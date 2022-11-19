Read full article on original website
Post Office Temporarily Closed After RobberyBryan DijkhuizenWashington, DC
Football: 5 takeaways from No. 2 Ohio State’s 43-30 win over MarylandThe LanternColumbus, OH
Texas politicians work to prevent non-citizens from voting in any electionsT. WareTexas State
DC metro now offers train directly to Dulles AirportStephanie LeguichardWashington, DC
Governor Abbott Sends 50 Migrants to the Home of Vice President HarrisTom HandyTexas State
umterps.com
Eighth Year, Best Year For Jaron Smith In College Park
For many people, the choice between an eighth year of college and a massive WWE contract wouldn’t be given a second thought. When Jaron Smith was faced with that same dilemma over the summer, however, he immediately knew it was going to be a decision that took some time to make.
American takes aim at erratic Hoyas
Georgetown and American are located less than three miles apart in Northwest Washington, D.C. But their basketball ambitions are not
247Sports
Instant Reactions: Scott Stars Again | Staying Red-Hot | One Flaw
There will come a day this season when this new and vastly improved Maryland basketball team has an off day. Or, for that matter, is challenged by someone. And it seemed likely that day would come during its trip to Connecticut for the Hall of Fame Tipoff Classic, where the Terps were set to face competition far superior to the teams it blew out in its first three games.
CBS Sports
College basketball rankings: Resurgent Maryland off to 5-0 start under Kevin Willard, joins Top 25 And 1
Maryland wasn't supposed to be too good this season under first-year coach Kevin Willard — evidence being that the Terrapins were projected to finish 10th in the Big Ten and ranked 56th at KenPom.com two weeks ago. Expectations were … modest. But we're now 14 days into the...
247Sports
Is Kevin Willard surprised by Maryland basketball's dominant start?
Everyone's been surprised by Maryland basketball's torrid start. The Terps, who few viewed as an NCAA Tournament team entering the season, are 5-0 and have beaten all five opponents by at least 18 points, including back-t0-back blowouts of projected tourney teams Saint Louis and Miami to win he Hall of Fame Tipoff CLassic.
Takeaways from Miami's 88-70 Loss Against Maryland
The Terrapins hand the Hurricanes their first loss of the season.
Former Seton Hall coach Kevin Willard has Maryland ranked in Top 25
Former Seton Hall coach Kevin Willard is off to a flying start at Maryland. The Terrapins entered the AP Poll at No. 23 in the nation on Monday after a 5-0 start. They beat Miami, 88-70, on Sunday to win the Hall of Fame Tip-Off in Uncasville, Conn. In winning...
Diamond in the Ferrell
Waco, TX-- Diamond Miller's 32 points and 10 rebounds was enough to help No. 19 Maryland (4-1) upend No. 17 Baylor (3-1) in the Ferrell Center 73-68. Miller missed the Terrapins' game with No. 1 South Carolina earlier this season, and she made sure that the Terps would not lose to another ranked team. She had 19 points in the second half, including a three-pointer at the third quarter buzzer to extend their lead to six.
DMV high school football rankings (Nov. 22, 2022)
WASHINGTON (DC News Now) — Public and private high school football teams from Washington, D.C., Frederick, Montgomery, Prince George’s and Washington counties in Maryland, and Fairfax, Arlington, Loudoun and Prince William counties in Virginia. Rankings are compiled by DC News Now sports reporters Alex Flum and Jake Rohm. 1. St. John’s (8-4) – Last week: […]
Scarlet Nation
Video: Coach Larranaga and Wong Answer Questions After Loss To Maryland
Head Coach Jim Larranaga and Isaiah Wong answer questions from the media after the 88-70 loss to Maryland. Larranaga talks of the energy not being where it needed to be and what made it difficult for Miami to score. Wong also talked of the low energy and the lack of rebounds. Miami lost by 18 points and Maryland scored 18 second-chance points.
whatsupmag.com
Meet Ally Keith of Archbishop Spalding High School
Being recruited by college coaches can be exhausting for high school athletes. The process often lasts months with lots of phone calls, texts, emails, visits, and research. That’s pressure. It began for Archbishop Spalding senior lacrosse standout Ally Keith last year on September 1st—the first-day coaches are allowed to officially communicate with recruits.
mymcmedia.org
Quince Orchard Alum Johnny Hodges: From Unwanted to Undefeated
Johnny Hodges is used to being underrated and unwanted. Now he’s undefeated. In a span of three years, Hodges has gone from being a decorated three-sport star at Quince Orchard High School with no scholarship offers from a major school to being a star linebacker at TCU, one of college football’s four remaining undefeated teams.
mymcmedia.org
Last Teams Standing: Quince Orchard, Damascus Advance to Semifinals
Quince Orchard (12-0) and Damascus (10-1) are the last two Montgomery County teams remaining in the Maryland Public Secondary Schools Athletic Association (MPSSAA) football playoffs. Quince Orchard is looking to win their second straight class 4A title after finishing with a perfect 14-0 record in 2021. This is the Cougars’...
Yardbarker
Watch: Navy to wear out of this world NASA uniforms for Army game
The uniforms are dedicated to the 54 Navy graduates that went on to become Astronauts. According to the school, no other institution has produced more people for the space program. That list includes Alan Shephard, who landed on the moon is part of the Apollo 14 mission, and Bruce McCandless...
WTOP
Maryland booze news: A hard tea and a new distillery
Frederick, Maryland-based Flying Dog Brewery has launched a new business beyond beer called Gonzo Drinks, and its first product is a hard tea. Killer Hard Tea is available at retailers in Maryland now, and will be in D.C. stores., as well as New York, Pennsylvania, Ohio and West Virginia, in January.
TMZ.com
Navy Football Unveils Awesome Space Uniforms For Army Game
Navy football players are going to be looking gooooooooood for their game against Army this year -- the school just revealed it'll be wearing NASA-themed uniforms for the classic rivalry ... and they're awesome!!. The helmets, jerseys, cleats and gloves will feature nods to astronauts -- as the school looks...
Raising Cane's Chicken Fingers to open 10+ locations in Baltimore area
The Louisiana-based fast-food restaurant Raising Cane's has announced that it hopes to open at least 10 stores in the Baltimore area in the next two years.
eastcoasttraveller.com
Best 5 Must-Try Restaurants to Dine in Maryland
Located in Frederick, Maryland, Thacher & Rye is a restaurant that offers a plethora of eats and a cocktail menu that will surely delight the palate. This restaurant is more of an update than an overhaul, but it's sure to bring Volt up to speed with the dining trends of 2021. The restaurant is run by former Top Chef contestant Bryan Voltaggio, who is known for his Mid-Atlantic Cuisine. Voltaggio is a talented chef and has garnered many accolades. Among his most recent honor was a James Beard nomination for Best Chef Mid-Atlantic. He is also known for his stint on TV's "Top Chef," where he competed against his brother Michael. The restaurant also features an extensive cocktail menu and a hearty lunch menu.
The richest person in Potomac, Maryland
Earlier this year, Forbes published its annual list of Forbes 400, which ranks the richest Americans by their net worths. The 400 richest Americans saw their combined wealth increase 40% over the last year to $4.5 trillion. Almost all are richer than last year.
mocoshow.com
The Sports Junkies Sign New Four-Year Deal With 106.7; Three of the Four are MoCo Residents
Maryland-natives John Auville (Cakes), Eric Bickel (EB), Jason Bishop (Lurch/Bish) and John-Paul Flaim (JP) will remain on WJFK-FM (106.7 The Fan) Washington, DC, weekdays from 5-10am for at least another four years, the group announced last week. Auville, Bickel, and Flaim grew up as friends in Bowie, Maryland. Bishop and...
