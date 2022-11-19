Read full article on original website
The dollar's dominance has peaked now that inflation is falling and Fed tightening has been priced in, State Street strategist says
The US dollar has jumped 12% this year, led higher by Federal Reserve interest rate hikes. But the greenback now looks "extremely overvalued," according to a State Street macro strategist. Dwyfor Evans said, "the worst is over as far as inflation is concerned… and the tightening of policy by the...
Dollar rises as China COVID worries spook markets
NEW YORK, Nov 21 (Reuters) - The U.S. dollar rose against most major currencies on Monday, recouping recent losses, as fresh COVID-19 curbs in China fuelled worries over the global economic outlook and made traders shun riskier currencies.
CNBC
Treasury yields are little changed as shortened trading week kicks off
U.S. Treasury yields were little changed Monday to kick off a holiday-shortened week, as investors awaited further clues about the Federal Reserve's monetary policy plans and fretted over the outlook for inflation. Uncertainty about future interest rate hikes continued after Fed speakers last week suggested that a pause to them...
The worst is yet to come: FTX pandemic could ‘wipe out’ several crypto companies
Cryptocurrency venture Multicoin Capital has written a letter to its investors about further fall in the business before it could recover. In the upcoming weeks, the company anticipates that the FTX pandemic will "wipe out" several trading firms, according to a report by CNBC. "We expect to see contagion fallout...
msn.com
Oil price collapse: Saudis, Russians rush to market’s rescue, 2 weeks early
Investing.com -- There are another two weeks to go for the OPEC+ meeting, but the Saudis and Russians have decided not to sit back and let the market collapse continue. In an urgent response to a Wall Street Journal story on Monday, Saudi Energy Minister Abdulaziz bin Salman denied that the 23-nation oil producing alliance under his charge was working on a production hike of 500,000 barrels per day to announce at OPEC+’s Dec. 4 meeting.
Motley Fool
2 Social Security Changes That Could Hurt You Financially in 2023
Social Security is changing for the better in many ways next year. But two changes could cost you more in taxes or make it harder to qualify for benefits. You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from The Motley Fool’s Premium Investing Services. Become a Motley Fool member today to get instant access to our top analyst recommendations, in-depth research, investing resources, and more. Learn More.
US News and World Report
Britain Says Russia Has Nearly Exhausted Current Stock of Iran-Made Weapons
(Reuters) - Russia has likely launched a number of Iranian manufactured un-crewed aerial vehicles (UAVs) against Ukraine since September, Britain's Ministry of Defence said on Wednesday. It's also likely that Russia has nearly exhausted its current stock of Iran-made weapons and will seek resupply, the ministry said in its daily...
Retiring baby boomers are getting wiped out by inflation and a volatile stock market: ‘It’s extremely scary’
Retiring amid the current economic and financial uncertainty can feel like walking through a minefield of potential problems. Anita Cowles planned to be on a river cruise in Europe next year, taking in the sights and sounds of vibrant cities, sprawling palaces, and medieval fortresses thousands of miles away from her Alabama hometown.
Retailers warn of 'self-inflicted economic disaster' after largest rail union rejects labor deal
The nation's leading retailers warned Monday that Congress may need to step in to avert a devastating freight rail strike they fear could spoil food, interrupt the delivery of goods bought online and worsen inflation.
US News and World Report
Workers at BP Refinery Will Not Help With Restart Unless Wage Demands Met -Union
AMSTERDAM (Reuters) -Workers at BP's Rotterdam refinery, which is currently offline, will not help restart operations unless their wage demands are met, union leaders said on Monday. The company said on Saturday it expected to have the refinery back on line "early" this week after an unspecified technical problem. Union...
US News and World Report
Chinese Coast Guard Seizes Rocket Debris From Filipino Navy
MANILA, Philippines (AP) — China's coast guard forcibly seized apparent Chinese rocket debris that was being towed by the Philippine navy, in the latest confrontation in the disputed South China Sea, a Philippine military commander said Monday. The Chinese vessel twice blocked the Philippine naval boat before seizing the...
5 big reasons why kids are getting sick and flooding ERs — and 'immunity debt' isn't one of them
There are many factors influencing higher-than-usual rates of RSV, flu, and other viruses in children.
US stocks trade mixed as new COVID deaths in China raise growth fears again
Shares of Disney soared on the return of Bob Iger as chief executive, lifting the Dow Jones Industrial Average.
McDonald’s and Walmart beef suppliers criticised for ‘reckless’ antibiotics use
Suppliers of beef to McDonald’s, Taco Bell and Walmart are sourcing meat from US farms that use antibiotics linked to the spread of dangerous superbugs, an investigation has found. Unpublished US government records obtained by the Bureau of Investigative Journalism and the Guardian show farms producing beef for meat...
Motley Fool
Beyond Higher Oil Prices, Oil Stocks See This Catalyst Fueling Growth in 2023
Devon Energy has made two deals to boost its production and cash flow. Diamondback Energy has also made dual acquisitions to drive growth. Marathon Oil is making a sizeable buy to expand its output and free cash flow. You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from The...
US News and World Report
China Boosts Efforts to Control Western Infrastructure, Key Industries - NATO
BRUSSELS (Reuters) -Western countries must be careful not to create new dependencies on China as they are weaning themselves off Russian energy supplies amid Moscow's war on Kyiv, NATO chief Jens Stoltenberg warned on Monday. "We see growing Chinese efforts to control our critical infrastructure, supply chains and key industrial...
'It's like living in an igloo.' People are turning off their heat as prices surge
As the first frigid weather of autumn chills the Northeast, many people are faced with a tough decision: deal with the surging costs of heating their homes or live without it.
CNBC
Fauci says he never imagined Covid would kill a million Americans
Nearly three years after Covid first arrived on America's shores, Dr. Anthony Fauci said he never imagined that the pandemic would last so long and take so many lives. Fauci is stepping down in December as head of the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases after nearly 40 years at the helm and as White House chief medical advisor.
US News and World Report
Younger Chinese Are Spurning Factory Jobs That Power the Economy
SHENZHEN (Reuters) - Growing up in a Chinese village, Julian Zhu only saw his father a few times a year when he returned for holidays from his exhausting job in a textile mill in southern Guangdong province. For his father's generation, factory work was a lifeline out of rural poverty....
Biden administration will give PG&E $1.1 billion to help keep California nuclear plant online
Nuclear energy in California got a jolt of financial support from the Biden administration on Monday as the US Department of Energy awarded a $1.1 billion grant to Pacific Gas & Electric to help extend the life of its Diablo Canyon Power Plant on the central California coast.
