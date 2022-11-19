ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Texas City, TX

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
thepostnewspaper.net

Down on the Bayou with Santa

It is official: Christmas is just around the corner, and we in Galveston County can count on it. How do we know it’s around the corner? Well, Alligator Santa has moved out of his hibernation in the cookie factory. He’s ready to entertain thousands of guests at Paul Hopkins Park in Dickinson along with his alligator family and many other Christmas light delights.
GALVESTON COUNTY, TX
KHOU

Magical Winter Lights in Baytown

Six million lights and 100 glowing lanterns combine for a breathtaking holiday display at Houston Raceway Park in Baytown. They're open nightly through Jan. 7.
HOUSTON, TX
houstononthecheap.com

Restaurants in Houston Open on Thanksgiving 2022 – Verified List of Dinner Meals Near You!

Looking for restaurants open for Thanksgiving Day Dinner in Houston? Whether you are looking for dine-in or take-out options. We have the verified list!. When we think of Thanksgiving, we typically think of a large feast laboriously prepared all day at home. For some households, though, this isn’t the case. Not everyone celebrates Thanksgiving the same way, and some households don’t celebrate the holiday at all. Whatever the case is, sometimes you just need to eat out at a restaurant on Thanksgiving Day.
HOUSTON, TX
QSR magazine

Captain D’s Debuts Franchise Restaurant in Humble, Texas

Captain D’s announced the opening of its newest franchised location in Humble, Texas. Conveniently located in the Deerbrook area at 8408 Farm to Market 1960 Bypass Road West, the newly constructed restaurant features the brand’s third-ever double drive-thru. The new Captain D’s in Humble is owned and operated...
HUMBLE, TX
365thingsinhouston.com

5 Must Do Things in Cypress

In our Must Do Things Around Greater Houston series, we take a look at Houston’s vast array of communities, neighborhoods and destinations to bring you five fun, tasty, surprising and enticing reasons you should give each one a visit. About 25 miles northwest of Downtown, Cypress was once a...
HOUSTON, TX
defendernetwork.com

Houston Alumnae Deltas gala celebrates service, scholarship

For the first time since 2019, the Houston Alumnae Chapter (HAC) of Delta Sigma Theta Sorority, Inc., in partnership with Delta Research and Educational Foundation, will host the Jazz Soiree as an in-person event on Sunday, December 11, 2022. Renowned as one of the most elegant affairs on Houston’s holiday season social calendar, the gala will be held in the ballroom at the Marriott Marquis Hotel located at 1777 Walker Street in downtown Houston, beginning at 2 p.m.
HOUSTON, TX
thepostnewspaper.net

Santa Fe Junior High’s Faculty faced the 8th Grade Volleyball Team

Santa Fe Junior High’s Faculty faced the 8th Grade Volleyball Team this past Friday. It was a nail biter, but ultimately, the 8th grade team won!! The Faculty team fought until the end! All students and staff had a great time supporting their classmates and teachers!. Brandon C. Williams,...
SANTA FE, TX
thepostnewspaper.net

Texas City High School senior Kenyon Parker

Texas City High School senior Kenyon Parker signed his national letter of intent to run track for Arkansas State University in Jonesboro, Ark. During his junior year, Kenyon won the 100 and 300 meter hurdles at the district meet and the area meet. He placed 3rd in both races at the regional meet. He was also a 5A state finalist in track his sophomore year. He was an All-American runner for the Mainland Jaguars Club Track team and also played receiver and was a kick returner for the Stings varsity football team.
TEXAS CITY, TX
AdWeek

Caroline Collins Joins KRIV in Houston as Anchor

Caroline Collins will join Houston Fox owned station KRIV in December as an evening anchor. “In this fast-paced world of digital platforms and on-air broadcasting, Caroline’s strong journalistic skills and ability to reach and serve our viewers on whatever platforms they consume news and information will be an asset to our audience,” said vice president and news director, Susan Schiller.
HOUSTON, TX
houstononthecheap.com

Houston Thanksgiving Parade 2022 – Start time, Route, Map, Tickets & More

The most anticipated 73rd Annual H-E-B Thanksgiving Day Parade is coming your way on Thursday, November 24, 2022, at 9 a.m.!. This annual parade is one of the oldest Thanksgiving Day parades in the country and is a proud tradition that Houstonians showcase each year. Expect several hundred thousand Houstonians...
HOUSTON, TX
fox26houston.com

Make-A-Wish grants 14-year-old Houston girl her dream quinceañera

HOUSTON - A young girl in Houston had her dreams come true after she was granted her own quinceañera. Make-A-Wish Texas Gulf Coast and Louisiana brought Genesis' wish to life by giving her a quinceañera celebration with her family and friends on Saturday. SUGGESTED: Houston man overcomes traumatic...
HOUSTON, TX
thepostnewspaper.net

Hitchcock Remains on Road to Arlington

Hitchcock remains the area’s sole team still vying for a state football title after the Bulldogs rallied from a 17-point halftime deficit to defeat Woodville 37-31 on Friday night. Now 11-1, Hitchcock will face Franklin (12-1) this Friday at Woodforest Bank Stadium in Shenandoah in a 3A, Region III,...
HITCHCOCK, TX

Comments / 0

Community Policy