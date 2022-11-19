ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Tallahassee, FL

247Sports

FSU projected depth chart vs. Florida: One change of note

Florida State, currently riding a four-game winning streak, hosts Florida on Friday at 7:30 p.m. The Seminoles released their projected depth chart on Monday for the upcoming contest. Changes of note:. - Darius Washington is now listed as a co-starter at right tackle with Jazston Turnetine. Last week. it was...
TALLAHASSEE, FL
KLFY News 10

Ragin’ Cajuns Sign Two To NLI During Early Signing Period

LAFAYETTE – Louisiana Ragin’ Cajuns Men’s Basketball Coach Bob Marlin announced on Monday the addition of two players for the 2023-24 season. Signing a National Letter of Intent to compete for the Ragin’ Cajuns are guards London Fields (Tupelo, Miss.) and Giovanni Nannucci (Greensboro, N.C.). Fields, a 6-foot-4 product, averaged 17.1 points and 6.4 rebounds during the 2021-22 season at […]
LAFAYETTE, LA
WCTV

Willie Simmons speaks on FAMU’s FCS playoff snub

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - “We’re looking at the number of Division I wins that [Florida A&M] had and they certainly had an opportunity against Jackson State as a data point for the committee to look at and we did.”. Words from FCS Playoff Committee Chairman Jermaine Traux about...
TALLAHASSEE, FL
evangelinetoday.com

The Marks Post: B.J. was a peach

Over the past several years, I have been volunteering at the Ville Platte-Evangeline Parish Recreational Complex for Dixie Youth All-Star tournaments. Over that same time, I have gotten to know B.J. Fontenot, who was a former Dixie Youth coach and umpire and never missed an All-Star tournament. He never missed...
VILLE PLATTE, LA
Classic Rock 105.1

Lafayette to Host Zeno Fest, a Who’s Who in Louisiana Music

Once again Downtown Lafayette's Acadiana Center for the Arts will host what has been described as "the ultimate showcase of musical talent we are blessed with in Acadiana" on Sunday, November 27th. The event is called Zeno Fest, it's the brainchild of Love of People Executive Director John Williams and it's a way for those who enjoy Louisiana music to give back to those who make Louisiana music.
LAFAYETTE, LA
gueydantoday.com

Abbeville's Scott Desormeaux no longer top National Guard commander

He was relieved of command duty after allegedly violating Military rules. The Louisiana National Guard has relieved the commander of its 256th Infantry Brigade Combat Team and the state’s historic Jackson Barracks, located in east New Orleans, Army Times has learned. In response to emailed questions from Army Times,...
ABBEVILLE, LA
Classic Rock 105.1

Louisiana DOTD Worker Killed in Knife Attack on I-10

Members of the Louisiana Department of Transportation family are mourning the loss of one of their own following a bizarre incident that happened on Interstate 10 Sunday afternoon near Port Allen. According to reports, a Department of Transportation Motorist Assist Patrol employee was fatally stabbed and his attacker was fatally wounded by deputies from the West Baton Rouge Sheriff's Department.
PORT ALLEN, LA
faceacadiana.com

Be Happy Now – The story of a young Ukrainian mother living in Lafayette

When I was a kid, I used to read a lot. Sometimes my parents got upset because I couldn't stop reading till late at night, and the next day I had to go to school tired. They took books from me, but I hid one anyway and, using the flashlight under the blanket, continued reading, imagining myself in the middle of adventures, as described in the novels. Since that time, I have liked to compare people with books. They all have titles (names), covers, and a lot of exciting stories. Let me share a part of mine.
LAFAYETTE, LA
Classic Rock 105.1

Lafayette, LA
Classic Rock 105.1 plays the best classic rock music and delivers the latest local news, information and features for Lafayette, Louisiana. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.

