HARLINGEN, Texas (ValleyCentral) — ValleyCentral is saddened to report the death of longtime weatherman Larry James Eunice. He died on Thursday at the age of 85. Larry James worked at KGBT for decades. He was originally from Louisiana and moved to South Texas in the 1960s. And the Rio Grande Valley knew him as Larry. […]

