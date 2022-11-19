ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Athlon Sports

NFL Player Calls DeAndre Hopkins 'Steroid Boy' In Fiery Rant

The effects of Monday's 38-10 drubbing at the hands of the San Francisco 49ers are still lingering for the Arizona Cardinals.  Assistant coach Sean Kugler was dismissed for his actions following the game, veteran safety Budda Baker called out his teammates for a perceived lack of effort, and ...
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Pepperdine at UCLA odds, picks and predictions

The Pepperdine Waves (4-1) and No. 17 UCLA Bruins (3-2) tussle in Los Angeles Wednesday with the opening tip at Pauley Pavilion at 10:30 p.m. ET (Pac-12 Network). Below, we analyze Tipico Sportsbook’s lines around the Pepperdine vs. UCLA odds, and make our expert college basketball picks, predictions and bets.
