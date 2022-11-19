‘I’m really energized from this event’: Local Energy Forum in Redmond plans for area’s energy future

( Update: Adding video, comments from The Environmental Center)

REDMOND, Ore. (KTVZ) -- The Environmental Center has invited the public to help plan for Deschutes County's energy future. Saturday's event is the first-ever Local Energy Forum . It was at the Deschutes County Fairground's OSU Extension Service Office.

"Having the first Local Energy Forum and having this conversation is really exciting and encouraging," The Environmental Center's Climate and Transportation Manager Neil Baunsgard said. "It's bringing the opportunity of bringing the community together, trying to figure out what shared goals we have moving forward."

"I'm really energized from this event to have the opportunity to look towards the future," Baunsgard added.

People were invited to learn about where our energy comes from and develop our own energy plan. There will be speakers throughout the day discussing energy and affordable housing, sustainability in schools and the Hood River Energy Plan.

