San Francisco, CA

KTVU FOX 2

Aaron Judge spotted in San Francisco before reportedly meeting with Giants

SAN FRANCISCO, Calif., - Baseball superstar Aaron judge is in San Francisco. A video posted on Twitter, from the MLB Network, shows Judge walking through the lobby of a San Francisco hotel. Judge, the reigning American League MVP and single-season homerun king, is a free agent priority for the Giants. The 30-year-old reportedly met with the team on Tuesday.
