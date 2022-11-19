Read full article on original website
goutrgv.com
Men's Basketball Pulls Away Late to Beat Northern Arizona
RIO GRANDE VALLEY – The University of Texas Rio Grande Valley (UTRGV) Vaqueros men's basketball team closed the game on a 21-9 run to beat the Northern Arizona University Lumberjacks 91-79 on Tuesday at Bert Ogden Arena. The game was tied at 70 with 4:48 remaining. Eight seconds later,...
goutrgv.com
Women's Basketball Falls at Kansas
LAWRENCE, Kansas – The University of Texas Rio Grande Valley (UTRGV) Vaqueros women's basketball closed out its road trip with a 73-43 loss to the Kansas University Jaywaks on Sunday at Allen Fieldhouse. The Vaqueros (2-3) were led by junior Mele Kailahi who scored 17 points, on 6-of-9 shooting,...
goutrgv.com
Freeman Beats the Buzzer: UTRGV Men's Basketball Beats Western Illinois in Front of Raucous Crowd at Bert Ogden Arena
RIO GRANDE VALLEY – Down one with 3.3 seconds remaining, junior Ahren Freeman hit a buzzer-beating laying up to send The University of Texas Rio Grande Valley (UTRGV) Vaqueros men's basketball team to a 78-77 victory over the Western Illinois Leathernecks in front of a raucous crowd of 4,937 on Monday at Bert Ogden Arena.
goutrgv.com
UTRGV Hosts Northern Arizona at Bert Ogden Arena Tuesday
RIO GRANDE VALLEY – The University of Texas Rio Grande Valley (UTRGV) Vaqueros men's basketball team (3-2) hosts Northern Arizona (2-4) on Tuesday at 6:30 p.m. at Bert Ogden Arena. Current UTRGV students receive free general admission with their student ID. All fans need to follow the clear bag...
goutrgv.com
Postseason Bound: Volleyball to Compete in NIVC
RIO GRANDE VALLEY – The University of Texas Rio Grande Valley (UTRGV) volleyball team is set to compete in the postseason for the third time in NCAA Division I program history after earning a bid to the Women's National Volleyball Invitational Championship (NIVC) for the second year in a row.
goutrgv.com
Men's Golf Adds Three for 2023-24
RIO GRANDE VALLEY – The University of Texas Rio Grande Valley (UTRGV) Vaqueros men's golf team announced on Wednesday the addition of Esteban Gonzalez, Eddie Lai, Juan Manuel Martinez to the roster for the 2023-24 academic year. Gonzalez, who is from Edinburg, is currently in his senior season at...
KRGV
RGV Football Regional Semifinal Playoff Schedule
WESLACO, Texas -- The UIL Regional Semifinals are set for high school football. Here's the schedule:. San Benito vs. Austin Westlake - 2pm Alamo Stadium (San Antonio) Harlingen vs. Dripping Springs - 11am Alamodome (San Antonio) 5A Division I. McAllen High vs CC Veterans at McAllen Veterans Mem. Stadium -...
PSJA North and Brownsville Veterans excited for third round game in Valley
HARLINGEN, Texas (ValleyCentral) — It’s not often two schools from the Rio Grande Valley meet in the third round of the high school football playoffs. PSJA North will take on Brownsville Veterans on Friday night for a chance to play in the 5A Division I Region IV final. “It’s a really good deal for the […]
goutrgv.com
Volleyball Adds Isa Bento for 2023
RIO GRANDE VALLEY – The University of Texas Rio Grande Valley Volleyball Head Coach Todd Lowery announced on Tuesday the addition of 5-4 libero Isa Bento for the 2023 season. Bento comes to UTRGV from Minas Tenis Clube in Belo Horizonte, Minas Gerais, Brazil, the same club for which...
goutrgv.com
Four Volleyball Student-Athletes Earn Academic All-District Honors
RIO GRANDE VALLEY – Four volleyball student-athletes at The University of Texas Rio Grande Valley (UTRGV), sophomores Luanna Emiliano and Perris Key and juniors Luisa Silva Dos Santos and Regina Tijerina, are part of the Academic All-District® volleyball team, as announced by College Sports Communicators on Tuesday. The...
$1M might last longest in this Texas city, 2022 retirement report suggests
A $1 million nest egg won't last you forever in retirement, but how long should it cover expenses in the Rio Grande Valley?
Gov. Abbott serves meals to Operation Lone Star troops in Edinburg
EDINBURG, Texas (ValleyCentral) — Gov. Greg Abbott will be visiting South Texas to serve meals to Operation Lone Star service members. Abbott is scheduled to visit Delia’s Tamales in Edinburg on Tuesday morning. Afterwards, Abbott will stop at the South Texas International Airport to greet and serve meals to Texas Department of Public Safety troopers […]
Three-car accident leaves truck on edge of expressway
BROWNSVILLE, Texas (ValleyCentral) — Authorities are investigating a three-vehicle accident that left a pickup truck nearly hanging off the expressway in Brownsville. Investigator Martin Sandoval, public information officer for the Brownsville Police Department, said the accident happened at about 7:25 p.m. near northbound Expressway 77/83 over Boca Chica Boulevard. Sandoval confirmed there were no injuries. […]
DHR Health opens hospice hospital in Edinburg
EDINBURG, Texas (ValleyCentral) — DHR Health Hospice and Palliative Care Medical staff recently celebrated the official opening of a hospice hospital in the Rio Grande Valley. Led by Dr. James Castillo, DHR said the facility can currently hold 13 patients. Family and loved ones can also visit and make end-of-life care as comfortable as possible, […]
Trailer park fire in McAllen, one dead
McALLEN, Texas (ValleyCentral) — Authorities are investigating a fatal trailer park fire Tuesday that left one person dead. The fire took place Tuesday evening at 400 N. McColl Rd. in McAllen. McAllen Fire Chief Jim Schultz told ValleyCentral that one man has died as a result of the fire. The cause of the trailer park […]
Longtime weather icon Larry James passes away
HARLINGEN, Texas (ValleyCentral) — ValleyCentral is saddened to report the death of longtime weatherman Larry James Eunice. He died on Thursday at the age of 85. Larry James worked at KGBT for decades. He was originally from Louisiana and moved to South Texas in the 1960s. And the Rio Grande Valley knew him as Larry. […]
KGBT-TV Presents VALLEYCENTRAL.COM
Local Esto’k Gna tribe decries gentrification of Rio Grande Valley
RIO GRANDE VALLEY, Texas (ValleyCentral) — November is National Native American Heritage Month, ValleyCentral spoke to a local tribal leader who continues to fight for land he says belonged to his people. “We’ve been here since time immemorial. Since first contact with the Spanish when they first forted the...
Wreck causes massive traffic backup on 281
EDINBURG, Texas (ValleyCentral) — An accident between an 18-wheeler and a pickup has caused a massive traffic backup on U.S. 281 southbound near Edinburg. The tractor-trailer rig lost a front tire, and the Dodge Ram truck had its front driver’s side dangling from the axel. Traffic is being diverted to the Chapin Road exit. Fire […]
cbs7.com
McAllen man arrested in Reeves County for 2 counts of Intoxication Manslaughter
ODESSA, Texas (KOSA) - According to Texas DPS, on Saturday, November 19, 2022, a four-vehicle collision led to a fatal crash in Reeves County. The investigation determined that 30-year-old Juan Orta-Gonzalez from McAllen, Texas, was traveling eastbound in the westbound lanes of IH-20 near mile marker 19 on the wrong side of the road.
riograndeguardian.com
Video: Vega makes case for dissolution of Valley water district
WESLACO, Texas – Mark Vega is general manager of McAllen Public Utility. Recently, Vega testified at a hearing of the Texas House Committee on Natural Resources. The hearing was held in the boardroom of the Lower Rio Grande Valley Development Council in Weslaco. Vega made the case for the...
