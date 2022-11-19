Read full article on original website
Dan Crenshaw declares war on drug cartelsAsh JurbergTexas State
Everything’s bigger in Texas: Two new Guinness World Records set, a book and feetLauren JessopHouston, TX
5 Great Pizza Places in TexasAlina AndrasTexas State
Buyer Beware: Amazon is sending expired COVID tests to customers in Houston, and you can't return themhoustonstringer_comHouston, TX
Spider Monkey safe after smuggling attempt by Texas womanLauren JessopKaty, TX
houstononthecheap.com
Restaurants in Houston Open on Thanksgiving 2022 – Verified List of Dinner Meals Near You!
Looking for restaurants open for Thanksgiving Day Dinner in Houston? Whether you are looking for dine-in or take-out options. We have the verified list!. When we think of Thanksgiving, we typically think of a large feast laboriously prepared all day at home. For some households, though, this isn’t the case. Not everyone celebrates Thanksgiving the same way, and some households don’t celebrate the holiday at all. Whatever the case is, sometimes you just need to eat out at a restaurant on Thanksgiving Day.
eastcoasttraveller.com
11 Best Hot Dogs Spots in Texas
Among the many hot dog joints in and around Houston, Texas, a visit to That's My Dog is a surefire way to satisfy your beef quota on a budget. Aside from the usual suspects, the place caters to health-conscious vegetarians and oenophiles alike. As its name implies, the company boasts an award-winning menu and a staff of over twenty. Those in the know may know that the company has a sister location in Austin, Texas. 22603 Morton Ranch Rd Ste 220, Katy, TX 77449.
thepostnewspaper.net
Down on the Bayou with Santa
It is official: Christmas is just around the corner, and we in Galveston County can count on it. How do we know it’s around the corner? Well, Alligator Santa has moved out of his hibernation in the cookie factory. He’s ready to entertain thousands of guests at Paul Hopkins Park in Dickinson along with his alligator family and many other Christmas light delights.
365thingsinhouston.com
5 Must Do Things in Cypress
In our Must Do Things Around Greater Houston series, we take a look at Houston’s vast array of communities, neighborhoods and destinations to bring you five fun, tasty, surprising and enticing reasons you should give each one a visit. About 25 miles northwest of Downtown, Cypress was once a...
papercitymag.com
Woodlands Favorite Opens a New Showcase Restaurant in River Oaks Shopping Center — Zanti Cucina Italiana Has Arrived
Burrata Caprese served with pesto and heirloom tomatoes is one of the dishes at the new Woodlands Burrata Caprese. (Photo Courtesy of Zanti Cucina Italiana) (Photo by Courtesy of Zanti Cucina Italiana) Look who is moving inside the loop. Zanti Cucina Italiana, which bills itself as an authentic Italian full-service...
365thingsinhouston.com
Top 15 Festivals, Events & Things to Do This Week in Houston: November 21 to 27, 2022
Make the most of your week with our top festivals, events, and things to do this week in Houston from Monday, November 21 to Sunday, November 27, 2022. We’ve whittled down all the happenings in H-Town to our 15 picks for the week, but you can always check out the extended calendar for more things to do in Houston.
Why lining up for pies at Flying Saucer is a Thanksgiving tradition
People spend hours at Flying Saucer, bringing books, chairs, and making friends along the way.
University-area gallery to be reimagined as artsy event space, will host final sale in December
An art gallery in the University area run by Ron Gremillion will soon be transformed into a new arts-centric events space. (Courtesy The Gremillion) An art gallery in the University area run by Ron Gremillion will soon be transformed into a new arts-centric events space. But first, a monthlong sale...
houstononthecheap.com
Houston Christmas Lights 2022 – 20 Holiday Light Shows Near You!
Looking for the best Christmas lights in and around Houston? Our city is full of neighborhoods decked out in Christmas lights — often synchronized to music. But how do you find these often tucked-away places in such a big city?. Word-of-mouth is certainly one way. Here is our list...
Houston Agent Magazine
Wan Bridge opens coastal “build-to-rent” community in Galveston
Houston-based builder Wan Bridge has opened a new build-to-rent community that emulates the seaside living experience. Palm Bay Galveston, located at 3507 Tori Way, consists of homes with three- and four-bedroom floor plans ranging in size from 1,708 square feet to 1,836 square feet. All units feature open-concept designs and modern fixtures and appliances. Residents will also have access to on-site maintenance, lawn service and views of Galveston Bay.
Click2Houston.com
Pearland’s ‘Yard Art R Us’ creates unique and adorable wooden holiday decor
HOUSTON – Thanksgiving is just days away, and after the big meal on Thursday, people will only be thinking about one thing - decorating for Christmas!. Yard Art R Us in Pearland is a local business that manufactures and produces holiday yard art with a unique, one-of-a-kind shopping experience unlike anything else you’ve ever seen.
$3.2 million River Oaks condo comes with gorgeous views of downtown
Life in Houston's luxurious Arabella comes with amenities such as two pools and valet parking.
AdWeek
Caroline Collins Joins KRIV in Houston as Anchor
Caroline Collins will join Houston Fox owned station KRIV in December as an evening anchor. “In this fast-paced world of digital platforms and on-air broadcasting, Caroline’s strong journalistic skills and ability to reach and serve our viewers on whatever platforms they consume news and information will be an asset to our audience,” said vice president and news director, Susan Schiller.
thepostnewspaper.net
Santa Fe Junior High’s Faculty faced the 8th Grade Volleyball Team
Santa Fe Junior High’s Faculty faced the 8th Grade Volleyball Team this past Friday. It was a nail biter, but ultimately, the 8th grade team won!! The Faculty team fought until the end! All students and staff had a great time supporting their classmates and teachers!. Brandon C. Williams,...
Want Microblading? Do Your Research FIRST, Warns Texas Woman
This Houston, Texas woman shared a warning for those seeking a micro-blading procedure after she experienced a catastrophic outcome. First of all, kudos to this young woman for having the courage to share her story and her photos on her TikTok account and Facebook page after a beauty procedure took a botched turn which she said was "beyond embarrassing." However, she wanted to share so that no one else would have to go through this.
papercitymag.com
A Cat Beats the Dogs at Houston’s Ultimate Animal Gala — This Pet of the Year is an Upset Winner
Cortney Cole-Hall with Leo at the Citiens for Animal Protection gala (Photo by Jacob Power) What: Citizens for Animal Protection 50th anniversary “All That Glitters” gala. PC Moment: It was a toss up as to what provided the most exciting moment of the night between announcement of the raffle winner who could drive home in a 2023 Subaru Crosstek, courtesy of West Houston Subaru and Gloria and Frank Meszaros, or announcement that fluffy feline Yuli was named Celebrity Pet of the Year. That honor is bestowed on the animal that wins the most “votes” aka dollars. Congrats to owners Jody Merritt and Steve Spencer.
Thrillist
The 14 Most Essential Craft Breweries in Houston to Visit This Winter
Houston’s craft beer game has been around longer than today’s latest crop of legal drinkers, dating back to the year 1994, when the Patron Saint of Beers himself, Saint Arnold, shipped its first keg of beer. It was Texas’ first true craft brewery, igniting a flame and thirst for craft suds around the Lone Star. Today, new microbreweries are popping up at a rate that would be alarming if we didn’t love beer so much. There’s a lot to work through, from beer gardens to taprooms and everything in between. Now’s as good a time as ever to get yourself acquainted with some of them, here are the top players in the local Houston beer scene.
houstoncitybook.com
Despite Last-Minute Venue Change, Fertitta’s ‘True Blue’ Gala Smashes Fundraising Records
A LITTLE RAIN has never stopped Houston from having a good time — or partying for a cause. A pop-up thunderstorm deterred plans for a backyard bash at the Fertitta family residence, but Tilman and Richard Flowers swiftly and successfully transported the annual Houston Police Foundation’s True Blue Gala to the ballroom of the Post Oak Hotel.
cw39.com
Here’s Houston’s solid waste pick-up schedule for the Thanksgiving holiday week
HOUSTON (KIAH) – Mayor Pro Tem Dave Martin would like to make residents aware of the collection and facility schedule changes for Thanksgiving Day and the remaining week. Thursday, November 24, 2022 (Thanksgiving Day) CITY HOLIDAY: There will be no collection services. All facilities, including Neighborhood Depositories, Westpark Recycling Center, Environmental Service Center, and Reuse Warehouse. All administrative offices will remain closed for the remainder of the week.
TikTok-famous TV anchor Caroline Collins to join Houston's FOX 26 news team
Collins will be anchoring weekday evening newscasts on for the station beginning in December.
