Read full article on original website
Related
Travis Scott, Skepta & More Will Perform At Festival Honoring Virgil Abloh
The festival is helmed by the late designer's creative company.
GMA host Michael Strahan yells at A-list guest in debate about Thanksgiving dish during awkward moment on live TV
MICHAEL Strahan yelled at A-list guest Patti LaBelle during her appearance on Good Morning America. The NFL star, 50, playfully screeched, "Patti!" after tasting a sweet potato pie the legendary singer had made for Thanksgiving. Michael interviewed Patti, 78, during a segment in Wednesday's broadcast of Good Morning America. They...
Dr. Feelgood guitarist, ‘Game of Thrones’ actor Wilko Johnson dies
The guitarist for the British blues-rock band, Dr. Feelgood, has died. Johnson’s death on Monday at his home was announced on his social media accounts on Wednesday on behalf of his family, The Associated Press reported. Johnson’s cause of death was not released, USA Today reported. Johnson had...
Judith Light isn't afraid of aging: "These are the crone years"
Judith Light isn't afraid to be afraid. The Emmy-winning, Tony-winning, GLAAD Media Award-winning actor has forged a one-of-a-kind career in entertainment, swinging from theater to film to television, in groundbreaking series like "Who's the Boss?," "Ugly Betty," "Transparent," and more recently in "Julia," "Shining Vale" and "The Politician." Costarring now...
Comments / 0