Kenny Golladay's Contract Ranked Among Top-10 Worst in League
Receiver Kenny Golladay hasn't come close to delivering the return on investment the Giants were looking for when they signed him as an unrestricted free agent.
KTVU FOX 2
Aaron Judge spotted in San Francisco before reportedly meeting with Giants
SAN FRANCISCO, Calif., - Baseball superstar Aaron judge is in San Francisco. A video posted on Twitter, from the MLB Network, shows Judge walking through the lobby of a San Francisco hotel. Judge, the reigning American League MVP and single-season homerun king, is a free agent priority for the Giants. The 30-year-old reportedly met with the team on Tuesday.
