KBTX.com

A&M Consolidated rolls past Huntsville 85-45

HUNTSVILLE, Texas (KBTX) - The A&M Consolidated boys’ basketball team beat Huntsville 85-45 Tuesday afternoon at Hornet Gym. The Tigers move to 5-2 overall while the Hornets drop to 0-2. The Tigers doubled their 20-point halftime lead (41-21) in the second half. After a sluggish start, the Hornets took...
ValleyCentral

HS Football Regional Semifinal matchups

RIO GRANDE VALLEY, Texas (Valley Central) – Five Rio Grande Valley high school football teams remain after the second round of the playoffs.  Here are the matchups for the regional semifinals: 11/25/22 Schedule 6A DI San Benito vs. Austin Westlake  Friday 2:00 p.m. – Alamo Stadium (San Antonio) 6A DII Harlingen vs. Dripping Springs Friday […]
KRGV

RGV Football Regional Semifinal Playoff Schedule

WESLACO, Texas -- The UIL Regional Semifinals are set for high school football. Here's the schedule:. San Benito vs. Austin Westlake - 2pm Alamo Stadium (San Antonio) Harlingen vs. Dripping Springs - 11am Alamodome (San Antonio) 5A Division I. McAllen High vs CC Veterans at McAllen Veterans Mem. Stadium -...
KFDA

Third Round Playoff Pairings and Sites set

AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - The UIL high school football playoffs are in the third round this week. In the Panhandle, we have nine local teams still battling it out. Happy Cowboys vs. Nazareth Swifts- 11/25 @6 p.m. at Tulia High School. 2A Division 2 Regional- Vega Longhorns vs. Wellington Skyrockets-...
