
topdogtips.com
8 Best Mixed-Breed Hypoallergenic Dogs
Let’s face it: being a pet owner with heightened skin sensitivity and allergies is not the most suitable combination. You may want to rush toward a cute yet mighty American Eskimo Dog or an adorable puppy-eyed Beagle but your allergies will hold you back. Remember the last time you...
notabully.org
Why is My Dog Sleeping on the Floor? (Instead Of Her Bed)
We want the best for our canine best friends, which includes sourcing the best dog beds for their needs. After hours of deliberating online or at the pet store, you finally take the plunge and buy your dog the coziest bed you can find!. However, your dog has other plans...
pethelpful.com
Bengal Cat Tags Along for a Bike Ride in Video We Can't Resist
When you think about animals loving the wind in their fur, you usually think of a dog, right? Well, Professor Pouncey the Bengal cat is here to remind you that felines love that feeling, too. He tagged along on his dad's bike ride recently, and the result is just too sweet.
Labrador With Separation Anxiety Gets Puppy To Cuddle in Adorable Clip
A gorgeous Labrador duo have delighted viewers on TikTok with their cuddly antics. With over 531,000 views the video, posted to the account @billiethelab_, explains "POV: When you get your dog with separation anxiety a puppy." In the adorable clip, a chocolate Labrador called Billie, and Gus the yellow Labrador...
pethelpful.com
Adorable Dachshunds' Love for Each Other Is Just So Pure
If you've been waiting for a sign to get your Dachshund a Dachshund of their own this video is probably your sign. Heck, if you wanted to get another dog of any breed this video is probably your sign. All we know is there is nothing more precious than seeing two dogs who are totally bonded loving on each other and oh gosh, BRB, we aren't crying, you're crying. TikTok user @Khloelola posted the heartwarming video and we can't thank them enough.
psychologytoday.com
The Ethics of Crating Dogs
Confining pet dogs to cages has become normalized. Being locked in a confined space for extended periods of time inflicts psychological damage on dogs. A crate can also be a very useful tool when provided as a safe space to which a dog can go for quiet time—with the door always open.
The 25 best gifts for cat lovers, according to pet experts
Sure, you wanna make sure you have the best gifts for your mom, dad and best friends, but there’s something even greater about finding the perfect gift for your cat. With help from vets and cat behaviorists, we found the best gifts for cats that will make them purr, meow and take a nice nap in your lap.
The Dogington Post
The Best Parenting Style For Your Dog, According to Study
“This post contains affiliate links, and I will be compensated if you make a purchase after clicking on my links.”. As a fur parent, you may be wondering whether you’re parenting your fur baby the right way. In this blog, we’ll talk about a study done that aimed to understand the best parenting style for your dog.
Watch as Labrador, Aged 15, Falls in Love With Puppy Sibling in Cute Clip
An adorable video of a 15-year-old yellow Labrador called Roxy becoming best friends with her new golden retriever puppy has gone viral on TikTok. In the video, Roxy can be seen being introduced to Olive the puppy, and the pair then go on to share a puppuccino, play and nap together. At the end of the video, a subtitle says that Olive "made her final year that much happier."
Dog Rescued With More Than 2 Pounds of Matted Fur
It’s pretty normal for some of us to slip up on our dog’s grooming from time to time. For dog parents with more hard-to-groom breeds, sometimes the constant shedding, brushing, and trimming can grow to be a little too much. But for most of us, the appropriate action to take when grooming gets to be […] The post Dog Rescued With More Than 2 Pounds of Matted Fur appeared first on DogTime.
Your Pet Parenting Style Really Does Influence Your Dog’s Behavior, Study Says
Practically any dog owner will tell you that their pet has a unique, distinctive personality. But are those traits the result of nature or nurture? According to a recent study, how you “parent” your pup affects their behavior. An Oregon State University study found that dogs whose owners...
Dog trainer explains how this simple trick can make crate training a walk in the park
Crate training has never been easier thanks to these simple tips from a professional dog trainer
Couple Renovating Their House Catchings Spirits Getting Angry Over Changes
This is a common occurrence when it comes to spirits and renovations.
Shoppers Say This $4 Catnip Toy With Over 15,000 Reviews Is a ‘Dream Come True’ for Cats
If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, SheKnows may receive an affiliate commission. When it comes to our cats, nothing is too good for them! Whether it be the best, most nutritious food or the cutest toys that’ll keep them satisfied all day, we make sure to get the best of the best for them. However, our kitties can be a bit fussy pants regarding their toys. We’ve all been there: they choose an empty cardboard box over a huge cat tree. But we found a solution! Cats enjoy the simpler things in life,...
Comments / 1