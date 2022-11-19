Read full article on original website
Tuesday in Portland: PPB investigating after pedestrian killed by DUII driver in city's 55th traffic fatality this yearEmily ScarviePortland, OR
Monday in Portland: 3 arrested after overnight robberies of marijuana dispensaries and moreEmily ScarviePortland, OR
3 Great Steakhouses in OregonAlina AndrasOregon State
Wednesday in Portland: Children's hospitals implementing crisis standards of care amid RSV outbreakEmily ScarviePortland, OR
3 Great Pizza Places in OregonAlina AndrasOregon State
portlandpilots.com
Pilots Fall in 3-0 Sweep to Pepperdine
MALIBU, CALIF. -- The Portland volleyball team could not overcome a dynamic Waves offense Tuesday on the road losing to Pepperdine in three straight sets (10-25, 16-25, 22-25). The loss dropped Portland's record to 10-19 overall and 3-15 in WCC action. Elin Larsson finished with eight kills on the day...
9 Portland Holiday Happenings That Are Totally Worth It
With so many Portland Christmas events to choose from it’s hard to know where to start. That’s where we come in. The holidays can be a magical time for families in Portland. Between the many city holiday displays that light up the night to the festive ice rink skating rinks that add merriment to the season, there’s a reason it’s known as the most wonderful time of the year. Yet, it can also be a busy and expensive time. After tallying up all the various activities families can do in town, you might be wondering which ones are actually worth it. That’s why we’re breaking down the the ins and outs of Portland Christmas events that not only make the season bright, but are worth the time and money, too. So sit down and pour yourself a cup of hot cocoa, it’s time to get planning.
traveloregon.com
Fried Chicken Takes Flight in Portland
Food trends may come and go, but fried chicken is forever. There’s just something universally appealing about biting into a crackly, well-seasoned, perfectly golden drumstick. Portland is known for its fried chicken and jojos, but fried chicken appears in many creative ways throughout the region, drawing from various cultures...
portlandpilots.com
Men’s Tennis Signs Stefan Skobelev to NLI
PORTLAND, Ore. – The Portland men's tennis team has signed Serbian native Stefan Skobelev to a National Letter of Intent, head coach Aaron Gross announced on Tuesday. Skobelev will join the Pilots as a freshman in the Fall of 2023. Skobelev has been ranked as high as No. 393...
portlandpilots.com
Pilots Burst the dam, Defeat Beavers 2-0 to Advance to Third Round
CORVALLIS, Ore. -- The Portland Pilots scored two late goals in Corvallis to take down the Oregon State Beavers 2-0 and extend their run in the NCAA Tournament. Portland improved to 14-2-3 on the season after the victory and will now play in the third round of the tournament. How...
Here are Portland’s 25 best new restaurants for 2022
Have you ever read a restaurant listicle and wondered … wait, how did this come together? Has the writer even been to Portland? Didn’t that one place close last year? Sometimes, it’s best to do the actual legwork. Instead of internet research conducted in some New York office building, restaurant critic Michael Russell spent the past two months visiting more than 70 new Portland restaurants to bring you our upcoming list of 2022′s top 10. To kick things off, he’s naming his 25 favorite nominees, each opened in the past year (more or less). Read why they stood out, then check back in December to see which ones made the final list.
750thegame.com
Canzano: Portland wins Women’s Final Four bid, at long last
(AP Photo/Chris Pietsch, File) The news is out – Portland finally has landed a Women’s Final Four in 2030. In his most recent column, our own John Canzano shared where his mind went when he heard the news:. Portland finally got a big win. It will host the...
streetroots.org
The Driftwood Castle at Kelley Point Park
Much like its architect, Driftwood Castle will disappear soon with the rising river. Within a few months, the swelling tributary will undo the architecture and sweep away its remnants — if Portland Parks and Recreation doesn’t get to it first. In late summer, people walking on the beach...
pdxmonthly.com
Beyond Nike and Adidas: Shoes Are Big Business in Portland
Here’s nothing like a global pandemic to usher in an era of if-not-now-then-when energy. So it’s unsurprising that Portland, long the center of the global footwear universe, is now in the midst of perhaps its busiest footwear start-up scene in years, with at least half a dozen new companies vying for a toehold in this notoriously hard-to-crack industry.
portlandpilots.com
Pilots Conclude WCC Season on the Road Against Pepperdine
PORTLAND PILOTS (10-18, 3-14 WCC) Last: @POR 0 - PEP 3 (2022) • The Pilots will finish off their WCC season against Pepperdine in Malibu, Calif. • The match will take place in the Firestone Fieldhouse on Tuesday, Nov. 22 at 1 p.m. ABOUT THE PILOTS. • Megan Burton enters...
Jon Eagle reached 6A final by defeating good friend Steve Pyne — who tried to talk ex-Camas coach out of taking West Linn job!
By Paul Valencia | Photos by Ken Waz Guess it takes a state champion to beat a state champion. Jon Eagle, a two-time state champion football coach in Washington, will be going for his first state championship in Oregon after his West Linn Lions took down Central Catholic, led by ...
portlandpilots.com
University of Portland to serve as institutional host for NCAA Women’s Basketball Final Four in 2030
PORTLAND, Ore. – The University of Portland has been announced as the host institution for the 2030 Division I NCAA Women's Basketball Final Four, as announced by the NCAA this morning. The University of Portland will host the event in partnership with the Portland Trail Blazers/Rose Quarter, Sport Oregon and Travel Portland.
Eater
Inside Janken, the Stylish, Star-Studded New Celebration Restaurant in Northwest Portland
Chef Rodrigo Ochoa loves dinner that feels like a celebration. Walking into his new Northwest Portland restaurant Janken, which opened this weekend in the former Bluehour space, that passion is evident: Sitting at white oak and quartz tables, diners watch servers toss sizzling bowls of rice tableside. Chefs at a glowing sushi bar toward the back of the restaurant top wagyu nigiri with caviar. Under a tsunami of a curved slat wall, bartenders finish cocktails with a dome of smoke or a rose-shaped sphere of ice. For him, high-end dining isn’t just about glamour; it’s about what it means to celebrate.
pdxmonthly.com
The Portland Area’s Top Naturopaths, as Chosen by Their Peers
Meet the winners of our annual peer survey, when we ask local naturopathic doctors and complementary medicine health care providers to tell us the people they turn to. Naturopathic doctors (NDs) often approach primary care and preventive care with a more holistic view. Portland boasts quite a few, as the city is home to the National University of Naturopathic Medicine, founded in 1956.
‘I feel duped’: Parents search for answers after Portland daycare dissolved overnight
Parents and families fear they are out thousands of dollars after the daycare they take their kids to has suddenly stopped operating over the weekend.
WWEEK
Bless Your Heart Burgers Is Opening a Restaurant in Vancouver, Wash.
The Bless Your Heart Burgers brand that expanded and then contracted is growing once again. Sesame Collective, the restaurant group that took ownership of the burger joint from Toro Bravo Inc. after it dissolved in 2020, announced that it would open a new place at 7910 E Mill Plain Blvd. inside The Mill shopping center in Vancouver, Wash.
3 Great Pizza Places in Oregon
If you love pizza and you also happen to live in Oregon, here is a list of three amazing pizza spots in Oregon that are well-known for serving absolutely delicious food, every day of the week.
The Portland Mercury
Dozens of Community Groups Call on Portland to Rescind Zenith Permit
Twenty community and environmental groups are calling on Portland leaders to rescind the land use permit granted to oil transporter Zenith Energy in October, due to the city neglecting to collect public feedback on the decision. The city contends that public engagement was not necessary when evaluating Zenith's permit application.
The Portland Mercury
John Waters Will Celebrate His 77th Birthday in Portland
Portland holds a lot of love for John Waters. The cult classic film director tours through nearly every winter holiday season, like a scandalous Santa—sans presents, plus vices. However, this year's John Waters Christmas show on December 1 is already sold out, potentially disappointing those who missed him due to widespread cancelations in 2020, or who weren't going out yet in 2021.
This Oregon winter train ride was named among the best in the U.S.
In the weeks before Christmas, when Santa Claus isn’t flying his sleigh around the world, he’s traveling by train in Hood River.
