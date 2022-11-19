ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Related
Reuters

Dollar rises as China COVID worries spook markets

NEW YORK, Nov 21 (Reuters) - The U.S. dollar rose against most major currencies on Monday, recouping recent losses, as fresh COVID-19 curbs in China fuelled worries over the global economic outlook and made traders shun riskier currencies.
CNBC

Treasury yields are little changed as shortened trading week kicks off

U.S. Treasury yields were little changed Monday to kick off a holiday-shortened week, as investors awaited further clues about the Federal Reserve's monetary policy plans and fretted over the outlook for inflation. Uncertainty about future interest rate hikes continued after Fed speakers last week suggested that a pause to them...
msn.com

Oil price collapse: Saudis, Russians rush to market’s rescue, 2 weeks early

Investing.com -- There are another two weeks to go for the OPEC+ meeting, but the Saudis and Russians have decided not to sit back and let the market collapse continue. In an urgent response to a Wall Street Journal story on Monday, Saudi Energy Minister Abdulaziz bin Salman denied that the 23-nation oil producing alliance under his charge was working on a production hike of 500,000 barrels per day to announce at OPEC+’s Dec. 4 meeting.
Motley Fool

2 Social Security Changes That Could Hurt You Financially in 2023

Social Security is changing for the better in many ways next year. But two changes could cost you more in taxes or make it harder to qualify for benefits. You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from The Motley Fool’s Premium Investing Services. Become a Motley Fool member today to get instant access to our top analyst recommendations, in-depth research, investing resources, and more. Learn More.
US News and World Report

Britain Says Russia Has Nearly Exhausted Current Stock of Iran-Made Weapons

(Reuters) - Russia has likely launched a number of Iranian manufactured un-crewed aerial vehicles (UAVs) against Ukraine since September, Britain's Ministry of Defence said on Wednesday. It's also likely that Russia has nearly exhausted its current stock of Iran-made weapons and will seek resupply, the ministry said in its daily...
US News and World Report

Workers at BP Refinery Will Not Help With Restart Unless Wage Demands Met -Union

AMSTERDAM (Reuters) -Workers at BP's Rotterdam refinery, which is currently offline, will not help restart operations unless their wage demands are met, union leaders said on Monday. The company said on Saturday it expected to have the refinery back on line "early" this week after an unspecified technical problem. Union...
US News and World Report

Chinese Coast Guard Seizes Rocket Debris From Filipino Navy

MANILA, Philippines (AP) — China's coast guard forcibly seized apparent Chinese rocket debris that was being towed by the Philippine navy, in the latest confrontation in the disputed South China Sea, a Philippine military commander said Monday. The Chinese vessel twice blocked the Philippine naval boat before seizing the...
Motley Fool

Beyond Higher Oil Prices, Oil Stocks See This Catalyst Fueling Growth in 2023

Devon Energy has made two deals to boost its production and cash flow. Diamondback Energy has also made dual acquisitions to drive growth. Marathon Oil is making a sizeable buy to expand its output and free cash flow. You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from The...
US News and World Report

China Boosts Efforts to Control Western Infrastructure, Key Industries - NATO

BRUSSELS (Reuters) -Western countries must be careful not to create new dependencies on China as they are weaning themselves off Russian energy supplies amid Moscow's war on Kyiv, NATO chief Jens Stoltenberg warned on Monday. "We see growing Chinese efforts to control our critical infrastructure, supply chains and key industrial...
CNBC

Fauci says he never imagined Covid would kill a million Americans

Nearly three years after Covid first arrived on America's shores, Dr. Anthony Fauci said he never imagined that the pandemic would last so long and take so many lives. Fauci is stepping down in December as head of the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases after nearly 40 years at the helm and as White House chief medical advisor.
US News and World Report

Younger Chinese Are Spurning Factory Jobs That Power the Economy

SHENZHEN (Reuters) - Growing up in a Chinese village, Julian Zhu only saw his father a few times a year when he returned for holidays from his exhausting job in a textile mill in southern Guangdong province. For his father's generation, factory work was a lifeline out of rural poverty....

