HUNTSVILLE, Texas (KBTX) - The A&M Consolidated boys’ basketball team beat Huntsville 85-45 Tuesday afternoon at Hornet Gym. The Tigers move to 5-2 overall while the Hornets drop to 0-2. The Tigers doubled their 20-point halftime lead (41-21) in the second half. After a sluggish start, the Hornets took...

HUNTSVILLE, TX ・ 16 HOURS AGO