Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
College Football Fans Furious With LSU's Latest Playoff Ranking
In just his first year at the helm, Brian Kelly has a legitimate chance to lead LSU to the College Football Playoff. On Tuesday, the fourth edition of the College Football Playoff rankings was released. The Tigers have jumped up to the No. 5 spot. LSU is coming off a...
Photo Gallery: Recruits at FSU vs. Louisiana
TALLAHASSEE -- Florida State defeated Louisiana, 49-17, on Saturday. FSU had a lot of recruits at Doak Campbell Stadium for the game. Here is a gallery of some of those who made their way to the game:
FSU projected depth chart vs. Florida: One change of note
Florida State, currently riding a four-game winning streak, hosts Florida on Friday at 7:30 p.m. The Seminoles released their projected depth chart on Monday for the upcoming contest. Changes of note:. - Darius Washington is now listed as a co-starter at right tackle with Jazston Turnetine. Last week. it was...
FSU Football continues to trend up in the USA Today Coaches Poll
Florida State has moved up to No. 16 in this week's USA Today Coaches Poll. The Seminoles were ranked No. 20 last week, after moving up 11 spots to re-enter the poll. The Seminoles are 8-3 on the season with a game against Florida coming up on Friday at 7:30 p.m. The Gators are not currently ranked in the polls.
Ragin’ Cajuns Sign Two To NLI During Early Signing Period
LAFAYETTE – Louisiana Ragin’ Cajuns Men’s Basketball Coach Bob Marlin announced on Monday the addition of two players for the 2023-24 season. Signing a National Letter of Intent to compete for the Ragin’ Cajuns are guards London Fields (Tupelo, Miss.) and Giovanni Nannucci (Greensboro, N.C.). Fields, a 6-foot-4 product, averaged 17.1 points and 6.4 rebounds during the 2021-22 season at […]
WCTV
Willie Simmons speaks on FAMU’s FCS playoff snub
TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - “We’re looking at the number of Division I wins that [Florida A&M] had and they certainly had an opportunity against Jackson State as a data point for the committee to look at and we did.”. Words from FCS Playoff Committee Chairman Jermaine Traux about...
Coach Desormeaux Talks Wooldridge’s Injury, Jefferson’s Ceiling, TXST Matchup, Thanksgiving & More [Audio]
Louisiana Ragin' Cajun football faces a must win game this Saturday in San Marcos against Texas State (4-7). At 5-6, UL needs a win to become Bowl eligible and extend the season. Following a loss at Florida State on Saturday, and a season-ending injury to quarterback Ben Wooldridge in practice...
evangelinetoday.com
The Marks Post: B.J. was a peach
Over the past several years, I have been volunteering at the Ville Platte-Evangeline Parish Recreational Complex for Dixie Youth All-Star tournaments. Over that same time, I have gotten to know B.J. Fontenot, who was a former Dixie Youth coach and umpire and never missed an All-Star tournament. He never missed...
TopGolf Lafayette Enters Preliminary Permitting Stage To Build On 12 Acres Next To Costco
Alright alright alright, TopGolf of Lafayette has officially entered into the preliminary permitting stages as of November 18th to build a new TopGolf entertainment facility on a 12-acre property at the corner of Crescent Ranch Blvd and the 400 Block of Lake Farm Road between Costco & Lourdes Medical Center.
UL Icon and Former First Gentleman, Raymond Blanco, Dies at 87
LAFAYETTE (KPEL News) - A longtime administrator at the University of Louisiana and husband of the late former Governor Kathleen Blanco, Raymond Blanco, passed away on Saturday. He was 87. Known to many as "Coach," Blanco joined the football staff at UL in 1963. In 1969, he took over as...
Lafayette High Announces Northside’s Julia Williams Will Take Over as Principal
LAFAYETTE (KPEL News) - The Lafayette Parish School System has made it official: Julia Williams will leave her role as principal of Northside High School to take the vacant principal job at Lafayette High School. "Williams is committed to building a culture of high expectations and rigor, establishing professional learning...
Lafayette to Host Zeno Fest, a Who’s Who in Louisiana Music
Once again Downtown Lafayette's Acadiana Center for the Arts will host what has been described as "the ultimate showcase of musical talent we are blessed with in Acadiana" on Sunday, November 27th. The event is called Zeno Fest, it's the brainchild of Love of People Executive Director John Williams and it's a way for those who enjoy Louisiana music to give back to those who make Louisiana music.
“Blood Sport” Louisiana Man Sentenced In Dog Fighting Ventures
A Louisiana man was sentenced on Thursday to 12 months and one day in prison for possessing dogs for the purpose of using them in an animal fighting venture. On July 12, 2022, Aquintas Kantrell Singleton, 35, of Baton Rouge, pleaded guilty before Judge Shelly
gueydantoday.com
Abbeville's Scott Desormeaux no longer top National Guard commander
He was relieved of command duty after allegedly violating Military rules. The Louisiana National Guard has relieved the commander of its 256th Infantry Brigade Combat Team and the state’s historic Jackson Barracks, located in east New Orleans, Army Times has learned. In response to emailed questions from Army Times,...
Louisiana State Police say man killed in fatal attack was from Youngsville
One of the two people who died after an alleged attack on a Louisiana Department of Transportation and Development (DOTD) employee in West Baton Rouge Parish Sunday was identified as 66-year-old Darrell Guillory of Youngsville, according to State Police.
Louisiana DOTD Worker Killed in Knife Attack on I-10
Members of the Louisiana Department of Transportation family are mourning the loss of one of their own following a bizarre incident that happened on Interstate 10 Sunday afternoon near Port Allen. According to reports, a Department of Transportation Motorist Assist Patrol employee was fatally stabbed and his attacker was fatally wounded by deputies from the West Baton Rouge Sheriff's Department.
Lafayette Restaurants That are Open on Thanksgiving Day
Of all the holidays we celebrate, Thanksgiving is the one that is known for eating more than any other. Whether it's the turkey or the sides, everyone talks about the food first and foremost as they get ready for Thanksgiving Day. A home-cooked meal with the family. The food brings...
faceacadiana.com
Be Happy Now – The story of a young Ukrainian mother living in Lafayette
When I was a kid, I used to read a lot. Sometimes my parents got upset because I couldn't stop reading till late at night, and the next day I had to go to school tired. They took books from me, but I hid one anyway and, using the flashlight under the blanket, continued reading, imagining myself in the middle of adventures, as described in the novels. Since that time, I have liked to compare people with books. They all have titles (names), covers, and a lot of exciting stories. Let me share a part of mine.
Former Opelousas Senator, Attorney Arrested for Driving Under the Influence After Crash
OPELOUSAS, La. (KPEL News) - Elbert Guillory, a prominent attorney in Opelousas and former state senator who famously left the Democratic Party to become a Republican, was arrested for DWI over the weekend after a traffic crash. According to KATC, Louisiana State Police have confirmed that Guillory was "arrested this...
Classic Rock 105.1
Lafayette, LA
20K+
Followers
12K+
Post
3M+
Views
ABOUT
Classic Rock 105.1 plays the best classic rock music and delivers the latest local news, information and features for Lafayette, Louisiana. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.https://classicrock1051.com
Comments / 0