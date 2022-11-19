Read full article on original website
Down on the Bayou with Santa
It is official: Christmas is just around the corner, and we in Galveston County can count on it. How do we know it’s around the corner? Well, Alligator Santa has moved out of his hibernation in the cookie factory. He’s ready to entertain thousands of guests at Paul Hopkins Park in Dickinson along with his alligator family and many other Christmas light delights.
Magical Winter Lights in Baytown
Six million lights and 100 glowing lanterns combine for a breathtaking holiday display at Houston Raceway Park in Baytown. They're open nightly through Jan. 7.
Restaurants in Houston Open on Thanksgiving 2022 – Verified List of Dinner Meals Near You!
Looking for restaurants open for Thanksgiving Day Dinner in Houston? Whether you are looking for dine-in or take-out options. We have the verified list!. When we think of Thanksgiving, we typically think of a large feast laboriously prepared all day at home. For some households, though, this isn’t the case. Not everyone celebrates Thanksgiving the same way, and some households don’t celebrate the holiday at all. Whatever the case is, sometimes you just need to eat out at a restaurant on Thanksgiving Day.
4 Texas Cities Among America's Most Dangerous Places
These cities have high rates of violent crimes.
Captain D’s Debuts Franchise Restaurant in Humble, Texas
Captain D’s announced the opening of its newest franchised location in Humble, Texas. Conveniently located in the Deerbrook area at 8408 Farm to Market 1960 Bypass Road West, the newly constructed restaurant features the brand’s third-ever double drive-thru. The new Captain D’s in Humble is owned and operated...
5 Must Do Things in Cypress
In our Must Do Things Around Greater Houston series, we take a look at Houston’s vast array of communities, neighborhoods and destinations to bring you five fun, tasty, surprising and enticing reasons you should give each one a visit. About 25 miles northwest of Downtown, Cypress was once a...
Houston Alumnae Deltas gala celebrates service, scholarship
For the first time since 2019, the Houston Alumnae Chapter (HAC) of Delta Sigma Theta Sorority, Inc., in partnership with Delta Research and Educational Foundation, will host the Jazz Soiree as an in-person event on Sunday, December 11, 2022. Renowned as one of the most elegant affairs on Houston’s holiday season social calendar, the gala will be held in the ballroom at the Marriott Marquis Hotel located at 1777 Walker Street in downtown Houston, beginning at 2 p.m.
Santa Fe Junior High’s Faculty faced the 8th Grade Volleyball Team
Santa Fe Junior High’s Faculty faced the 8th Grade Volleyball Team this past Friday. It was a nail biter, but ultimately, the 8th grade team won!! The Faculty team fought until the end! All students and staff had a great time supporting their classmates and teachers!. Brandon C. Williams,...
Richmond resident claims $1 million Powerball prize for ticket sold in Houston
RICHMOND, Texas — Someone in RICHmond is now RICH!. The Texas Lottery Commission said a Richmond resident has claimed a Powerball® prize worth $1 million for the drawing on Nov. 7. The lucky winner chose to remain anonymous. The ticket was bought at C’s Speedy Mart on Bissonnet...
Burns Original BBQ hosts annual free Thanksgiving dinner in Acres Homes
Who wants a free Thanksgiving dinner? 🍗 This restaurant is hosting its annual Thanksgiving community dinner, and here's what's on the menu.
$3.2 million River Oaks condo comes with gorgeous views of downtown
Life in Houston's luxurious Arabella comes with amenities such as two pools and valet parking.
Texas City High School senior Kenyon Parker
Texas City High School senior Kenyon Parker signed his national letter of intent to run track for Arkansas State University in Jonesboro, Ark. During his junior year, Kenyon won the 100 and 300 meter hurdles at the district meet and the area meet. He placed 3rd in both races at the regional meet. He was also a 5A state finalist in track his sophomore year. He was an All-American runner for the Mainland Jaguars Club Track team and also played receiver and was a kick returner for the Stings varsity football team.
Caroline Collins Joins KRIV in Houston as Anchor
Caroline Collins will join Houston Fox owned station KRIV in December as an evening anchor. “In this fast-paced world of digital platforms and on-air broadcasting, Caroline’s strong journalistic skills and ability to reach and serve our viewers on whatever platforms they consume news and information will be an asset to our audience,” said vice president and news director, Susan Schiller.
Houston Thanksgiving Parade 2022 – Start time, Route, Map, Tickets & More
The most anticipated 73rd Annual H-E-B Thanksgiving Day Parade is coming your way on Thursday, November 24, 2022, at 9 a.m.!. This annual parade is one of the oldest Thanksgiving Day parades in the country and is a proud tradition that Houstonians showcase each year. Expect several hundred thousand Houstonians...
Despite Last-Minute Venue Change, Fertitta’s ‘True Blue’ Gala Smashes Fundraising Records
A LITTLE RAIN has never stopped Houston from having a good time — or partying for a cause. A pop-up thunderstorm deterred plans for a backyard bash at the Fertitta family residence, but Tilman and Richard Flowers swiftly and successfully transported the annual Houston Police Foundation’s True Blue Gala to the ballroom of the Post Oak Hotel.
Takeoff: Houston Police Chief Gives Update On Rapper's Murder Investigation
Houston, TX - Takeoff’s murder investigation has yet to result in any arrests, but Houston Police Chief Troy Finner is confident progress is being made and justice will be served. The Migos rapper was shot and killed at age 28 following an altercation outside a Houston bowling alley on...
'It looked legitimate' | Man shares story after falling victim to parking scam in downtown Houston
HOUSTON — A Houston man said he's out $200 after being scammed by a city parking employee. That former city of Houston employee, Aisha Mercer, was arrested last week in what investigators are calling a bribery scheme. Officials said she was taking money from drivers to remove boots from ticketed cars.
Make-A-Wish grants 14-year-old Houston girl her dream quinceañera
HOUSTON - A young girl in Houston had her dreams come true after she was granted her own quinceañera. Make-A-Wish Texas Gulf Coast and Louisiana brought Genesis' wish to life by giving her a quinceañera celebration with her family and friends on Saturday. SUGGESTED: Houston man overcomes traumatic...
Hitchcock Remains on Road to Arlington
Hitchcock remains the area’s sole team still vying for a state football title after the Bulldogs rallied from a 17-point halftime deficit to defeat Woodville 37-31 on Friday night. Now 11-1, Hitchcock will face Franklin (12-1) this Friday at Woodforest Bank Stadium in Shenandoah in a 3A, Region III,...
3 former Liberty ISD workers accused of depriving food from student who ate own feces, drank urine
Three former educators with the district were charged with child endangerment, but now one of them was able to find work, and her new district is being pressed for answers.
