Lafayette, LA

KLFY.com

Pick up a Thanksgiving meal from Prejean’s

LAFAYETTE, LA. (KLFY) — The Good Fight Foundation, partnered with Prejean’s will be giving away 500 Thanksgiving meal packs tomorrow, Nov. 23, from 8 a.m. to 10 a.m. These dinner packs will include a spiral cut ham, sweet potatoes, green beans, and dinner rolls. The meals will be distributed on a first come, first serve basis at Prejeans Restaurant at 3480 NE Evangeline Throughway.
LAFAYETTE, LA
The Current Media

Why y’all leaving Lafayette, fellow kids?

Young people aren’t happy in Lafayette, according to the results of One Acadiana’s latest quality of life survey. Of recent college graduates, only 37% of respondents thought Lafayette was excellent or good for this segment of our population. While that’s up from 36% in last year’s survey, the...
LAFAYETTE, LA
Eunice News

Jennise “Janice” Hebert

Jennise “Janice” Hebert, age 83, formerly of Lafayette area, died on Sunday, November 13, 2022 at The Acadian at Southwind in Crowley, Louisiana. She was born and raised in Basile, LA, where she also attended school and graduated from Basile High. She loved to cook and create new recipes, which she often entered in cooking contests. She worked at the Charity Hospital in Lafayette in the billing…
CROWLEY, LA
NOLA.com

J.T. Meleck rice whiskey is distilled on the farm of Acadiana's Fruge family

Mike Fruge is quick to acknowledge that making whiskey takes time. It’s usually aged in barrels for years. The four-year wait for J.T. Meleck rice whiskey, named for his great-great-uncle, came with a little more suspense, because no one else made an American style whiskey with rice, he says. It was a leap of faith to see how it would turn out.
BRANCH, LA
96.5 KVKI

Holiday Shopping Brawl Breaks Out at Mall of Louisiana

A video has surfaced on social media of a fight that took place at Mall of Louisiana in Baton Rouge. The fight seems to have taken place on Saturday (11/19/22). The brawl seems to have stemmed from a disagreement between two women, and during the altercation a man, and another woman joined the fight.
BATON ROUGE, LA
lafayettetimes.org

What’s going on with Parking at Lafayette?

Lafayette High School is home to 2,500 students, as many already know. There are many different ways that these students find their way to school in the morning. Some students walk, some ride the bus, and some even drive. But even with all of these different ways of transportation, have you ever noticed how crowded the parking lot for the students is in the mornings and afternoons? While this may not be an issue for some students, this is a major problem for many seniors and juniors who drive to school.
LAFAYETTE, LA
theadvocate.com

Man convicted of setting off bombs around Louisiana bought supplies in Lafayette

An Alexandria man convicted of staging and setting off bombs in Alexandria and Monroe bought some of the bomb making materials in Lafayette, federal prosecutors said. On Friday, a federal jury in Alexandria found 40-year-old Daniel Aikens guilty of three counts of making a destructive device, three counts of possession of a destructive device , one count of use of an explosive to commit a federal felony and one count of conveying malicious false information.
ALEXANDRIA, LA
theadvocate.com

Work begins on old Travelodge Motel. It'll be unlike any other place in Lafayette

The old motel concept is becoming cool again. It’s an idea that was born in the middle of the 20th century, when driving was popular as more American cities became connected by newly built highways. The motel, or motor lodge, allowed motorists to park right out in front of their rooms without having to exit out of the front door of the hotel.
LAFAYETTE, LA
Classic Rock 105.1

TULA Tacos Closing Its Doors For Good—Group Behind Restaurant Hints at New Concept

TULA Tacos + Amigos announced they will be closing their doors for good. The Downtown Lafayette taco joint was open for nearly three and a half years before making the decision to close down. TULA shared a heartfelt message on their official Facebook page that let customers know exactly when they were closing for those who wanted to get their last fix of tacos before they were gone for good.
LAFAYETTE, LA
Classic Rock 105.1

Lafayette to Host Zeno Fest, a Who’s Who in Louisiana Music

Once again Downtown Lafayette's Acadiana Center for the Arts will host what has been described as "the ultimate showcase of musical talent we are blessed with in Acadiana" on Sunday, November 27th. The event is called Zeno Fest, it's the brainchild of Love of People Executive Director John Williams and it's a way for those who enjoy Louisiana music to give back to those who make Louisiana music.
LAFAYETTE, LA
KPEL 96.5

Pleas From Frustrated Members of Lafayette Disabled Community Over Handicapped Parking Spaces Go Viral

Members of the local disabled community absolutely hate parking in designated handicapped parking spaces. Well, maybe not every member, but I'm willing to bet many of them would agree with the trade-off proposed by one Lafayette father who went viral for his plea to those who illegally park in spaces that are reserved for disabled members of our community—especially his children.
LAFAYETTE, LA
WAFB

SU Law Center to host expungement intake event

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - The Southern University Law Center is planning to host an expungement intake event. The event is planned for Tuesday, January 10, between 10 a.m. and 4 p.m. at the Dr. Leo S. Butler Community Center located at 950 E. Washington Street in Baton Rouge. The...
BATON ROUGE, LA
theadvocate.com

Louisiana a hot spot for flu; Acadiana leads state in positive cases

After two unusually quiet flu seasons, the dreaded respiratory virus has surged to a decade high in the U.S., and Louisiana is among the harder-hit states. On a map of flu activity, Louisiana glows bright red, one of 13 states the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention has designated as “high” for the virus. Another 14 states are classified as “very high,” most of which are in the South.
LOUISIANA STATE
Classic Rock 105.1

Classic Rock 105.1

